10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor Regis including the Easter weekend

1 Easter. On April 20-22, Arundel Castle will become the scene of preparation for Richard The Lionheart, King of England, to embark on the Third Crusade in 1189. Visitors will witness demonstrations of Norman weaponry, armour, combat, battle tactics, archery and falconry as the King’s Barons and Knights raise men and supplies in the large tented encampment at the base of the fortress. There will also be a craft tent and have-a-go archery for the over-eights to enjoy during the three days of 12th century festivities.

2 Art . Art Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2019 will once again offer a vast range of artworks to enjoy, all with the pleasure of meeting the artists in their own studios. Once again, the art trail will come with a preview exhibition in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. The 2019 trail will offer 160 artists exhibiting a wide range of work across 127 venues in and around the city of Chichester during the first two weekends in May (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 4, 5, 6; Saturday, Sunday, May 11, 12, 10.30am -5.30pm). Kicking it all off will be the preview exhibition at the Oxmarket, running from Tuesday, April 23-Sunday, April 28, a taster event showing work by each artist to help visitors chose which venues to visit.

3 Theatre. Set in Manchester, Oldham and London, My Mother Said I Never Should is a poignant, bitter-sweet story about love, jealousy and the price of freedom. Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from April 16-20.

4 Easter. Befriend the Tudor crew and Royalty at the Mary Rose in Portsmouth (until April 22). Following the revelations about the racial and cultural diversity of the crew of the Mary Rose seen on Channel Four’s documentary Skeletons of the Mary Rose: The New Evidence, the Mary Rose Museum has planned an Easter jam-packed with events to celebrate. King Henry VIII himself will be gracing his favourite warship with his presence.

5 Art. Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is offering the first major exhibition in more than 35 years of work by Harold Gilman (1876-1919). Until June 9.

6 Art. The annual Emsworth Arts Trail is set to scale new creative heights this year with a record-breaking number of artists and groups taking part. The Emsworth Art Trail runs on the two weekends of April 27, 28 and May 4, 5, 6.

7 Theatre. James Nesbitt, Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from April 20-June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won – actually won – a magazine competition to describe your family. The prize is a dream holiday for the lot of you, anywhere in the world.

8 Easter. Celebrate Easter by bringing family and friends to explore the award-winning West Dean Gardens as they burst into life with vibrant displays of over 500,000 spring bulbs. Spokeswoman Rachel Aked said: “During the Easter holidays from (Good Friday) April 19 to (Easter Monday) April 22, between 9am-5pm (last entry 4pm), children can take part in a traditional Easter Trail around the gardens, which will have a sweet treat chocolate prize at the end.”

9 Art. Artist Alyson Lomas offers an exhibition of her recent work at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from April 8-21. Alyson moved to Bognor Regis from the Scottish Borders two years ago and lives on the coast with her husband.

10 Theatre. Hugh Bonneville and Liz White star in Shadowlands by William Nicholson at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 26-May 25). Celebrated writer C S Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. And then he meets New York poet Joy Gresham. Tickets are available from Chichester Festival Theatre’s box office on www.cft.org.uk.

