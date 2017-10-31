More ‘Strictly...’ stars to stop off at Crawley

Another BBC Strictly Come Dancing star will be on tour next year.

Giovanni Pernice will be on his Born To Win tour and coming to The Hawth, Crawley, on July 16 (7.30pm).

And Strictly Theatre Company are welcoming back Strictly Come Dancing professional, Luba Mushtuk, as Giovanni’s leading lady.

Luba has most recently been seen dancing on the BBC hit show with Giovanni, to the vocal talents of musical theatre star, Sheridan Smith.

Luba is well known in the dancing world, a four time Italian Dance Champion and 2011 World Latin Show-Dance Champion. Her credentials include assistant choreographer and professional group dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing 2016 and 2017, and a dancer on the ‘Burn the Floor’ international dance tour.

Giovanni and Luba will be joined by six more professional dancers on their 50 date UK and Ireland tour, with the Crawley date one of the final dates.

The show is not just ‘An Evening with...’ but a tale of a beautiful young couple who fall in love on a windy dark night in a bustling Italian city, but not everything runs smoothly that evening.

Featuring beautiful choreography to dances like the Rumba, the Viennese Waltz, the Paso Doble, and the Argentine Tango, to name just a few.

Tickets are now on sale directly through the theatres or at www.giovannipernice.com.

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available at most venues, where people can meet Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.

Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse are also joining forces to embark on a 60-date tour of the UK with their new stage show, which they will be bringing to The Hawth Crawley on Friday March 23 at 7.30pm.

