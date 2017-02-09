Horsham’s Trinity Church Players raise thousands with A Lad In

Horsham’s Trinity Church Players have confirmed that their recent pantomime, A Lad In, raised £1,000 for the church and £1,000 for The Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In the past ten years alone, they have donated more than £25,000 to the church and various charities.

From left: Alassin (Kate Hampshire-Jones), Widow Twanky (Frances Douglas) and Aladin (Rebecca Andrews)

Leader Jane O’Sullivan said: “The pantomime was such good fun for both audience and cast alike. It’s fantastic that while having such a good time ourselves, we are able to entertain our local community and raise money for others. We ask our members to nominate charities with whom they have a personal connection and the committee decides which of them to support. Our summer show this year will raise money for Winston’s Wish as well as the church and St Robert Southwell School.”

Rehearsals for TCP’s summer concert, Sing With Joy!, start on Monday, March 6, at 9pm, after the AGM.

“The concert includes our own singers and the choir of St Robert Southwell RC Primary School.”

Rehearsals on Mondays, 8-10pm, Holy Trinity Church Hall. Anyone aged over 15 is welcome (no auditions or membership fees). The concert will be on June 24.

