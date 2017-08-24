Fine flowers on show at Parham over Bank Holiday weekend

Visit Parham House and Gardens this Bank Holiday Weekend for an opportunity to see this year’s flower trials at their peak.

Using freshly cut flowers from the gardens has been a tradition at Parham since the 1920s, and there will be an extra abundance of spectacular floral arrangements on show throughout the weekend.

Incorporating flowers from all three main planting trials of Dahlia, Zinnia and Gladioli, visitors can look forward to seeing magnificent displays that complement the opulent but relaxed planting and arranging style at Parham.

Immerse yourself in an array of vivid colours and aromas while enjoying the stunning surroundings of the magical Elizabethan House. The trials will provide the gardens with an unrivalled spectacle throughout the weekend and the rest of the summer.

The House & Gardens will be open to visitors on Friday, Sunday and Monday, August 25, 27 and 28.

The house is open from 2pm and the gardens open from 12pm.

To find out full opening times and prices please visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.

