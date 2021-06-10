2021 Festival of Chichester gets under way

Festival of Chichester patron Dame Patricia Routledge

Chichester resident and long-term supporter of the arts across the community, Dame Patricia said: “Congratulations on the return of the Festival full, as usual, with an exciting variety of events.”

The 2021 festival will run from Saturday, June 12 to Sunday, July 11. In keeping with the times, it will offer a mix of live and online events in an important year after all the disappointments of 2020 when the festival was virtual only. Organisers are already thinking ahead to next year when it will mark its tenth year.

As for this year, Dame Penelope Keith, Kate Mosse and Loyd Grossman, the Castalian Quartet, pianist Young-Choon Park, guitarists Linda Kelsall-Barnett and Rob Johnson, the Charlotte Glasson Jazz Trio, the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company, a virtual Summer Feel Good Show from CAOS, poet Vicki Feaver and Chichester Art Society will all be taking part.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We are delighted to be able to bring you such an outstanding programme after such a difficult year. We are sure that everyone will find something which will delight them in a busy and bright programme which reflects all our new hopes while also thoroughly respecting all the difficulties and all the uncertainties which we have all been through over the past 16 months.

“The Festival of Chichester is once again exactly what it sets out to be, a celebration of the brilliance of Chichester and the talents of the people who live and work here. The fact that the programme is happening at all is a reflection of the superb Festival of Chichester organising committee, a great bunch of dedicated, passionate people.”