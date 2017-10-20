Video: Paddington’s Pop-Up London uneiled ahead of latest movie

Paddington’s Pop-Up London was unveiled at London Bridge City by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Paddington 2 filmmakers and cast members Hugh Bonneville, Simon Farnaby, Rosie Allison, Alexandra Ferguson-Derbyshire, Michael Bond’s daughter Karen Jankel and local school children.

The five spectacular pop-up book installations featuring Michael Bond’s much-loved bear will appear at iconic landmarks and attractions across London from Monday 23 October – 3 December 2017, ahead of the film’s release in UK Cinemas on 10 November.

Paddington's Pop-Up London unveiled

In Paddington 2, Paddington discovers an exceptional pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique store.

Taking inspiration from this, these five stunning free attractions will be open for everyone to enjoy, with installations appearing across the Capital and featuring some of London’s most famous landmarks: Westminster, Trafalgar Square, Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly Circus.

The pop-ups will appear at the following popular tourist spots: Peter’s Hill (St Paul’s), Tower Bridge, Paddington Station, Peninsula Square (The O2) and Bankside (Tate Modern).

Families coming to London this half term will be able to discover Paddington’s Pop-Up London, which will lead them on a treasure hunt across the city, as they journey from pop-up book to pop-up book to discover a secret word. They will then be able to enter a competition on www.visitlondon.com/paddington2 to win a Paddington Afternoon tea journey for all the family, aboard the iconic Belmond British Pullman train.

During the six-week run the striking pop-up installations will also provide a backdrop for a series of events and moments including readings of the first Paddington book, hosted by Harper Collins; face painting for Hallowe’en, balloon model making and ‘Postcards from London’ craft activity.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “London is the greatest city in the world. Here, you can be who you want to be and live the life you want to live – whether you’re a Mayor who loves football, or a bear who loves marmalade sandwiches. That’s why I’m so happy that Paddington is supporting my London Is Open campaign, showing that we respect, embrace and celebrate our diversity as one of our greatest strengths. I hope all children visiting the capital over half term will enjoy these stunning Paddington pop ups and take advantage of all our city has to offer.”

In the spirit of the Mayor’s #LondonIsOpen campaign, Paddington’s Pop-Up London will encourage people to appreciate our beautiful capital city spreading the message that a warm welcome awaits everyone – even a little bear from darkest Peru.

David Heyman, Producer of Paddington 2 said: “I am delighted that the public will soon be able to step into the magical world of Paddington’s Pop-up London - a city which is at the very heart of the film and Michael Bond’s beloved books. These beautiful, pop-up book installations invite visitors not only from London but all over the world to join Paddington in celebrating this wonderful, open-hearted city.”