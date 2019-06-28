Amazon Locker installed in Horsham town centre

An Amazon Locker has been installed in Horsham, letting customers pick up their online shopping in the town centre.

The storage unit, which provides a self-service delivery location to pick up Amazon parcels, has been fitted in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Swan Walk shopping centre

A spokesman for the centre posted let customers know on Facebook.

He said: “Great news! You can now collect your Amazon shopping while enjoying Horsham town centre.”

The Amazon Locker is located by Wilko and joins units around the UK.

Customers can choose the option to have their order delivered to the unit and are emailed a code to unlock the box by the retail giant.