Lights and Bushels offers more open-air Jane Austen in Horsham

Horsham’s Lights and Bushels Theatre Company is set to present its latest outdoor production at the end of this month.

Jane Austen’s The Watsons, completed for the stage by Kathryn Attwood, will be performed in the garden of Arun House, Denne Road, Horsham, from Wednesday, June 28, to Saturday, July 1 (7.45pm).

The Watsons

Jane Austen fans and theatre lovers are invited to come along and meet Regency Surrey’s most dysfunctional family.

A spokesperson said: “Poor Emma Watson. Raised in luxury by a wealthy aunt and destined to be an heiress.

“But she comes down to earth with a bump when forced to return – penniless – to her impoverished birth family. And what a family!

“With no option but to join her hilariously unsuccessful sisters in their hunt for husbands, Emma soon finds that the path of true love runs anything but smooth.

“Especially when the local suitors are not all they seem.

“Lights & Bushels Theatre Company is proud to mark the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death by premiering this brand new comic adaptation of her early, unfinished novel.

“Bring a picnic and your picnic chairs or blanket for the perfect summer evening’s entertainment in the beautiful garden of Arun House.”

Lights & Bushels was founded by Kathryn Attwood and Barry Syder and their first production was Lady Susan (adapted from Jane Austen’s lesser known comic novel) in July 2015.

The show won the NODA (SE) Councillor’s Award for Drama in July 2016.

Visit www.lightsandbushels.jimdo.com, to find out more. Tickets for The Watsons cost £12 each from the website or call 020 8798 3936.

