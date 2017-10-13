Horror film The Ritual features West Sussex actor

Southwick thespian H Reeves can be seen in a whole new light in Rafe Spall’s new horror film.

The Barn Theatre favourite and long-standing member of Southwick Players, appears in The Ritual, which is released into cinemas today.

Having landed the role of The Curate last year, H, of Southwick Street, Southwick, spent two weeks filming on location in the Carpathian Mountains, Transylvania, in Romania.

He said: “We filmed in the National Park in Romania, a quite stunning and beautiful location. At night, we could hear wolves howling, there were bears in the woods and wild boar and we were advised not to wander off on our own.

“It was a fabulous experience filming with Rafe Spall and Sam Troughton, grandson of Dr Who Patrick Troughton. Most of my scenes were filmed inside in a purpose-built cabin in the mountains. It was an intense experience working with LA-based director David Bruckner.

“Rafe Spall and I played adversaries in the film and to some extent in real life, as I am a Brighton and Hove Albion season ticket holder and he is a Crystal Palace fan. Once we both became aware of our footballing loyalties, we had no difficulty in ‘facing off’ on more than one occasion.

A Barn Theatre favourite, H is known as a character actor

“The director could never quite understand the cries of ‘Seagulls’ and ‘Eagles’ that rang around the cabin just prior to a take.”

The popular character actor will be back on stage at the Barn Theatre in Southwick in December. He plays a character based on the late, great Noel Coward in the Southwick Players’ Christmas production, The Man Who Came To Dinner.