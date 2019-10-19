2,887 jobs at risk as Bonmarché appoints administrators – here are the Sussex shops that could be at risk

Women’s fashion retailer Bonmarché has appointed administrators.
Helen Connolly, chief executive, said she had made the decision with “deep regret and sadness”, and blamed tough High Street trading conditions, and the Brexit delay, the BBC reports.
The Yorkshire-based chain, which specialises in clothing for the over-50s, employs 2,887 people.
Its 18 shops will remain open while a buyer is sought for the chain, the BBC has reported.
Here are the Sussex shops that could be at risk:
Worthing
85/91 Montague St, Worthing BN11 3BN
Littlehampton
57 High St, Littlehampton BN17 5EJ
Bognor Regis
1 London Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 1PQ
Crawley
11/13 Queensway, Crawley RH10 1EB
Horsham
44/45 West St, Horsham RH12 1PP
Burgess Hill
Market Place, Burgess Hill RH15 9NP
Hove
97 George St, Hove BN3 3YE
Eastbourne
The Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, BN21 3NW
Hastings
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, 38/41, Hastings TN34 1PH
Bexhill
38-41 Priory Meadow, Bexhill on Sea, TN34 1PH