Former Horsham student Matt Charman shares secrets of his Hollywood success

If you have ever wondered what it takes to make it as a screenwriter in Hollywood, then join Matt Charman at Horsham’s Capitol on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm).

Matt is an Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter whose credits include the film Bridge of Spies (2015), a Cold War thriller directed by Steven Spielberg; the film Suite Francaise (2014) and, most recently, Amazon Video’s sci-fi drama Oasis.

The evening is being sponsored by James Carpets.

Former Collyer’s student Matt joins the Horsham Festival to talk to Ben Morris about his life writing for stage and screen and what it is like to work in Hollywood with one of the world’s leading directors.

The talk will be followed by a question and answer session, where the audience are invited to put their own questions to Matt.

Matt’s upcoming projects include a bank heist film and a ten-part political thriller for ITV.

He is re-teaming with Spielberg on a film about legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite and his coverage of the Vietnam War.

He is also writing a TV series about the heroin trade in the 1970s, told from the perspective of police and gangsters in Marseille.

Prior to his film success, Matt wrote several plays, with three staged at the National Theatre in London.

Paul Bellringer, Horsham Arts Festival chairman, said:

“We are thrilled that Matt can join us at this year’s Horsham Festival.

“I am sure this will be a really fascinating evening for anyone interested in writing for film and performance and hearing about Matt’s journey from Horsham to Hollywood.”

James of James Carpets said: “We are delighted to roll out the red carpet for this Oscar-nominated local hero.”

Tickets cost £7 (concessions £6, students £5). Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Horsham Festival runs from July 8-16. Find out more at www.visithorsham.co.uk.