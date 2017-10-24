Ten things to see in Sussex, October 26 to November 2

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Four Men.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm, £16.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Conn Artists Theatre Company. The Four Men follows one of Sussex’s greatest writers, Hilaire Belloc, as he takes a spur-of-the-moment Halloween journey on foot across Edwardian Sussex, from east to west, with three companions. During their four-day odyssey, they travel 92 miles, drink 300 pints of beer, quarrel, laugh and sing as they tell each other tall tales, recount the legends of the Downs, speak of their first loves and meet some remarkable characters as their adventure unfolds. The Four Men has been newly adapted for the stage by Worthing playwright Ann Feloy from Hilaire Belloc’s book of the same name. Visit www.conn-artists.co.uk.

2. Improve Your Learning.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm, £17.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. We all can improve how we learn. We learn fastest when young, but we can continue effective learning into old age. This illustrated talk shows how recent research highlights not only how valuable learning is, but also what we all can do to improve our learning in and out of school, and reap the rewards long afterwards. Professor Robert Winston is one of the most instantly recognisable scientists in the country, bringing complex issues to life with enthusiasm and energy. He will take a Q&A session at the end of his talk.

3. Ultimate Bowie.

Friday, October 27, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Ed Blaney’s tribute show takes audiences on a journey through 40 years of David Bowie. Ed not only possesses Bowie’s awe-inspiring vocal prowess, but is also a convincing look-alike. Precise attention to detail has been taken under Ed’s musical direction of his seven-piece band through to the costumes he wears to recreate Bowie in spectacular style. Find out more at www.ultimatebowie.uk.

4. The Norman Conquests.

Until October 28, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests is a trilogy of two-hour plays set during the same weekend at an English rural house – each focused on the same story of romantic liaisons from a different location and perspective: the dining room, the living room, and the garden. The three plays can all be viewed in one day. Or you can pick any one of them and watch it as a play which stands completely on its own.

5. Paul Chowdhry – Live Innit.

Sunday, October 29, 8pm, £24.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Following the success of his previous sell-out nationwide tour – 2015’s three-times-extended PC’s World, which sold approximately 100,000 tickets across 100 shows – Live Innit sees Paul addressing love in the cyber age, trolling the trolls and an unfortunate case of mistaken identity. Live Innit is Paul’s third nationwide tour. Find out more about Paul’s comedy at paulchowdhry.com.

6. Buster Plays Buster.

Sunday, October 29, 3pm, £14, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Since its debut in March 2011, Buster plays Buster (top circular picture) has been delighting audiences with its magic and charm. One for all the family, young and old, jazz enthusiasts and otherwise have all thoroughly enjoyed this well produced show. The event offers a first class jazz quartet featuring musicians of the highest calibre performing live to a screening of a Buster Keaton classic silent movie Steamboat Bill Jr. The music is specifically arranged for the group, scored out and sync’d to the movie, but also features plenty of improvised solos from these great jazz musicians, which creates a cohesive work merging the two art forms in to a unique experience for the audience.

7. The Spooky Magic Show.

Sunday, October 29, 11am, 1.30pm, £10, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Join Magic Mr Steve and his faithful friend Rufus the dog as they discover the magical mysteries in a haunted attic. With amazing magic tricks, spooky special effects and hilarious puppets The Spooky Magic Show is a Halloween themed treat for ages four and up.

8. Mike Vernon and The Mighty Combo.

Tuesday, October 31, 7.45pm, £15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. British Blues legendary producer Mike Vernon (bottom circular picture) has worked with everyone from Alexis Korner to David Bowie, John Mayall, Eric Clapton, Stevie Winwood, Spencer Davis, Jack Bruce, Rod Stewart, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and more. The Mighty Combo features Kid Carlos (guitar), Paul Tasker (sax), Matt Little (keyboards), Ian Jennings (upright bass) and Mike Hellier (drums).

9. Ned Boulting: Bikeology.

Wednesday, November 1, 7.30pm, £21.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Journalist, television presenter and bestselling author Ned Boulting is heading back out on the road this autumn with Bikeology, featuring new tales from life in the cycling lane as well as the inside scoop from Ned’s time at the 2017 Tour de France. What drives the cyclist to such ecstasies of endurance? What deep-rooted passions are aroused by the sight of a simple pair of padded shorts? Ned said: “The Bikeology tour has now been scientifically tested for power-to- weight ratio (a resounding thumbs-up) and aerodynamicity (if that’s a word). It’s been stress tested on the high mountains of public opinion and has dropped the opposition on the climb towards total domination of cycling’s crowded theatrical one-man show market.”

10. Ellie Taylor: This Guy.

November 2, 7.45pm, £14, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Festival season and 2016 tour, the star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show presents a new stand-up show discussing whether or not she should breed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.