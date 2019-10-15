Barclays cutting cash withdrawals from Post Offices is ‘completely unacceptable’ says South Downs MP

South Downs MP Nick Herbert has hit out at Barclays over changes to its Post Office banking services.

The bank announced from January 2020 its customers will no longer be able to withdraw cash over the counter at Post Office branches.

Storrington Post Office. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

But Mr Herbert has branded the changes as ‘completely unacceptable’.

He said: “I understand why bank branches were closed, with the rise of internet banking, but businesses and the elderly especially still need local banking facilities.

“The banking services provided by the Post Offices are now essential, often the only ones left in our villages, and banks – including Barclays – should be required to offer a full range of services through them.”

When bank branches began to close in villages Mr Herbert lobbied to ensure that a full range of banking services could be made available through the Post Offices, an agreement which he says Barclays have now reneged on.

The Arundel and South Downs constituency has one of the highest percentages of banking network losses, according to Mr Herbert.

A spokesman for his office said: “Which! reported a loss of 75 per cent since 2015.

“In fact, the latest figure is now far higher with just one bank branch remaining in the whole constituency, in Storrington, after Lloyds Bank closed in the village last week.

“All the other villages are now reliant on Post Office services.”

The MP plans to raise the issue with Barclays Bank and ministers this week, as well as calling for a Commons debate.

Barclays has been approached for comment.

