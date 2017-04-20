Lancing Repertory Players in action next week

Amateur Rite by Tim Luscombe is the latest play from Lancing Repertory Players, with performances from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm at Lancing Parish Hall.

Spokeswoman Joan Pimm said: “This is a laugh-out-loud comedy with some tender moments too.

“Virginia has been the bedrock of the Pogchurch Valley Amateur Dramatic Society for more years than anyone can remember. Organising and directing the group’s plays has both consumed her and her control freak nature.

“Husband, Bernie, has accepted the situation, and usually happily runs around as her factotum, but, a few months ago, his battle with cancer forced Virginia to hand over the levers of command for the next play. There being no obvious second-in-command, the society persuaded Liz, an out-of-work professional director, to take the helm. Bernie has made a recovery and is now fit enough to allow Virginia to accept a role in the play, but only as an actor.

“Liz has a different approach to directing from Virginia, involving punctuality at rehearsals, vocal and physical warm-ups, ambitious sets…”

You can book online using https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/174187 or call 07933 958823.

