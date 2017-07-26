Summer sounds of the Beach Boys at Horsham

The summer sounds of the legendary Beach Boys come to Horsham next month.

The Story Of The Beach Boys ® (A Tribute) will be providing a live musical experience at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, on Friday August 25.

The five performers reproduce the complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of America’s biggest ever pop group.

The band invite you to join the fun and ride the wave of adrenaline and nostalgia that will sweep you from surf to sun and from hit to hit.

It’s a unique opportunity to hear every chart hit America’s biggest pop band ever recorded, including: God Only Knows - Good Vibrations - I Get Around - Wouldn’t It Be Nice - Surfin’ USA - Fun Fun Fun - California Girls - Sloop John B and many more.

Tickets from http://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/