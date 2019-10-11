A new Horsham town centre takeaway is ‘coming soon’

Fans of Indian food can rejoice as Horsham is set for a new takeaway.
Indish Indian takeaway has put up signs in the former Domino’s building in 41 Springfield Road.
The popular pizza chain has now moved to 45-57 in the same road.
Posters in the window say the eatery is coming soon and is looking for delivery drivers.
Indish has been approached for comment.
