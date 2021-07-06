Hurstpierpoint Players return to the stage

The Boadicea of Britannia Street

Directed by Jo Kearns who previously directed Rope two years ago, this 21st-century comedy by Ade Morris will give a welcome lift to the gloom of recent months, they promise.

Jo said: “I’ve been itching to direct this for some time.

“It’s funny, it’s touching, just what we need after more than a year of fears and tears and with a cast of just four we’ve no problem with social distancing on stage’.

“The setting will be an instantly recognisable village institute and a gathering of four women hoping to set up a local writers’ group at the instigation of Fran, a writer for a local newspaper.

“She is joined by statuesque PE teacher Penny, young, shy librarian Janet and anxious Annie who’s initially undisclosed fears result in a whole string of malapropisms – the substitution of totally wrong words for the correct ones!

“From this rather unremarkable beginning, which reveals a lot about each character’s background, the women decide to write a play about the ancient East Anglian queen Boadicea – a woman who was, perhaps justifiably, very, very annoyed about the wrongs inflicted upon the women of her time.

“Cue lots of dressing up in horned warrior helmets and national flags, plus broadswords and shields. Oh and there’s a pantomime cow – or is it a horse!”

Jo added: “In order that audiences can enjoy this mayhem in comfort and personal security, the Players will be instituting a daily cleaning regime, ensuring that all seats, surfaces, toilets and refreshment areas are sanitised between performances.

“Refreshments will be served in the auditorium.

“Because the Government has decreed that anti-Covid restrictions will continue until July 19, the Players can now only sell a total of 43 seats for each performance – half the usual house.

“Full details are available on the Players website – hurstplayers.org.uk – or you are welcome to book in person at the Theatre’s box office, 147 High Street on Saturday mornings from 10 am to 1 pm.