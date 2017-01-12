Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre starts 2017 with top quality shows

Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre launches into the New Year in style.

Spokeswoman Laura Butler said: “The New Year begins with a series of one-night-only performances, which sees Bernard Cribbins and Hannah Gordon present All The World’s A Stage on January 12; Barry Cryer and Colin Sell reunite for Strictly Come Joking on January 13; enjoy an evening of live, local music with One Winter’s Night on January 14 and Southern Pro Musica present their New Year Concert on January 15.

“A brand-new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s classic comedy Henceforward… runs from January 19-28, and Roy Marsden and Sophie Ward star in Ruth Rendell’s thriller A Judgement in Stone from January 30 to February 4.

“Eunice struggles to fit in. When she joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper, the very reason for her awkwardness, long-hidden and deeply buried, leads inexorably to a terrible tale of murder in cold blood – on Valentine’s Day.”

Laura continued: “Having bridged the gap between pop music and the pulpit, An Audience with the Reverend Richard Coles comes to Guildford on February 7, while Fascinating Aïda’s Dillie Keane takes to the stage on February 10 and 11.

“Guildford School of Acting final-year students present the 1950s musical classic Guys and Dolls from February 18-25, and Corrinne Wicks, Michelle Morris and Marcus Hutton star in the thriller The Sound of Murder from February 27 to March 4.

“Ray Cooney’s Olivier Award-winning comedy Out of Order stars Shaun Williamson and Sue Holderness from March 8-11, and Guildford celebrates the local performing arts scene with The Mayor of Guildford’s Variety Show on March 12.

“Liza Goddard stars in A Passionate Woman from March 14-18, and Clive Mantle and Jack Shepherd lead a stellar cast in the powerful courtroom drama The Verdict from March 20-25.

“Winner of the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Jessica Swale’s blissfully-bawdy comedy Nell Gwynn stars Laura Pitt-Pulford and plays from March 28 to April 1.

“James Bolam and Anne Reid bring political satirist Alistair Beaton’s black comedy Fracked! Or Please Don’t Use the F-Word to the stage from April 12-22, and an uproarious adaptation of Graham Greene’s hilarious novel, Our Man in Havana plays from April 25-29.

“Paul McGann stars in Moira Buffini’s electric drama Gabriel from May 15-20, and the Watermill Theatre treat Guildford audiences to two of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays; Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night are staged in repertoire from May 23-27.”

Call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

