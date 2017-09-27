Oklahoma! in Littlehampton

Three generations from one family take to the stage in Littlehampton Players Operatic Society’s production of Oklahoma!

This will be the first time in its 62-year history that LPOS has turned to the classic musical, the first collaboration between librettist Oscar Hammerstein and composer Richard Rodgers.

LPOS chairman Simon Smith said: “The musical, one of the first to feature songs that are integrated into the drama, tells the story of the lives and loves of a farming community in Oklahoma Territory on the eve of its statehood in 1906.

“The show features rousing choruses such as The Farmer and the Cowman and the title song, as well as more tender songs such as People Will Say We're in Love and popular blockbusters such as Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'. LPOS is delighted that our cast features some new members as well as some familiar faces.

“The cast features Katie Newman as Laurey, Tony Baker as Curly, Victoria Unsworth as Ado Annie, Phil Wotton as Will Parker, Tracy Lynch as Aunt Eller, Daniel Paine as Jud Fry and John Chambers as Ali Hakim.

“The show is quite a family affair for Tracy. She is joined on stage by her father, Jimmy, who is playing Andrew Carnes, and by her son, Nathan, in the male chorus. Not to be outdone, Tony will be sharing the stage with his wife, Melanie, who is playing Gertie Cummings.”

Oklahoma! runs at The Windmill, Littlehampton from Wednesday to Saturday, October 11- 14, with all performances starting at 7.30pm. Tickets (£11 on Wednesday, £13 for Thursday to Saturday) can be reserved on the LPOS box office line at 01903 721860.