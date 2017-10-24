ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: October 27 to November 2

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

AUTUMN FISH AND CHIP SUPPER: With readings, 7.30pm, £10 per ticket, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

EXHIBITION: Oct 27/28, East Sussex Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers exhibition and trade event at Lewes Town Hall, 10am-5pm (4pm Sat). £4, children free.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15 on door, 8-25yrs free, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. Magnard Ensemble, a live quartet playing Haydn, Bach, Servanscky, Gerschwin, Ligeti and Paul Patterson.

GIGS

AN EVENING WITH MR CHRIS ANDRE: £15, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A superb evening of music.

BUDDY HOLLY – A LEGEND REBORN: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

COOLSVILLE: £12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A tribute to the world and music of Rickie Lee Jones.

PAUL SIMON’S GRACELAND: £19, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Performed in full by The London African Gospel Choir.

PENETRRATION: £15, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support from Jazz Riot and Mickey’s Girl.

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: From 332.90, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Tribute band.

ULTIMATE BOWIE: Friday, October 27, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

HAMLET: £10-£60, 7pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

INDOGO CLUB: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Music and comedy.

KING MIDAS AND OTHER GREEK MYTHS: £7, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 4yrs plus.

THE HARTLEPOOL MONKEY: £14.50, 2.30pm/7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. An adventure story for all the family.

THE NORMAN CONQUESTS: Until October 28, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

TROPICANA: £12, 8.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ultimate 80’s Party Night.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM ‘HALLOWEEN THEME’ DANCE: Croft Hall, Burgess Hill School Girls School, Burgess Hill, £6 per person on door, includes refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence, 8pm. Doors open 7.45pm. New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, soft lighting. On-site parking. Info: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

HUGE JUMBLE SALE: Laughton Parish Hall, Church Lane, Laughton. Doors open 10.30am, refreshments available, jumble wanted. Info: 01323 811385, jean-mary@silverhounds.co.uk.

JUMBLE SALE: 9.30am-11am, St. Barnabas Church Hall, Worth Road, Pound Hill. Admission adults 40p, children free. All welcome.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Heathfield, Horam and the Cuckoo Trail, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Cuckoo Trail car park, Station Road, Heathfield, 11am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Warnham Village Hall car park, Hollands Way. 3-mile HDC Health walk, some hills and stiles, through woods, farmland and across the deer park. Dogs on a lead. 1¾ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony.

EXHIBITIONS

RUSPER ART GROUP: 47th annual art exhibition, Rusper Village Hall, October 28-29, 10am-5pm on both days. Admission is free to view original paintings and drawings in all media including work from Rusper School and Playgroup. Tea, coffee and light lunches available. Proceeds donated to local charities.

GIGS

FEELING GOOD: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Michael Buble Tribute Show.

JOE BROWN: £26.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. The Dovetail Trio.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. With James Kirby and the Paul Dunton Orchestra.

RECYCLED: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE STYLISTICS: £29, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

STAGE

EASTBOURNE: Fishing, Smuggling and Boating. Free (donations welcome), 2pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A talk by Alan Wenham.

HAUNTED HOTEL: £18, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Halloween spectacular presented by White Mink.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: £13.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Post-show Q&A with Michael Fish.

IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA: £10-£70, 4pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE LEZZWARDIANS: £11.14, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Murder at Lezzwood Abbey. Not suitable for under 18yrs.

SUNDAY, OCTBER 29

COMEDY

PAUL CHOWDHRY: Live Innit. From £24.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Inland Undulations, 10 miles with Tim and Pauline 01424 223714. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

BEDELANDS FARM NATURE RESERVE: 10am-2pm, meet in car park off Maple Drive. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Bi-monthly work parties, no experience needed, tools provided. Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Walk With a View, 3 miles with Frances 01273 842628. Meet at Dale Avenue long stay car park, Hassocks, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Pulborough Library car park. 5 mile HDC Health walk through the village of Pulborough to the farmland beyond, across part of Pulborough Brooks, past quaint Wiggonholt Church and back along the River Arun. Dogs welcome. 2¼ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

GRIMETHORPE BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2017/2018 Brass Season.

KANTANTI ENSEMBLE: £15, 7.30pm (4pm Oct 29) All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes 01273 486391. Concert featuring the music of Faure, Debussy and Wagner.

HELEN DOBLE: Free with retiring collection, 11.45am St Laurence Church, Falmer. Helen Doble (flute), recital in aid of The Olive Tree Cancer Support Unit, Crawley.

GIGS

BEN OTTEWELL (FROM GOMEZ): £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A Man Apart.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT: £32.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support, Tift Merritt.

KING OF POP: £20-£21, 7pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The legend continues.

MYMINIDISCO: £8, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Halloween Special: Candy Rave.

STEVE ‘SNIPS’ PARSONS: Free, 4pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE GREAT NIGEL BAGGE BAND: 4pm, The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, 01444 400335. Classic blues for a Sunday afternoon.

STAGE

BUSTER PLAYS BUSTER: £14, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Live Jazz to the screening of Buster Keaton silent movie, Steamboat Bill Jr.

MONSTERSAURUS: £12, 11.30am/2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants.

THE SPOOKY MAGIC SHOW: Sunday, October 29, 11am, 1.30pm, £10, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAEOLOGY GROUP: Talk, 7.30pm, Beeson House, Southwater. ‘Recent Archaeological Work in Sussex and Beyond’. From Palaeolithic hand axes, via Bronze Age roundhouses and Roman enclosures, all the way to a WW2 airfield, “it’s been a busy time!” A talk by Simon Stevens BA, MCIfA, Senior Archaeologist with Archaeology South-East, a division of UCL. All welcome, members free, non members £3. Light refreshments available. Info: horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk, 01903 872309.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Blacksmiths Arms car park, Adversane, RH14 9JH. 5-mile, figure of eight, HDC Health walk, to the River Arun and canal. A few minor ascents and stiles. Dogs on leads through fields. 2½ hours. Contact the pub on 01403 782809 to book lunch. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

GIGS

MOSES SUMNEY: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Tawiah.

STAGE

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: £26-£35.50, 7.45pm until Nov 4 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Peter Duncan as legendary record producer Sam Phillips.

THE REAL THING: From £16.90, 7.45pm until Nov 4 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Laurence Fox.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: East Brighton, 5 miles with Janet 475867. Meet at Lewes Bus Station, Bus 28, 9.45am to Brighton

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Alfriston and The Long Man, 6.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at the car park north of village on left coming from Drusillas, 10.30am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: The Women’s Land Army. A Sussex Connection by Ian Everest, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

TALK: Grace Kimmins and Chailey Heritage by Ros Black, 5.30pm at The Keep, Falmer. £3 Tel: 01273 482349 to reserve a place. All proceeds from the sale of Ros’s book go to Chailey Heritage Foundation.

WALK: Meet at National Trust car park on Ranmore Common Road, RH5 6SR. 5-mile HDC Health walk on woodland and farm tracks within remote wooded valleys around the Polesden Lacey Estate. Some inclines. N.B. There is a parking charge for non NT members. 2¼ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB: £27, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. American Rockers.

BRIGHT CITY – BRIGHT NIGHT: £2, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Music event with Bright City from St Peter’s Church.

MIKE VERNON AND THE MIGHTY COMBO: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: £18-£20, 7.30pm until Nov 4 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Musical Comedy Society.

SON OF A PREACHER MAN: £15-£22, 7.30pm until Nov 4 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A new musical featuring the music of Dusty Springfield.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Cuckmere Valley, Seaford Head and Coastline and on to Bishopstone, 11 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Meet at High and Over car park, south of Alfriston, 10am.

BREXIT: Keith Taylor MEP and Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham Green Party, will be co-hosting a public meeting on what Brexit means for the UK’s energy policy. Quaker Meeting House, Friends Cottage, Worthing Road, Horsham, 6.30pm. This free, non-partisan event will include a keynote speech from Keith Taylor MEP followed by a screening of the acclaimed film The Bentley Effect and a short Q&A session. The film is the story of an anti-fracking movement in Australia and was filmed over the course of five years.

BURGESS HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Open meeting, Cyprus Hall, 7.45pm. ‘The History of Beekeeping’, by Mick Lynn Environmental business consultant. Dr Mick Lynn, has been a bee keeper for over 20 years. His illustrated talk will chart the long and fascinating relationship between humans and bees. Members free, visitors £1. Info: 01444 245509, www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Gary Norgett, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society. Chaumont – the French Chelsea by avid Marsh, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: An Introduction to state of the art and upcoming astronomical observatories by Dr Steve Wilkins (Sussex University), 7.30pm The Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance).

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub social at The Cock Inn, Wivelsfield, 7.30pm.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, St Peter’s Church, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. Gentle 3-mile HDC Health walk, passing some lovely old houses and taking in part of the Downs Link. Flat, one short slope. It will be muddy. No dogs. 1½ hours. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

GIGS

BLOODY KNEES: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Pop punk quartet.

BRIGHTON DOME ORGAN SHOWCASE: £8, 2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Michael Wooldridge.

STAGE

BIKEOLOGY: £21.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Ned Boulting.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

COMEDY

ANDY PARSONS: Peak Bullsh*t. 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 14yrs plus.

ELLIE TAYLOR: This Guy. £12-£14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 14yrs plus.

KATHERINE RYAN: Glitter Room. £18.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

DANCING: Thursday evenings, New Absolute Beginner Line Dancing Class, Roffey Sports Club, Spooners Road. 5.45pm to 6.30pm. Call 07984 757311 or email bessle@sky.com.

GIGS

ALABAMA 3 ACOUSTIC: £19.25, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

ULTIMATE EAGLES: £24, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

WWE: From £33.45, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Wrestling superstars live in action.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri & Wed 3.30, 9.00; Sat & Tue 9.00; Sun 4.45; Mon 3.00, 8.30; HOH: Sat 3.30; Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30; Thu 10.00, 3.30. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 6.30; Sat, Wed & Thu 1.00, 6.30; Sun 2.15; Mon 12.30, 6.00; Tue 1.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: Pal Joey (PG) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Monsters, Inc (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Room On The Broom (U) Mon 11.00. Weird Science (12A) Sun 12.00; Tue 10.30. An Evening With The Seeger MacColl Family (n/a) Sun 7.30. Perfect Blue (20th Anniversary) (18) Tue 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Geostorm (12A) 7.45. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00; Mon-Thu 8.00. Thor: Ragnarok – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.30; Mon-Thu 5.00. My Little Pony (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.15; Mon-Thu 5.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Snowman (15) Fri 1.00, 6.15; Sat 12.15, 8.30; Sun 8.00; Mon 12.15, 4.30; Tue 3.30, 8.15; Wed 1.15, 6.00; Thu 3.30, 8.15. British Prisoner Of War Films (PG) Fri 1.30. Borg/McEnroe (15) Fri 3.45; Sun 5.30; Tue 1.15; Wed 8.45; Thu 1.15. The Party (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 6.30; Sun 12.15; Mon 2.45; Tue 6.15; Wed 4.00; Thu 6.15. From Russia With Love? (PG) Sat 10.00. Coriolanus (2017) (12A) Sat 2.45. Alice In Wonderland (U) Sun 2.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Kids Halloween Choice: ParaNorman (PG) Fri 2.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): The Barber Of Siberia (12A) Mon 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Death Of Stalin (15) 2.20, 5.15, 8.20. Geostorm (12A) 2.25, 5.20 (not Wed); 8.15. Happy Death Day (15) 5.25, 8.25 (not Wed). Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 12.15; Sat & Sun 2.15. Eastbourne Film Society: Graduation (15) Wed 2.00, 5.00, 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.10, 3.35; Mon-Thu 3.35. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.50, 3.15; Mon-Thu 3.15. Geostorm (12A) 5.35, 8.10. Happy Death Day (15) 8.40. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) 2.00, 5.10, 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Kids Crew: The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: La La Land (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Jungle Bunch (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed 11.00; Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 17.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film November 15.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Geostorm (12A) Fri 1.45, 8.15; Sat 5.15; Sun 10.30, 2.15, 4.45, 8.15; Mon 2.15; Tue 5.15; Wed 2.15, 4.45, 8.15; Thu 4.45, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club: Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri 10.15. Thor: Ragnarok – 3D (12A) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sun, Mon & Wed 7.45; Tue 4.45. Geostorm – 3D (12A) Fri 4.45; Sat 2.15, 7.45; Mon 7.45. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri 5.15; Sat 1.45, 4.45, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 1.45, 5.15; Mon & Wed 1.45, 5.15; Tue 8.15; Thu 5.15, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club: Geostorm (12A) Sat 11.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Free Fire (15) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Breathe (12A) Fri 3.45, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 5.30, 8.00; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.45; Wed 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 8.15, 8.30. Loving Vincent (12A) Fri 3.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 1.10, 3.30; Sun 1.00, 6.00, 8.15; Mon 2.00, 4.15, 6.15, 8.30; Tue 12.45, 3.45, 9.00; Wed 3.45, 8.45; Thu 4.00, 9.00. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 3.15, 6.15, 7.45; Sat 3.10, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 3.15, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 1.30, 3.45, 8.00; Tue 3.30, 6.15, 8.45; Wed 3.15, 6.15, 8.30; Thu 3.15, 6.30, 8.45. Spirited Away (PG) Sun 3.00; Wed 6.00. The Sweet Smell Of Success (PG) Mon 6.00. The Great Beauty (15) Tue 6.00. The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie (15) Thu 6.00. Nosferatu (PG) Sun 3.00. Night Of The Demon (PG) Tue 8.15. Children Of Men (15) Wed 11.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 11.00, 1.15; Sat 11.00, 1.00; Sun 11.00, 12.30. Film Poem Festival (various screenings throughout Saturday, please see the website).

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Jungle Bunch (U) Fri & Sat 4.00; Sun 2.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Sat 6.15; Sun 4.00. Girls Trip (15) Fri & Sat 8.30. The Odyssey (PG) Sun 6.15. Royal Ballet: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (Encore) (U) Mon 7.15. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Tue & Wed 4.30. It (15) Tue & Wed 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film November 3.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri & Sat 11.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sun 1.15, 4.00, 5.40, 8.20; Mon-Wed 11.30, 2.10, 5.40, 8.20; Thu 2.10, 5.40, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Breathe (12A) Fri & Sat 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 6.15; Mon & Tue 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 2.20, 5.00, 8.30; Thu 2.20, 6.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri & Sat 4.10, 6.25, 8.40; Sun 4.00, 8.40; Mon & Tue 2.00, 6.25, 8.40; Wed 1.45, 6.15; Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri & Sat 12.45, 2.00; Sun 11.00, 1.10. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.30; Sun 11.00, 1.30; Mon & Tue 4.15; Wed & Thu 4.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Sat 3.45; Sun-Wed 11.15. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Mon-Wed 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Nut Job 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy (U) Wed 8.00. Cinephile Sunday: Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (PG) Sun 7.30. Loving Vincent & Recorded Q&A (12A) Thu 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Geostorm (12A) Fri & Mon 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.25, 8.00; Tue 2.45, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.40, 2.50, 8.30. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri 10.00, 12.15; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30; Mon 10.00, 12.20; Tue-Thu 6.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Tue 12.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 10.00, 2.45; Sat & Sun 10.30, 3.00; Mon 10.00, 2.45. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Fri 12.10, 3.05, 5.05, 8.15; Sat 1.45, 5.05, 8.15; Sun 1.45, 5.05; Mon 12.10, 3.05, 5.10, 8.15; Tue 12.20, 3.15, 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.15, 5.20, 8.15. Thor: Ragnarok – 3D (12A) Thu 5.05; Sun 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri & Sun 10.15; Sat 10.30, 1.00. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sun & Mon 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Tue-Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Death Of Stalin (15) Mon 11.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

