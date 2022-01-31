Chichester’s Oxmarket becomes Oxmarket Contemporary

Andrew Churchill

It is launching a new visual identity to accompany the name change and also relaunching its Friends scheme.

Andrew Churchill, gallery director, said it was an exciting time for the gallery: “This is about respecting our past and also looking forward to a really bright future.

“It was really important to us to keep Oxmarket which has been part of our name for 40 years and recognises the long history of our building in this location. The medieval church was called St Andrew’s in the Oxmarket.”

But it was felt the word gallery was quite loaded towards fine art, painting and sculpture and the like. The point is that the Oxmarket is equally a home for design and craft of all varieties: “The word gallery can also make us seem to be not a place for all. It’s important to remember that not everyone feels comfortable visiting a gallery, fearing it might not be for them!

“When we looked at what we do, what we are here for, it became clear that we are all about opportunities for living artists, designers and makers of all kinds. So the word contemporary firmly declares what we are about. There are several other galleries who have adopted this name over recent years and it feels right for us to declare both our location ‘Oxmarket’ and our purpose ‘Contemporary’ in our name.”

The name fits the Oxmarket’s contemporary vision and its support emerging artists of all kinds.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Chichester Art Society’s annual exhibition this year. They have exhibited with us every year since 1976 and as a society championing contemporary artists in the area it’s a great fit with us. The same goes for Artel who will be exhibiting in the summer and Bognor Regis Camera Club who will hold their 75th anniversary exhibition with us in the autumn.

“Since I became director in September we have worked very hard to secure an exciting programme for 2022 worthy of our beautifully refreshed building, spearheaded by our chair Sophie Hull this time last year. We are hosting the first solo exhibitions of a number of artists in the coming months and it feels right to be making quality exhibition experiences for artists. So, whilst connected firmly to our past and our long-term relationships in the community, it is also a time to look ahead to the next great artists, designers and makers and give them an opportunity to showcase their work. We feel Oxmarket Contemporary sends that signal. We were very fortunate that a local designer, David Wynn, who I have known and worked with for many years undertook the redesign for us. His ideas matched perfectly with our own and he has chosen a dynamic and impactful and flexible font for us to use as well as a simple logotype and symbol that proudly declares who we are.

“We are a small charity and our funds are very tight. Key to my vision for Oxmarket Contemporary is to be on a more secure financial footing. And with this in mind our new shop has proved hugely successful in providing a regular income as well as supporting many more artists and makers. We are very fortunate to be supported by so many dedicated volunteers who allow us to stay open each day. We are always looking to add to the group so anyone who feels they can spare a few hours a week, we would love to hear from them.