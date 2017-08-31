Ten things to see in Sussex, September 1-7

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Wedding Singer.

Until September 2, 7.45pm (Wednesday/Saturday matinee 2.30pm, Friday 5pm/ 8.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. It’s 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Jon Robyns: Avenue Q, Legally Blonde) is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. But when his own fiancée dumps him at the altar Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

2. The Adrian Cox Quartet.

September 1, 8.30pm, Steyning Jazz Club, The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft. Doors open 7.30pm. Info from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017. Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Adrian Cox, one of the UK’s leading reed players, founded his quartet in 2012, acquiring a dedicated and enthusiastic following playing their energetic mix of traditional jazz and swing from the 30s onwards, in the styles of Benny Goodman to Ben Webster via Ed Hall to Jonny Hodges.” He has brought together the very best of the UK’s leading jazz musicians, to form his quartet: Nils Solberg (guitar), George Trebar (double bass) and Mez Clough (drums).

3. The Killerz.

September 2, 8pm, £17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. As one of the few tribute acts to The Killers in the world, The Killerz pride themselves on authentically replicating the music, the likeness and the energy that the chart-topping band creates, making you feel like you are watching the real thing.

4. Plundered!

September 2, 3pm, £6.50, family of four £24, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, hawth.co.uk. Plundered! is a fast-paced show all about pirates, specially written for primary-aged children. While searching for hidden treasure, Captain Blackbeard, a famously selfish pirate, has left a once beautiful tropical island littered with rubbish and its inhabitants struggling to survive. It’s up to Maggie and Roy to save it. The trouble is… they’re really not friends. Teleported from their school trip at a maritime museum into the centre of an adventure in the Amazon, can they learn to work together, win the race to find the legendary gold and restore the place to its natural glory? Audiences are invited to come dressed up and there are prizes for the best costumes.

5. Mata Hari.

September 2, 8pm, £10, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440. The Great War. While millions of men struggle and fight in the mud, one woman’s story begs to be told. Mata Hari, the most notorious female spy in history. Dancer, lover, confidante and contradiction. Some 100 years after her execution, this is her story.

6. Fiddler on the Roof.

Chichester Festival Theatre, starring Omid Djalili (top circular picture). Until September 2. www.cft.org.uk. This week offers the last few days of Fiddler on the Roof at Chichester Festival Theatre. Set in 1905 in a small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five witty and beautiful daughters. The matchmaker Yente, who believes any husband is better than no husband, is busy making sensible marriage plans for them all. But Tevye’s bold daughters have their own ideas about who to marry. And as change and new ideas roll in from the big cities, dissolving the old ways of life, the sisters are not alone in their lust for something new.

7. Wannabe, the Spice Girls Show.

September 3, £18.50, 7.30pm, Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A Hawth spokesperson said: “1990s music is having a revival. Take That have a new album, Steps have regrouped and there have also been appearances from Five, Atomic Kitten and A1. Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls caught the world’s attention with their debut single ‘Wannabe’, released on July 7, 1996. The song became one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling more than six million copies.” Now, 21 years later the high octane Spice Girls tribute Wannabe continues to delight audiences.

8. Mamma Mia!

Until September 3, Brighton Centre, 0844 847 1515, brighton

centre.co.uk. More than 60 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA tunes that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel good show (bottom circular picture). Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20

years ago.

9. The Stepmother.

Until September 9, prices from £20, Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. 1924. A comfortable house in Surrey. When the orphaned Lois Relph accepts a marriage proposal from an older man, Eustace Gaydon, she believes she’s been rescued from an uncertain future. Establishing a successful business as a dress designer, Lois leaves her fortune in her husband’s hands. But when one of her devoted step-daughters needs her help, Lois is forced to address what drew Eustace to her in the first place.

10. Phoenix Choir.

After a successful first season, Phoenix Choir of Crawley is eager to welcome new members for the new season ahead. Spokeswoman Denise Oswald said: “Phoenix Choir was created in Summer 2016, mainly from two long-established Crawley choirs, Concordia Singers and The Weald Choir, so there is a wealth of experience in running rehearsals, organising concerts and offering singers a chance to develop their musical ability and find their true voice. Led by music director Sam Hayes, this year’s programme starts with a concert for the Remembrance season. Eternal Light is a beautiful work by contemporary composer and TV presenter Howard Goodall, and it is paired up with the popular Fauré’s Requiem. A Christmas Concert in December will be followed by Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at The Hawth in March, and Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana in June.” Thursday rehearsals start on September 7 (7.45pm-9.45pm) in the Drama Studio, Holy Trinity Church of England School, Gossops Green. Call 01293 515287.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.