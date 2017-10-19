Rich Hall offers foot-stomping fun in Haywards Heath

Comedian Rich Hall and his Hoedown band head to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Wednesday, November 8.

A spokesperson said: “Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK.

“Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

“This Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana.

“There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all. Even if you don’t own a hoe.”

“Rich’s most recent critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match, as well as his BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown, have built him a whole new legion of followers, as have appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two’s QI. But if you’ve only ever seen Hall on TV, you’ve short-changed yourself.”

Tickets cost £17.

Call 01444 455440 or visit www.clairhall.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.