Henfield pantomime tells comic tale of Dick Turpin

The lawless highwayman Dick Turpin is riding into Henfield this week to entertain audiences with some thigh-slapping antics, thanks to Henfield Theatre Company.

Spokesman Martin Love said: “There won’t be much historical accuracy in Henfield Theatre Company’s portrayal of the 18th century outlaw.

“But there will be all the fun of the panto season!”

“Dick Turpin the pantomime, by Paul Reakes, is the latest offering by the Henfield Theatre Company.

“This charming show isn’t as well known as many pantomimes but it has all the traditional elements, as well as an abundance of modern catchy music.”

Martin continued: “The production is directed by Graeme Muncer, a self-confessed panto addict, with Jane Haines as musical director and Alice Forward as choreographer.

“All are well known in the village, on and off stage, and their talents will ensure a wonderful and thoroughly entertaining production.”

Dick Turpin will be staged at The Henfield Hall, Coopers Way, Henfield, from Thursday to Saturday, January 5- 7. There are performances each evening at 7.30pm and on Saturday there will be a matinee at 2pm.

Tickets for the production cost £10 and £12, and are available from Stevens Estate Agents, High Street, Henfield (01273 492141).

The Henfield Theatre Company was created in 1999 with the merger of the Henfield Players and the Henfield Choral and Operatic Society. It became a registered charity in 2004 and is dedicated to the production of plays, concerts and musicals.

To find out more visit www.henfieldtheatrecompany.com.

