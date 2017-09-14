Mark Simmons and John Moloney headline comedy club

Comedy Beats present their first show in the Horsham area on Saturday, September 30 at the Broadbridge Heath Village Centre Social Club.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We set the company up two years ago. I have been working as a stand-up comedian for the last twenty years and wanted to start putting comedy shows on around the Sussex/Surrey borders. During my time on the circuit I have done shows with most of the top names that are seen on TV, including Eddie Izzard, Michael McIntyre, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr and Micky Flanagan to name but a few.

“Obviously, it is not possible to get acts with that kind of profile down to our gigs but my aim was to use the contacts that I have made over the years to produce the highest quality shows I could. Since we began I have been able to book, among others Bob Mills, Zoe Lyons, Dominic Holland and Simon Evans. We've even managed to get Lee Hurst down to do our regular monthly club in Crawley and he is lined up to do another four for us.

“When I book a show I just try and get the best possible acts I can. I want people in places like Broadbridge Heath to be able to see the kind of comedians that they would see at The Comedy Store in London or The Komedia in Brighton but to not have to spend their money on train fares and inflated drink prices. The response has been amazing and we are putting on almost four shows this year for every one we did in 2016.

“The opening act for this show is Mark Simmons. He is a one-liner comedian, very much in the style of Tim Vine or Gary Delaney. His jokes come thick and fast. He is also really good at interacting with the audience. We always talk to audience members and venues about what they liked most about our shows and Mark's name comes up again and again as one of their favourites. I really do think in a few years time he will be a household name, he is definitely one not to be missed.

“After the first interval John Moloney will take to the stage. I have known him for years and used to watch him before I started doing stand-up myself. He has a very relaxed stage persona and is regarded as one of the top acts on the circuit. When Channel 4 did their show The World's Top 100 Stand Up's they included him, so to get him down to the social Club in Broadbridge Heath is quite a coup. He has appeared on many television shows including They Think It's All Over and Never Mind the Buzzcocks as well as two series of his own on BBC Radio 4, The John Moloney Show.

“The closing act is the wonderful Adam Bloom. He is a regular headliner at The Comedy Store. He is highly respected by his peers, particularly for his skillfully constructed gags and is one of the most creative comedians on the circuit. His TV credits include Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks. He has also written and performed in three series of The Problem With Adam Bloom for Radio 4. This will be his seventh show for Comedy Beats and I know he will, as always, do a fantastic job.

“The compere for the evening is the highly like able and easy going Barry Castagnola. As well as being a first-rate MC he also closes shows in most of the comedy clubs up and down the country. He is a warm and engaging host who has been a regular on the circuit since the late 90's. As well as being a great comic he also been a regular co-host on Rhod Gilbert's radio show.”

The show is at The Broadbridge Heath Village Centre Social Club on Saturday, September 30th. Tickets can be bought in advance at £7.50, either from the venue or by calling 01403 217177. Doors open at 7.30 and the show starts at 8.30.

