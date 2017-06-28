Summer fun for young people at The Hawth

There are fun times ahead for young people at The Hawth, Crawley, this summer with workshops for all ages enabling children to meet new friends, learn new skills and perform.

Sarah Slator from The Hawth’s Youth Theatre will lead two week-long workshops and there are also shorter sessions run by Sway Perform tutor Charlie Joseph to help children improve their performance skills.

The wonderful world of Dr Seuss will be brought to life when children between the ages of six and ten are invited to learn, rehearse and perform between Monday 31 July and Friday 4 August 10.30am-3.30pm.

From Cat in the Hat to The Lorax, Green Eggs and Ham to Horton Hears a Who, children will delight in performing the wacky show to family and friends at the end of the week.

Older young people will also get the chance to put together a play in a week between Monday 14 to Friday 18 August, 10.30am-3.30pm.

The workshop will be aimed at young people between the ages of ten and 15 who will work towards putting on a production of Roald Dahl’s much loved tale of The Twits.

The horrible Mr and Mrs Twit, a hideous, vindictive, spiteful couple who live together in a brick house without windows continuously play practical jokes on each other out of hatred for one another.

But will they get what they deserve in the end?

Audiences will find out at the end of the five days when the play is performed on Friday 18 August.

There will also be a week of acting workshops called Acting Up run by Sway Perform instructor Charlie, designed to develop acting and performance skills.

The workshops will take place each day from Monday 7 - Friday 11 August.

The workshops vary depending on the age of the child, from characterisation to direction, voice to movement, no two days will be the same!

Visit The Hawth website hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office 01293 553636 for more details.