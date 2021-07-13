Bellway set to build 249 homes for Northern Arc site in Burgess Hill

These properties will be 30 per cent affordable housing and the plan will include public open spaces and an extension to the Bedelands nature reserve.

Public consultation on Bellway’s design is open until July 31 and the property developer is aiming to submit a planning application in late summer.

Subject to planning consent, work will begin on the site in late spring next year.

Bellway have been appointed to design and build 249 homes to the east of the Northern Arc site. Picture: Homes England.

“We pride ourselves on being a five-star house builder who delivers positive additions to local communities,” said Daniel Bradbury, regional director at Bellway.

He said the company is delighted to have been chosen to build these first phase homes and said Bellway will build a range of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four bedroom homes.

These will sit within ‘significant amounts of open space’, said Daniel, adding that the desirable living environment, connected to the local area, will improve quality of life for all residents.

“We look forward to engaging with the community and local authority through our Reserved Matters proposals and I encourage people to take the time to view our consultation website and talk to our team,” he said.

Bellway is the second house builder to join the Northern Arc scheme in Burgess Hill and the company is already building homes at Hassocks Golf Club.

Bellway was recently awarded ‘five-star builder’ status for the third time by the Home Builders Federation.

To ask questions about Bellway’s Northern Arc homes, or to give feedback or receive consultation material in print, call 0800 294 1304 or visit www.bellwaynorthernarc.co.uk.

Construction is now well underway at Northern Arc with Countryside Properties making progress at Freeks Farm.

The first homes are expected to be ready this autumn.

Jackson Civils and Sisk & Son are working on new link roads to the east and west of the scheme as well.

Ken Glendinning, project director at Homes England, said: “The appointment of Bellway at the Northern Arc is another major milestone for the project and we are looking forward to receiving local input into their designs.

“In an area of high house prices and housing demand, we continue to work closely with Mid Sussex District Council and our developer partners to make sure the Northern Arc is a sustainable community, creating homes, public open spaces and infrastructure.”

The Northern Arc project, which will provide 3,500 new homes, was given outline planning permission by Mid Sussex District Council in 2019.

The building work is expected to take 15 years and will include £41 million of infrastructure work.