Benedict Cumberbatch in acclaimed Hamlet production to be screened in Horsham

The critically acclaimed 2015 production of Hamlet, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, is making a return to the cinema next month.

Now seen by over 750,000 people worldwide, the original live broadcast returns and The Capitol, Horsham, has two screenings on October 5 and 22.

As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralysed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.

To book tickets go to the Capitol website.