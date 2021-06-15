Bringing the comedy back to Crawley

Laura Lexx

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “It’s the perfect setting to bring a picnic and a blanket, sit back and relax in the capable and hilarious hands of some of the best comedy talent around right now.

“On Thursday June 24, 7pm there’s a triple bill of laughter with star of Live at the Apollo, Hypothetical and Roast Battle, Laura Lexx as she has a laugh with society’s big issues: social media, mental health, climate change and conceiving… but come for the jokes, not answers. Plus Mo Omar, a fast-rising talent with a unique perspective and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2017.

“The line-up will be completed with one other act, soon to be announced.

“A second triple bill comes on Friday, July 16, 7pm with major comedy, writing and acting talent Marcus Brigstocke and Joanne McNally.

“Joanne has been taking Ireland’s comedy scene by storm with sell-out tours, hilarious chat show appearances, newspaper articles and a hit documentary all under her belt.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the final act, coming soon.

“On Saturday, July 17 audiences can look forward to The Noise Next Door: Out and About. This gig is the chance to join the quickest wits in comedy as they deliver an alfresco dose of mind-blowing songs, side-splitting gags and jaw-dropping physicality.

“After a year of doing as you’re told, it’s the perfect time for a show where whatever you say goes as your wildest ideas are transformed into comedy gold.”

Also coming up at the venue from July 8-11 in the amphitheatre is Parkwood Productions’ staging of Robin Hood.