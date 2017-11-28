Hurst Village Cinema stalwart wins prestigious award

David Saitch, of Hurstpierpoint’s not-for-profit community cinema Hurst Village Cinema, has been awarded the Roebuck Cup at this year’s Cinema for All National Conference and Film Society of the Year Awards.

Spokeswoman Manon Saitch said: “It is the most prestigious individual award that the Community Cinema movement can bestow, awarded annually to somebody who has made an outstanding contribution to the community cinema and film society movement as a whole. David received this award for the work he has done over a number of years to make the movement more collaborative. His goal has been to give all community cinemas a mechanism to share information, advice and ideas and to mutually support each other.

Here is the citation that was read out at the ceremony.

“The Roebuck Cup is awarded to those remarkable individuals who are involved in supporting the movement in all sorts of ways, often over many years.

“This year’s award goes to someone who is deeply involved in today’s film society and community cinema community – known to many for his attendance at this event, year after year, his continual support of groups all over the country and his willingness to intervene directly to give another community cinema a much needed hand, whenever it is needed.”

David said: “I have used the word ‘gobsmacked’ many times in my life but now I know what it really means. I am shocked, surprised, but also delighted and honoured. I’m pleased if my efforts have succeeded in bringing the community cinemas and film societies closer together, but if I am perfectly honest, it wouldn’t have succeeded without the generosity of spirit in the community cinema movement as a whole.”

