ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: May 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

COMEDY

BRIAN CONLEY: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Greatest Entertainer (In His Price Range).

COMEDY TRIPLE BILL: Presented By Baroque Theatre Company. £13, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Three fast-paced, one act plays giving audiences a full and entertaining evening.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MARCEL LUCONT’S WHINE LIST: £13.50-£15.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

CONCERTS

CROSSING BORDERS: Early, Baroque and modern music from the Pastores Ensemble. 7.30pm, Anne of Cleves’ House, Lewes, £5.

MAY CONCERT: £5-£10, 7.30pm, Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. Lewes Concert Orchestra. Guitarist Paul Gregory will be the soloist in Rodrigo’s popular Concierto d’Aranjuez, accompanied by the Lewes Concert Orchestra. The orchestra will also play Mozart’s Overture to Cosi fan tutte, and Dvorak’s Symphony No.7.

GIGS

BORROWED TIME: The Swan, Brighton Road, Crawley. Admission is free, band starts 9.30pm, playing two sets and finishing at midnight. They will play a selection of classic rock and pop covers with plenty of blues and rock ’n’ roll mixed in.

BYE BYE BABY: £18-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

DARK STAR RISING: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.

FOGHORN STRING BAND: £10-£12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

LANCE ELLINGTON: £19, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Ellington Sings Ellington and More.

LIGHT ZEPPELIN: £8, 8pm All Saints Centre, friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Tribute band.

SENT HER MENTAL: The Potters, Burgess Hill, 8.30pm.

THE ELECTRIC TROUBADOURS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH PICADOR POETRY: £11.25-£18.75, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

BREAKING THE CODE: May 18-20, £8, Wivelsfield Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green, 01444 471751. Wivelsfield Little Theatre’s spring show is a drama about the mathematician Alan Turing.

MILONGA: £10-£22.50, 5pm/8.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A tango dance party.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £25.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rock ‘n’ Roll variety show.

TRIPLE BILL FEATURING RED RIDING HOOD: £9.50-£18.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Ballet Black.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12-£15, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. With Gordon Southern, Adam Bloom and Charlie Baker.

COMEDY GALA: £12-£14, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With MC James Gill.

CONCERTS

FALMER CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Music of the 19th Century with The Laplace String Trio.

EXHIBITIONS

SIMON PATTERSON: Free, until September 3, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Safari: An exhibition as expedition.

GIGS

A NIGHT IN NASHVILLE: £18, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Songs In The Round from Music City.

BLOODY MARY: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

CATFISH BLUES BAND: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Nathan Lovett, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner.

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN: £16.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

SIMON JOSLIN: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

SING MOZART’S REQUIEM: Under the musical leadership of Michael Stefan Wood BEM, 10.30am–5pm, St Andrew’s Church, Junction Road, Burgess Hill. £15 per person with optional hire score. Info: www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk or just turn up on the day.

STAGE

HIPERMESTRA: £90-£260, 5.10pm and May 24, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

JBS DANCE: £15, 6.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. 25th Anniversary Gala and Buffet.

MEOW MEOW: £17.50, 5pm/8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Fringe Festival event.

THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: £23.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

COMEDY

BARNSTOMERS COMEDY: May 21, £10, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Round off the weekend with three acts from the comedy circuit – Debra-Jane Appleby, Phil Lucas and Rob Rouse.

LOUISE REAY – HARD MODE: £6, 4.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. New satire about censorship.

CONCERTS

ARCHAEUS STRING QUARTET: £5-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Beethoven (2).

CHRISTOPHE ROUSSET AND LES TALENS LYRIQUES: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With singers from Dutch National Opera.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309. A Festival of Finzi. Back Violin Concerto in A Minor.

WURLITZER: £11-£12, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. David Lowe.

GIGS

AN DHA – SUPERTIGERS: £9-£12, 1.30pm and May 24, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fiddle/cello duo.

SPACE GOATS: £5-£7.50, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY: Sunday, May 21, £20, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Bob Drury and his band celebrate the life and music of the legend that is Neil Diamond.

TERRY REID: £18, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. An Intimate Evening with Terry Reid.

STAGE

AESOP’S FABLES: £7, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 5yrs plus.

LA TRIVIATA: £120-£260, 4.30pm (4.45pm May 25) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

NAKED GIRLS READING: £8-£15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Featuring Burlexe.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: £19.25, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Mash-up of music and comedy.

MONDAY, MAY 22

EXHIBITIONS

KENT COUNTY PHOTOGRAPHIC ASSOCIATION: 10am-5pm, The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street, Seaford.

STAGE

A JUDGEMENT IN STONE: £29.50-£33.50, 7.30pm until May 27 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Classical Thriller Theatre Company.

JON GOMM: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Acoustic singer-songwriter.

LISBEE STAINTON: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. William Shakespeare’s long lost play (Abridged).

THE BIG SONG: £8, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. World Premier.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

EXHIBITIONS

A PICTURE A DAY: Until June 4, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. An exhibition by Agatha O’Neill.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

CHRIS T-T: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 20th Anniversary Best Of.

JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Featuring Clive John.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

SPARKER: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus guests.

STAGE

ADAM BUXTON’S BUG: £10-£20, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. David Bowie special.

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER: £15.50-£21, 7.45pm until May 27 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Sara Crowe, Damien Williams and Ben Roddy.

RENT: £15-£22.50, 7.30pm until May 27 (Fri 5pm/8.30pm) (Wed/sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Rock musical.

TRISTAN AND YSEULT: £16.25-£23.75, 7.30pm until May 27, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Kneehigh Theatre Company. Fringe Festival event.

WOMEN FOR LIFE ON EARTH: £13-£15, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Inevitability of Ecofeminism.

YOUNG CITY READS 2017: £3, 1.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fizzlebert Stump The Boy Who Ran Away From the Circus.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

GIGS

GOLDAKA: £3, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Mt Moon Collective Live Set (feat. Tafanda, Missiles Over Moscow and Chris Williams) plus Uncle Fox.

JOOLS HOLLAND: £38.50-£43, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. And His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

TOM CHAPLIN: £25-£35, 7pm and May 25, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support Ainslie Wills.

STAGE

FLAMENCO WITH ALMA GITANA: £14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

VAL MCDERMID: £11.50-£12.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Talking about her latest book, Out of Bounds.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

COMEDY

COMEDY BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tom Lucy, MC Paul McCaffrey.

JAMES VEITCH – GAME FACE: £10-£12, 8.45pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROMESH AND FRIENDS COMEDY NIGHT: £11.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Romesh Ranganathan with Phil Jerrod and Nathan Caton.

GIGS

LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE: £15, 6pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute show.

POCKETSIZE: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Acoustic sessions.

80S MANIA: Thursday, May 25, £22.50, 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Europe’s official 1980s multi-tribute concert, featuring 25 chart-

topping pop icons authentically recreated with a live band.

STAGE

JOHN LAKE: £10-£12, 8.15pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Jazz and Poetry Layer Cake (Fringe event).

THIS BRIGHT FIELD: £10-£15, every 20 minutes 5pm-7pm/8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A new work in two parts.

WELCOME TO PARADISE: £7-£9, 6.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A Ship of Fools Theatre Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Frantz (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.45, 6.15; Sun 6.30; Mon 12.30, 6.15; Tue 1.10, 6.30; Wed 1.10, 6.30; Thu 12.45, 6.15; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 2.45, 9.00; Sat 3.20; Sun 3.30; Mon 3.15, 9.00; Tue & Wed 3.40, 9.00; Thu 8.45; Silver Screen: Thu 3.15. Kids’ Club: Minuscule Valley Of The Lost Ants (U) Sat 10.30. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (15) Sat 9.00. Meek’s Cutoff (PG) Sun 1.00. Autism Friendly Screening: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sun 10.30. Vintage Sundays: The Shining (15) Sun 9.00. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck May 2017 (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: The Shining (15) Tue 10.30. Silver Screen: Letters From Baghdad (PG) Thu 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.25, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.10, 8.00. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 3.15, 5.30. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.45, 7.45. RSC Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 1.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri 12.30, 6.00; Sat 12.00; Sun 12.30, 8.00; Mon 12.00; Tue 12.30, 8.15; Wed 4.45; Thu 8.15. Cezanne Et Moi (15) Fri 3.15; Sun 3.15; Mon 2.30; Wed 2.30. Get Out (15) Fri & Sat 8.45; Thu 3.30. Julius Caesar (2017) (PG) Sat 2.30. I Am Not Your Negro (12A) Sat 6.15; Thu 1.15. Ned Kelly (15) Sun 6.00. Hidden Figures (PG) Mon 4.45; Tue 3.15; Wed 12.00. Walkabout (15) Tue 6.00. McLaren (12A) Thu 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): La La Land (12A) Sat 8.00. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Tue 8.00. National Theatre Live Encore: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (tbc) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) 2.00; 5.00 (not Thu); 8.10. Snatched (15) 2.20, 5.25, 8.30. Alien: Covenant (15) 2.10, 5.05; 8.05 (not Thu). Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu 5.00, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Miss Sloane (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 5.10; Sat & Sun 5.10. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10, 5.25, 8.10; Sat 5.25, 8.10; Sun 5.20, 8.10; Wed 2.10, 8.10. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.15, 8.00. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) 2.25, 5.15, 8.20 (not Wed); Wed 3.45, 5.15, 8.25. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.20. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.00. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat & Sun 12.25. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.00. Royal Shakespeare Company: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu 8.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): DFS: On The Town (U) Fri 1.30. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. The Lost City Of Z (15) Sat & Sun 7.45. Autism Friendly Screening: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sun 10.30. The Boss Baby (U) Mon-Thu 2.15. The Salesman (12A) Mon 7.45. Rules Don’t Apply (12A) Tue-Thu 7.45. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Wed 11.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film June 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Alien: Covenant (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.15, 8.15. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword – 3D (12A) Fri 1.45, 7.45; Sat 4.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 7.45; Mon 1.45; Wed 4.45. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 7.45; Mon 4.45, 7.45; Wed 1.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Smurfs – The Lost Village (PG) at 10.30. Box Office Babies: Smurfs – The Lost Village (U) Tue 10.30. RSC Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu 5.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) Sun 2.30.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): La La Land (12A) Sat 5.15; Sun 7.45. Manchester By The Sea (15) Sat 8.00; Sun 5.00. Sing (U) Sat 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Their Finest (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 7.45; Sun 4.00. A Quiet Passion (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 5.00; Sun 6.30. The Boss Baby (U) Fri 4.00; Sat 2.45; Sun 2.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Community Cinema: Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, (01273 512376). Saturday, May 20. Next film: Rams (15). In a remote Icelandic farming valley two brothers who live a few hundred metres from each other haven’t spoken to each other for 40 years. They communicate, if necessary, by writing letters, which are carried from one house to the other by a sheepdog. When their flocks of expertly bred sheep are diagnosed with a deadly disease, their lives are turned upside-down. Tickets £5 from Hillcrest Reception, Monday to Friday, 9.30am–4pm, centre opens 6pm. The Café serves homemade meals and light refreshments. Meal and drink from £6.50. Film starts 7.30pm.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Fire At Sea (12A) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.15, 5.55, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.25, 5.55, 8.30; Wed & Thu 5.55, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 6.05, 8.35; Sat 3.30, 6.05, 8.35; Sun 1.00, 6.05, 8.35; Thu 3.30, 6.05. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri & Mon 8.25; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 8.25; Sun 3.00; Tue & Wed 3.30; Thu 3.15. Their Finest (12A) Fri & Mon 2.30, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 6.00; Sun 3.35; Tue 8.35; Wed & Thu 2.30. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.45, 1.10; Sun 12.45. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu 5.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Cinephile Sundays: Toni Erdmann (15) Sun 6.00. Exhibition On Screen: Raphael, Lord Of The Arts (tbc) Tue 6.30. Royal Shakespeare Company: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 6.55. McLaren (12A) Thu 8.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.30; Sat & Sun 2.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Weekend Morning Movie: Sat & Sun 10.00. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.50, 8.25; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.15; Thu 3.00, 8.25. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.35, 5.40, 8.25; Mon 12.05, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.45, 5.40, 8.15. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 12.30, 5.20. Weekend Morning Movie: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu 5.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Tue 8.40; Sat & Thu 8.30; Sun 8.45; Mon 9.00; Wed 3.45. The Secret Scripture (12A) Fri & Thu 12.15; Sat & Sun 5.30; Mon 3.45; Tue & Wed 2.30. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Sat & Thu 2.45, 5.40; Sun 10.10, 3.00, 5.50; Mon 2.30, 6.10; Tue 2.45, 5.30; Wed 12.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.15. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG) Sat 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Sun 10.30, 12.45, 3.15. Whisky Galore (PG) Sat 12.30; Sun 1.00; Mon 1.30; Tue & Wed 12.15. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Sat 8.00; Mon 5.30; Tue 5.45, 8.30. Silver Screen: The Secret Scripture (12A) Mon 11.00. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Mon 12.00; Tue 12.15. The Elephant Man (PG) Mon 8.30. RSC Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Thu Thu 11.00, 5.30. McLaren (12A) Thu 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

