Ten things to see in West Sussex, November 9-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Grease.

Until November 11. £39-£44, 7.30pm, Weds-Thurs, 5pm/8.30pm Fri/Sat, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tom Parker from The Wanted stars in his first ever theatrical role as Danny in Grease. The show also stars Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope as Sandy and EastEnders’ and Strictly Come Dancing’s Louisa Lytton as Rizzo. This is the original high-school musical, featuring all the songs from the hit movie including ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Summer Nights’ and ‘Greased Lightnin’.

2. Megson.

November 9, £16, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Four-times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, the duo Megson head to Crawley. Spokesman George Hodkinson said: “The husband and wife duo bring an infectious mix of heavenly vocals, lush harmonies and driving rhythmic guitars. Comprising Debs Hanna (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) and Stu Hanna (guitar, mandola, banjo), Megson have gained fame on the British folk scene, not only for their arresting and intelligent song-writing, but for their exquisite musicianship and northern humour. Summer 2016 saw the release of their new studio album, Good Times Will Come Again, gaining them much critical acclaim.”

3. Wolf Hall Live.

Friday, November 10, 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Hilary Mantel’s award-winning novel Wolf Hall was transformed into a six-part drama by the BBC to huge acclaim in 2015. Accompanying Thomas Cromwell’s machinations and hushed conversations in shadowy palace corners was original music by award-winning composer Debbie Wiseman, performed by The Locrian Ensemble of London. The soundtrack reached number 1 in the classical charts. In this concert, Debbie and the Ensemble perform selections from her acclaimed score, alongside extracts from Wolf Hall and its first sequel Bring Up The Bodies read by Anton Lesser – who played Thomas More in the BBC series.

4. The Hot Club of Cowtown.

Saturday, November 11, £20, 7.45pm, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Danceable, romantic and rustic Hot Jazz and Western Swing from Austin, Texas. The Hot Club of Cowtown play a vintage mix of Western swing songs and cowboy ballads that aim to reflect the spirit and joy of the American West.

5. Beyond The Barricade.

Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Beyond the Barricade’ has delighted audiences throughout the UK and mainland Europe for more than a decade, with its exciting concert portrayal of the greatest songs in musical theatre, all performed totally live! Recreating original West End/Broadway musical hit songs with amazing authenticity, this cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables, present a blockbusting two hour show, and is now established as the nation’s favourite musical theatre concert.

6. Someone Like You (The Adele Songbook).

Sunday, November 12, 7.30pm, £22 (discounts £20), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. A celebration of one of the UK’s finest singer-songwriters. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie Markham (top circular picture) has the voice and charisma to deliver all of Adele’s hits in a captivating concert performance. The show faithfully recreates the magic of the three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25 – including ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Make You Feel My Love’, ‘Set Fire To The Rain’, ‘Someone Like You’, and ‘Skyfall’.

7. Duet For One.

Monday to Saturday, November 13-18, tickets from £22, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Following an acclaimed run in the West End, this UK tour of Tom Kempinski’s play visits Chichester. Stephanie Abrahams (Belinda Lang), a concert violinist who has it all, is forced to re-evaluate her life when struck down by an unforeseen tragedy. Faced with a harsh truth she consults a psychiatrist called Dr Feldmann (Oliver Cotton) and through a series of highly charged encounters is led to examine her deepest emotions and consider a future without music.

8. Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

November 14, 8pm, £30, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. With a vast repertoire and a lightning-sharp delivery honed from 15 years at the top, Jimmy Carr (bottom circular picture) has gathered a selection of his very best jokes (along with some new material) for the ultimate comedy show. Please note, this is the same show that Jimmy brought to Crawley in 2016.

9. The Witches of Eastwick (HAODS).

Tuesday to Saturday, November 14-18, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The respectable little town of Eastwick is a place run like clockwork, where everyone knows everything about everyone. But the peaceful status quo is shattered by three housewives – Alex, Jane and Sukie – who are desperate for something (or someone) to break their boredom and spice up their dull little lives. One mystical, stormy night they wish for their ideal man and get a lot more than they bargained for when the suspiciously devil-like Darryl Van Horne appears in town. Darryl seduces each woman in turn and unleashes in them magical powers they never knew they had. But the relationships go sour as events in Eastwick take a sinister turn and the women realise how dangerous Darryl really is.

10. Liza Sings Streisand.

Wednesday, November 15, 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequer

mead.org.uk. Liza Pulman is an acclaimed singer and one third of the satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aïda. In this show she weaves together history, humour and harmony as she celebrates the songs of Barbra Streisand with her six-piece band, The Stardust Ensemble.

