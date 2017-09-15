Ten things to see in Sussex, September 15-21

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Deathtrap.

Until September 16, £15.50, 7.45pm until Sept 16 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Thriller starring Paul Bradley and Jessie Wallace. Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful writer of stage thrillers, is in the grip of chronic writer’s block. Out of the blue, young playwright Clifford Anderson sends Bruhl one of the only two copies of his brilliant new whodunit, Deathtrap. Desperate to set Broadway alight once more, Sidney spies his chance to invite Clifford to his remote country home and tells him to bring the only other copy of Deathtrap with him...

2. Gordon Rushmer’s Rother Country.

September 15-23, Rountree Tryon Galleries, The Old Tavern, Market Square, Petworth. Open Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm, and on Saturday, 11am-4pm. Watercolourist Gordon Rushmer was following in the footsteps of celebrated artists and poets when he started his latest artistic venture more than 18 months ago. His aim was to capture the everyday and the unexpected from the banks of the River Rother and its surrounding countryside between Petersfield and Pulborough. The results are on show in Gordon Rushmer’s Rother Country. Gordon walked in all seasons and weathers in order to produce 40 watercolours. He explained: “The Rother is my local river in Hampshire and West Sussex, and I was keen to capture its different moods and appearances, from winter flood to summer drought.” Visit www.gordonrushmer.co.uk.

3. John Tams and Barry Coope.

Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. John Tams and Barry Coope are joining forces again for a unique collaboration and return to Chequer Mead. Five times winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, John Tams has had a career spanning four decades across every medium. A member of the Albion Band and Home Service, he is best known for composing the score for War Horse at the National Theatre, as well as playing Rifleman Daniel Hagman in the Sharpe TV series. Barry Coope is internationally renowned through being one-third of the outstanding a capella trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson. Together they won the prestigious Best Duo award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2008.

4. That’ll Be The Day.

Billing itself “the UK’s number one rock ’n’ roll variety production”, That’ll Be The Day returns to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, September 17. Spokeswoman Danielle Hoo-Hing said: “That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over 30 years, the show is back on the road once again, this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, mixing music with their characterised comedy routines in between songs. Visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.

5. Ne-Yo.

Sunday, September 17, doors 7pm, tickets from £54.65, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Support from Diamond Platnumz and Sonna Rele. With three number one records, more than 10 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to his name, as well as having collaborated with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Celine Dion and many more, Ne-Yo is one of the biggest global stars in music.

6. Jazz Lunch – Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio.

Sunday, September 17, 12pm-2.30pm, £19.95, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Mike Piggott (top circular picture) on violin, Nils Solberg on guitar and Pete Morgan on double bass offer their own combination of gypsy jazz, swing and blues inspired by the Hot Club de France, led by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Enjoy some fantastic music alongside a traditional roast with a choice of meats followed by a dessert of your choice.

7. Exhibition.

The University of Chichester’s Sussex Centre for Folklore, Fairy Tales and Fantasy presents Arthur Rackham in Sussex: A 150th Birthday Celebration, running from September 8-October 29 at Bateman’s, East Sussex. There is a symposium on Saturday, September 16 (9.30am-4.30pm), at the Friends Meeting House, Chichester. Full price £25. £20 for University staff/students. A day of talks on Rackham’s work, illustrations and legacy, as well as a performance of Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué’s Undine.

8. Awful Auntie.

September 21, £20.50 - £22.50, 7pm (2.30pm Saturday, Sunday 11am), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger. Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie. From the producers of Gangsta Granny comes the world premiere of David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie (bottom circular picture).

9. Jason Manford – Work In Progress.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm, £17, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Jason Manford is back with a work-in-progress show ahead of his national tour in 2018, which promises a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter delivered with Jason’s teasingly intelligent wit. Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and The Royal Variety Performance have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

10.Tenors Un Limited – Songs From Venice to Vegas.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Hear the best songs from the world’s opera houses, Broadway theatres and concert halls as ‘the Rat Pack of Opera’ take you from Venice to Vegas. Scott, Paul and Jem are excited to present their latest tour and will be joined by their musical director at the piano. Tenors Un Limited’s soaring vocals, combined with fun, personality and a sense of humour, is the perfect recipe for a great night out.

