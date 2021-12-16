Robin’s Winter Adventure is Crawley's pre-Christmas treat

Robin's Winter Adventure

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The Pied Piper Theatre Company are delighted to be returning to The Hawth with Robin’s Winter Adventure, an uplifting tale of change and bravery. With music, puppets and magical design, this is the perfect Christmas treat for ages three and up and their families.

“Robin and his family are moving house. Dad will miss the garden, mum will miss the neighbours and Robin will miss everything – his friends, his school, and maybe even the all-important school poetry competition! Join Robin as he takes an incredible journey of discovery with a feathered friend and discovers that facing his fears might just turn out to be the greatest adventure of all!”

Robin’s Winter Adventure is written by Tina Williams, artistic director of Pied Piper Theatre Company and writer and performance poet Joseph Coelho. In 2015 Joseph’s poetry collection Werewolf Club Rules won the CLPE poetry award, the UK’s only award for published children’s poetry. Previous recipients of the prize include poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, John Agard and Jackie Kay.

Pied Piper Theatre Company have been making theatre for children since 1984. They produce a mixture of new writing, adaptations and published plays, touring into schools, theatres and community venues. They use striking design, puppetry and original music to absorb young audiences, believing the audience deserve to feel included in the story, through relatable characters and language so that they can connect and better voice their own feelings.