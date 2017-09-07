Ten things to see in Sussex, September 8-14

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Motown’s Greatest Hits: How Sweet It Is.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm, £23.90-£30.90, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown returns to Sussex. This stunning live show combines first-class music with slick choreography and an amazing band. The tribute offers tunes from legendary artists like Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five and many more.

2. Matt Woosey Duo.

Friday, September 8, £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Matt’s acclaimed concerts dart between folk, roots, ambient and electronica. He has been tipped by tastemakers from BBC Radio and Classic Rock as a young artist to watch. The show is presented in association with Crawley Blues Club and 22o5 Promotions.

3. Lindfield Arts Festival.

September 8-10, various venues in Lindfield. Since 2010 the historic village of Lindfield has hosted this spectacular, annual arts event. Participants from across Sussex will demonstrate the amazing talent to be found in the South East as Lindfield Arts Festival 2017 presents a full weekend of entertainment. There will be exhibitions, music, book readings, workshops and children’s activities. These include face-painting, dance, karaoke, graffiti, toy-hacking, circus skills, a community picnic and much, much more. Visit lindfieldartsfestival.com to book tickets and find out more. Tickets can be collected from the box office at SWALK in Lindfield High Street.

4. Killer Queen.

Saturday, September 9, 7.30pm, £26.90, Theatre Royal Brighton. Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to the Queen live show since 1993. Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have earned them the title of Queen tribute royalty. They have thrilled sell-out audiences across the globe from the UK to Moscow and are fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. Time Out has described Patrick’s resemblance to Freddie Mercury as ‘spooky’ and his uncanny likeness was further proven when he recorded a hit single, singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim’s ‘The Real Life’. This quality, combined with a powerful 3 1/2 octave tenor range and dynamic stage presence, has captivated audiences worldwide.

5. Deborah Bonham.

Saturday, September 9, £18.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Over a career that spans more than three decades, Deborah Bonham has established herself as one of the finest blues-rock vocalists in the UK. The younger sister of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Deborah was 17 when she recorded her first demos at Robert Plant’s house. She has three acclaimed albums and has toured as a special guest on Jools Holland’s stadium dates.

6. Christy Moore.

Monday, September 11, 8pm (doors open 7pm), £35, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. One of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen, Christy Moore (top circular picture) has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain. Christy has produced more than 25 solo albums, from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to last year’s Lily – featuring ten new songs included in his live repertoire. 2016 also saw the release of Christy Moore: Journey, a documentary on 50 years of song, aired by RTÉ television.

7. The Noise Next Door’s Comedy Lock-in.

Wednesday, September 13, 8pm (doors 7pm), £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The smash-hit improv show returns to Brighton with a hefty dose of The Noise Next Door’s trademark off-the-cuff madness, two stand-up stars, and some once-in-a-lifetime comedy curiosities.

8. Chanctonbury Chorus.

The singing group (bottom circular picture) is looking for new recruits, with an open rehearsal on September 13 (7.45pm-9.45pm), at Steyning Grammar School. Spokeswoman Theresa Gilsenan said: “This is an opportunity for potential new members to try us out. You may be an experienced singer, haven’t sung for years or just want to give it a go. There are no auditions and we are coached as we go along. Our next concert is in December when we will be performing Brahms’ German Requiem with Hurst-

pierpoint Choral Society, professional soloists and a full orchestra.” For more information, or to let the group know you are coming, email Christine Tarry at christine.tarry@btinternet.com or call her on 01903 815467. Visit www.chanctonburychorus.org.

9. Gabriel Latchin.

All Saints Church, The Drive, Hove. Jazz pianist Gabriel Latchin will be at All Saints Church with songs from his new album, Introducing Gabriel Latchin Trio, which is out now. A newcomer to the British jazz scene, Gabriel Latchin is quickly becoming recognised as one of the country’s leading pianists. His hard-swinging, adventurous approach has been compared to the musical styles of artists like Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Phineas Newborn. He has worked with Ronnie Cuber, former Jazz Messenger Jean Toussaint, Alex Garnett, The London Jazz Orchestra and The Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Gabriel graduated with first class degrees from both Edinburgh University and the Guildhall School of Music. Visit www.gabriellatchin.com to find out more.

10. Art exhibition.

Visitors to the Wilson Studio at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery (September 12-24) will see a fascinating exhibition of work by a group of artists from Portsmouth and Chich-

ester. The work has been brought together by Portsmouth painter Martin Piercy. The artists at the show include freelance gilder Erin Wright and Chichester-based painters Gerry Foronda, Henny Brown and Louise Russell. Visit oxmarket.com to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.