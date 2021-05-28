Chichester students welcome you to the weird world of Cosmoville

Created by the students themselves, the piece was based on a basic idea and outline put forward by lecturers Paul Ackerley and Joel Scott. Paul said: "The starting point for it all was Under Milk Wood, the idea of this isolated community. Under Milk Wood is 24 hours in the dream state of this village. We started with the idea of 24 hours in our isolated village, and we just wanted to make a grotesque comedy out of it. So the piece is 24 hours in the life of this mad village where they recreate these bizarre rituals just – so they believe – so that the rest of the universe can survive intact. The first ritual is that they have to capture the first stranger that walks into the village and this person is then given general trials to do."