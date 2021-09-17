Alan Partridge confirms Brighton dates

Alan Partridge

Tickets are now on general sale priced from £35, available from www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Spokeswoman Anna Harris said: “Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge. Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions of ordinary people the nation over.

“Which is why, with the country riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.

“Welcome to STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

“Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan will perform a stage show that combines all of these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.