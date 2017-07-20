Ten things to see in West Sussex, July 20-26

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Joe McElderry – Saturday Night At The Movies Live.

Friday, July 21, £15-£42, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. A limited number of Premium seats are available at £42. Singer and actor Joe McElderry is celebrating the release of his new album with a nationwide tour. Saturday Night At The Movies is inspired by Joe’s love for film and theatre, and features newly orchestrated recordings of iconic hits like ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ from Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii, ‘Time Of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing and ‘Any Dream Will Do’ from Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which Joe is currently starring. Joe said: “My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to share some of my favourite music with my fans. I hope people will join me as I continue on this musical journey.”

2. Fiddler on the Roof.

July 10 to September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk. Based on the Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Fiddler on the Roof is set in 1905 in a small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five witty and beautiful daughters. But Tevye’s daughters have their own ideas about who they are going to marry. Omid Djalili makes his Chichester debut playing Tevye and Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Golde. This celebrated and much loved musical is packed with show-stopping songs including the hits ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’ and ‘Matchmaker’.

3. Creeds Cross – The Celtic Journey.

Friday, July 21, £19.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. The highly talented musicians of Creeds Cross bring some of the greatest ever classics to life. Join them and their unique blend of storytelling, emotional melodies and fast-paced, toe-tapping tunes, as they continue their stunning UK tour. From Galway to Nashville and beyond, bluegrass, country, Americana and folk can all have their origins traced back to the early influences of the Irish and Scots. This is all embraced in the show as Creeds Cross put their unique stamp on songs like ‘Galway Girl’, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ and ‘Duelling Banjos’.

4. InChoir.

Saturday, July 22, £12.50-£13.50, 7.30pm (7pm Sunday), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Hear the amazing sound of 300 singers on one stage, performing a wide variety of popular music from the past few decades. The show features 300 different singers each night and a live band. With a few surprises along the way this should be an uplifting and exhilarating evening that demonstrates the power of singing and how it brings people together. Find out more at www.inchoir.co.uk.

5. Hollywood Romance with Claire Martin.

Petworth Festival, July 23, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church Sunday. Hollywood Romance brings together the Tippett String Quartet and some of London’s finest jazz musicians, including pianist James Pearson in partnership with acclaimed jazz singer and broadcaster Claire Martin, who has won the British Jazz Awards seven times. Together they celebrate the golden age of Hollywood. Visit www.petworthfestival.org.uk to find out more and book concert tickets.

6. The Chichester Flute Choir.

July 23, 3pm, free, St Paul’s Church, Chichester. The choir (top right circular picture) presents a summer concert with a variety of classical and popular music. There will be works by Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Grieg, as well as lighter pieces such as ‘Feed the Birds’ from Mary Poppins and ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ from Toy Story. Visit www.chichesterflutechoir.co.uk.

7. Natalie Clein with Katya Apekisheva.

Monday, July 24, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. Petworth Festival welcomes British cellist and former BBC Young Musician of the Year Natalie Clein.

A keen recital and chamber performer, Natalie has recently performed Bach’s Complete Cello Suites in London, Southampton and Oxford, and has curated a series of four concerts for BBC Radio 3 at LSO St Luke’s.

8. Dance Vortex.

Tuesday, July 25, £10-£13, 7pm (2pm/7pm, July 26), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Redhurst Schools of Dancing (bottom circular picture). A whirlwind of dance, and an exciting evening not to be missed from this East Grinstead dance school for students aged 3 to 18. The dancers will perform ballet, tap, modern, jazz and classical Greek and are proud to showcase some of their award-winning festival work. Redhurst is a long-established dance school with fully qualified dance teachers. Find out more at www.redhurstschoolsofdancing.co.uk.

9. The Mikado.

Thursday, July 26, £9-£15, 7pm, The Hawth Amphitheatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Illyria Theatre. Gilbert & Sullivan’s wry comic opera The Mikado may be set in Japan, but its satire of the ways a lie can be twisted into truth is arguably more relevant to the political landscape of the English-speaking world than ever before. The opera will be performed in it’s entirety by a talented cast of six. Visit Illyria.uk.com to find out more about the company.

10. Greg Turner.

Until September 23, Horsham Museum, 9 Causeway, 01403 254959, www.horshammuseum.org. Following the popular exhibition Street Portraits last year, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery have announced that skilled photographer Greg Turner is returning this summer with a brand new project and show, Transitions. A spokesperson said: “We are all always in transition of some form but there are some stages in life that represent more meaningful or challenging transitions than others. Using Horsham’s skate park as both a community connection and a backdrop, Greg Turner’s latest project looks at and develops ideas around the challenges of transitioning from childhood to adulthood. His subjects are a diverse, but close-knit group, bound both by friendship at the skate park and by their shared experience of the transition.” Find out more at www.horshammuseum.org.

