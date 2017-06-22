ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: June 22-29

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

COMEDY

SO YOU THINK YOU’RE FUNNY: £6.50, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 2017 Regional Showcase.

COMMUNITY

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

FREE SMALL BUSINESS ADVICE: Crawley Business Centre, Metcalf Way, 12pm-2pm. Jointly hosted by MD HUB and speaker Rob Virkar-Yates, a multi-skilled operational leader with over 23 years digital and technology agency experience. Giving valuable insight into three consumer behaviours that prompt consumers to choose one brand over another. Info and booking: crawley@basepoint.co.uk, 01293 817717.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

WALK: 4-5 mile circular, HDC Health walk, some stiles and moderate slopes. May see windmills, vineyards llamas and views of the South Downs. Meet 10am, West Chiltington Village Hall car park, Mill Road. No dogs. 2 hours. Sue 01403 255710.

GIGS

HELLO AGAIN: £24, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A tribute to Neil Diamond.

MEYA REIN: Free with collection, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Underground acoustic Sessions.

STAGE

DREAMBOYS: £26-£29, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Male glamour show.

HAIRSPRAY: Until June 24, 7pm (and 2.30pm Saturday), £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Surrey Youth Music Theatre are back at The Capitol this year with the International smash hit musical comedy Hairspray. It’s Baltimore, 1962 where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

SINGIN IN THE RAIN: £13-£15, 7.30pm, until June 24, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Rising Stars Adult Theatre Company.

WENDY AND PETER PAN: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 01403 247434. June 22-24, adults £8, concessions £7, friends £6. This version of the story is told from Wendy’s perspective, giving the girls some of the fun in Neverland, as well as the boys. Peter Pan leads Wendy and her brothers over the rooftops of London and away to Neverland to embark on an adventure. Magic and mischief is in the air but if villainous Captain Hook has his way, before long someone will be swimming with the crocodiles. Fun for all ages.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN COMEDY GALA: £23.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. In aid of Brighton Women’s Centre.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 25, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

LATE NIGHT SCHUMANN: £12, 10pm, St Michaels Church, Lewes (01273) 474723. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

OPENING CONCERT: £16, under 26yrs free, 7pm, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes Chamber Music Festival opening concert.

PIANO CONCERT: £30, under 16yrs £15, 7pm Glynde Place. Beatrice Rana piano concert.

SUMMER PROMS CHARITY CONCERT: £5-£10, 7.30pm Pells Pool, Lewes (01273) 472157. With music by Lewes Concert Orchestra.

COMMUNITY

DESIRE2DANCE: Parent and Toddler Dance Class, 1.30pm-2.30pm, £4.50, Bewbush Barn Church, Francis Edwards Way, Crawley. Email info@desire2dance.org.uk or call 07546943788 to book your space. Info: www.desire2dance.org.uk.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Magic of Wind in the Willows by Mark P Nash, 2pm June 23 St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50p. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

HALFWAY TO PARADISE: £24.50, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Billy Fury Story.

JUKEBOX 6: New Moon, Crawley, 8.30pm.

KOAN BROTHERS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. And The Doctors.

LEAVE THE ENGINE RUNNING: The Prince Albert, Copthorne, 9pm.

LOVE MUSIC HATE RACISM: £6, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A charity fundraiser.

TAKE THAT – WONDERLAND: £9.50, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Live screening from the O2.

THE BEACH BOYS STORY: £19.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

THE SHARPEEZ MIX R’N’B: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. And Beki Brindle.

TURIN BRAKES: £22-£27, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

HIPERMESTRA: £90-£200, 5.10pm (and June 29) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

NOT HALF BARD: £10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A celebration of Shakespeare.

SKETCH: £15, 7pm and June 24 (Sat mat 2pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. BPM Dance Academy.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CORNERSTONE MARKET: Cornerstone Church, New Town, Uckfield, 10am-12.30pm. Books, plants, cakes, sweets, toys, games, China, bric-a-brac, tombola.

CREAM TEA: 3pm-5pm, Centenary Hall, St Wilfrid’s Way, Haywards Heath (behind St Wilfrid’s Church). £5 per person, proceeds to Family Support Work (FSW).

EVENT: Veterans and Armed Forces Day event, 11am-4pm Martello Fields, Seaford, June 24. Funfair, military vehicles, beer tent, stalls and arena displays.

HASSOCKS ARTISTS OPEN STUDIOS: 18 artists showing their work, 11am-5pm. Speak with the artists and maybe buy a unique piece of work. Ceramics, paintings, needlework, mosaics, stonework, prints, hand-painted porcelain, miniature paintings, sculpture, lino cuts, jewellery, photography. Maps from Hassocks shops or www.hassocksartistsopenhouses.com.

LEWES POETRY WEEKEND: 10am-10pm June 24/25 Linklater Pavilion, Railway Lane, Lewes (01273) 487798. Poetry events with open mics, workshops, discussions and readings. £30 weekend pass.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Wilmington, 6 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Wilmington Village car park, 10am June 24.

OPEN DAY: Old Hamsey Church open day, 3pm-7pm June 24. With music, refreshments, talks and tours. Choral Evensong at 6pm. JUMBLE SALE: 10am-11.30am June 24 at St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes. Organised by Cliffe Bonfire Society.

ROSE & SWEET PEA SHOW: Southwater and Slinfold Horticultural Societies. Also features vegetables, cookery, floral art, crafts and children’s section. Shows are open – no need to be members to enter. 2pm, Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Entry 50p. Info: southwaterhs@yahoo.com, www.slinfoldhortisoc.co.uk.

SEAFORD U3A BOOK FAIR: St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane, 10am-noon June 24. Tea, coffee and biscuits available.

SUMMER FAIR: 11.30am-2.30pm, St Peter’s Church, West Blatchington, 20p entry. Raffles, bric a brac, dog shows, hot and cold food, cake stall etc.

VINTAGE TABLE TOP SALE: St John’s Church Hall, Talbot Terrace, Lewes, 2pm-5pm June 24. Glassware, enamel ware, cutlery, retro-furniture and collectables. 50P entrance.

WALK: Park and meet 10.30am, bottom of the car park on the gravel area at Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road, Horsham. 6-mile HDC Health walk, south of Horsham to Sedgwick Park. Livestock in the fields. No dogs. 2½ hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jane 01403 261672.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Glebe Surgery Car Park, Monastery Lane, Storrington. Pleasant 3-mile HDC Health walk to Cootham. Easy flat route suitable for all abilities. Dogs welcome. 1.5 hrs. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

Warninglid Residents’ Society: Pop Up Café, Pavilion, 10.30am. Catch up with friends and neighbours, meet new friends and enjoy a coffee, tea or soft drink and a cake in the beautiful recreation ground.

CONCERTS

CLASSICAL music: 7.30pm, Three Bridges Free Church, £5 on the door. A group of young musicians from Crawley, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the USA are performing a recital of classical music to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice. Info: www.stch.org.uk.

ESTERHAZY CHAMBER CHOIR: £12 on door, £10 in advance, 7.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Tickets from website and Tourist Information Centre.

LATE NIGHT LIEDER: £16, under 26yrs free, 10pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: £16, under 26yrs free, noon All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

SCHUMANN’S TRIOS: £16, under 26yrs free, 6.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

GIGS

FURIOUS BADGERS: Slinfold Cricket Club, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Toons, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JAYNE INGLES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Jayne Ingles then Mandy Woods.

JUKEBOX 6: Barns Green and Itchingfield Sports and Social Club, Barns Green, 9pm.

JUNE ECLECTIC: Royal British Legion, Hassocks, 01273 845829, 8.30pm. Singer and guitarist offering a mix of music from the ’70s to the present day.

LEAVE THE ENGINE RUNNING: Bloomin’ Great BBQ, Horsham Unitarian Church, 12pm.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Stephen Hewitt and Suncharmer.

LOOSE CABOOSE: £5 on door, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

NO PRESSURE: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE BIG GIG 17. Saturday, June 24, 3pm-10pm, £20, Horsham Sports Club, Cricket Field Road, Horsham. This tribute music festival features five bands covering the likes of Oasis, Blur, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Take That, James Brown, ABBA and more. Three of the bands – Blunter Brothers (bottom right circular picture), No Jacket Required and Joe90 – are from Sussex and there will be many Horsham street-food vendors at the event. There will also be children’s inflatables, ice cream, sweet stalls and festival face-painting. Parking on the grounds for £5. Tickets on http://bit.ly/ticketsthebiggig or call 01403 254 628.

THE ELO EXPERIENCE: £25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tribute show.

THE SLAMMERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: £10-£17, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Ballet Theatre UK.

HAMLET: £80-£165, 5pm (5.40pm June 27) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PREM RAWAT WOPG: £25, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. An audience with Prem Rawat, The Timeless Breath.

THE SASSY CABARET CLUB: £12-£15, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

CONCERTS

COFFEE CONCERT: £16, under 26yrs free, 11am All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

FESTIVAL FINALE: £16, under 26yrs free, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Festival Finale Part I, 2.30pm; Festival Finale Part II 5pm.

PRO MUSICA: 6pm, St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston. Lewes-based chamber choir, directed by Ray Maulkin and Kathryn Sargent, presents ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’. Featuring Noel Coward’s ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen’ and a selection from Cats and The Lion King. ‘Singing in the Rain’, ‘Stormy Weather’ and ‘Here Comes the Sun’. £10 (children under 14 free), on the door. Advance tickets: geoffdellis@yahoo.co.uk. Info: www.promusica.org.uk.

SYMPHONIC CONCERT: 7pm, Big School, Christ’s Hospital, 01403 247434. Annual showcase for CH’s finest Grecian musicians to play concerto movements, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra. Including pieces by Stamitz, Chopin and Shostakovich.

COMMUNITY

BABY TODD: New to Horsham, childcare show. Get all your questions answered, meet child care providers, free advice and workshops, family-friendly facilities, pre-register for free entry. 07760115433, Drill Hall, Horsham, 10am-2pm, www.babytodd.co.uk.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Morning High, 12 miles with Ron D 07906 146640. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am June 25.

CREEPY CRAWLY DAY: Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve, 10am-4pm. Pond dipping, crafts, minibeast hunts. Follow the Creepy Crawly Trail. £3 per child. Free entry for accompanying adults, Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Warnham Road, Horsham.

HELLO KITTY: Drusillas, Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Orchid Walk, Castle Hill Nature Reserve, 5 miles with Christine 475172. Meet at North Street car park, 9.30am June 25. Picnic lunch.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Firle Beacon, Walk With a View, 7 miles with Jackie 01444 248399. Meet at Firle Beacon car park, 10.30am June 25.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road. Kent & Sussex Stationary Engine club attending with many of their engines. 10am–5.30pm, 01435 873367. Admission free, donations welcome. Parking is at Friends with a pleasant ten-minute walk to the mill.

SEAFORD MOTORFEST: 11am-5pm June 25 Martello Fields and Eastern Promenade, Seaford. Also live bands, beer tent, funfair and stalls.

QUIZ NIGHT: The Half Moon, Warninglid, 6.30pm, £2.50 per person with registration from 6pm. Teams can be of any number up to six. Don’t worry if you don’t have a team, there will be others you can join. Proceeds to the Warninglid Resident’s Society.

TABLE TOP AND CAR BOOT SALE: Oathall Parent Teacher Association, 10am-1pm, £8 per car/table, £15 per van. Bookings and info: opta@oathall.org. Oathall Community College Appledore Gardens, Haywards Heath. Booking essential.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Optional, easy under foot, 30 minute walk available. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical 90-minute walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. Please ring for more information. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

L’ESCARGOTS TROIS: Jazz at Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Uckfield, 11.30pm-2pm. Free entry.

LIVE AT YOUR LOCAL: Heat 1, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

STAGE

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS: £90-£200, 4.45pm (5.50pm June 28) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUMMER SHOWCASE 2017: £8-£10, 4.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. AB Stage School. A youth production.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Darren Harriot and Eshaan Akbar.

COMMUNITY

Air ACES: Arun & Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society, www.airaces.org.uk, 01243 823007, david.airaces@hotmail.com. ‘Puma Helicopter Operations in Afghanistan, in the aftermath of Operation Herrick’, presented by Sqn Ldr James. M. Hamilton, Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Members £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door.

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

WALK: Meet 10am, car park, Ryka’s Cafe, off the A24 at the Burford Bridge Roundabout (opp. Buford Bridge Hotel). 8-mile all day circular HDC Health walk includes Mickleham Downs, Box Hill, Headley Heath. Pub lunch stop on the route. No dogs. 5¾ hours. Mike 01403 242564.

WORKSHOP FOR DEAF WRITERS: 1.30pm-3.30pm, Pelham Room, Brighthelm, Brighton. Free two-hour poetry workshop with two London-based poets and poetry teachers. Explore ways to get words moving from the brain to the page to the stage, with an emphasis on imagery and metaphor-making. A BSL interpreter will be there.

CONCERTS

THE SILVER BIRCH SINGERS: Monday, June 26, 12.30pm, Crawley Festival, St John’s Church. The senior singing group the Silver Birch Singers are performing a totally -tropical concert. They will present a programme of Latin American favourites as well as Caribbean numbers, including tangos such as ‘Jealousy’ and familiar songs such as ‘La Cucaracha’. Spokesman Chris Ollis said: “Many of the songs will be in the original Mexican Spanish, which the singers have been mastering with enthusiasm. Everyone in the group will be dressed in Latin fiesta style and expect some Carmen Miranda type head-dresses.” The show will be led by John Scott Cree. The concert is free but there will be a collection for church funds.

STAGE

ENDINGS AND NEW BEGINNINGS: £5 on door, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Sharing stories of the past, present and future.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Rose Matafeo and Matt Forde.

RUSSELL BRAND – RE:BIRTH: £29, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With Darren, Andrea, Michelle, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plane Spotting West of Gatwick, 11 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Met in village car park opposite the Ghyll Manor Hotel, 10am June 27.

EXHIBITIONS

WHERE ARE YOU FROM: Until July 9, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Fractals Project.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Brighton Chamber Ensemble, 1.05pm, Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. In support of Walking on Water exhibition of modern art. Includes music by Alan Rawsthorne and Frank Bridge. Free admission. MUSIC AT ST JOHN’S: Langley Green Primary School and St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, 11.30am, St John’s Church, Crawley. Part of Crawley festival, crawleyfestival.co.uk.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

GIOVANNI PERNICE: £27.50-£29.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dance is Life.

POT POURRI: £14 (members £12), 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Flower Club and White Stuff. Fashion, colour and flowers.

SAND IN THE SANDWICHES: £15,50-£40.75, 7.45pm until July 1 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm)Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Performed by Edward Fox.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Thunderbards and Phil Wang.

SUMMY MUMMIES: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Tea at Standen, 10 miles with Jennifer B 07594 504828. Meet at main entrance to Standen House, West Hoathly 10am June 28.

COFFEE MORNING: Cliffe Hall, Lewes, 10am-12pm. Cakes, raffle, brick-a-brac, toiletries, www.st-thomas-lewes.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Evening Walk, 3.5 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Hollies car park on south side of Nutley to Duddleswell Road, 7pm June 28.

WALK: 5½ mile HDC Health walk to Warnham. Can be muddy. Please park at the far end of the Rookwood Golf Course car park, off Robin Hood lane, Horsham, and meet at 10am at the car park entrance. No dogs. 2½ hours. Michael 07719 467861.

WALK: Every Wednesday, 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Wyn 01403 256630.

CONCERTS

MUSIC AT ST JOHN’S: The West Sussex Music Trust, Crawley Youth String Orchestra, 12.30pm, St John’s Church, Crawley. Part of Crawley festival, crawleyfestival.co.uk.

GIGS

DAVE KELLY: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Solo and acoustic.

STAGE

THEATRE ON THE HIGH STREET: 6.30pm-8.30pm, Crawley High Street. The Hawth Youth Theatre perform A Perfect Pick of Poems. Pitchy Breath theatre company perform a selection of extracts from their recent productions. Part of Crawley festival, crawleyfestival.co.uk.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

COMEDY

COMEDY BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Pierre Novellie, MC Barry Ferris.

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Steve Bugeja and Carl Donnely.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Walk On! Walk On! With Hope in Your Heart, 5 miles with John C 01323 726334. Meet at Martello Tower car park, Seaford, 6.30pm June 29.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Bus Ride to Seaford, 3 miles with Sandra 483991 Meet 9.47am Polegate Station for bus 51 to Eastbourne, then bus 12 to Seaford (alight Southdown Road), June 29. Fuller’s Follies, 5 miles with John and Theresa 726685, meet 9.30am at rec; or Bridge to Castle and Back – Take Two, 8 miles with Jill H 737073 (Leave rec at 9.15am). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, June 29.

WALK: Meet 10am, car park of The Queens Head, Barns Green. Five-mile, HDC Health walk through fields and woodland, some stiles, can be muddy. If the car park is too busy, please park near the Sports & Social Club (100 yards away). No dogs, please. 2½ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

BIG BAND CONCERT: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 01403 247434. The ever-popular CH big band returns for the summer concert. Spanning decades of jazz and big band music, the band will play a mixture of old and new pieces, including some small group jazz and a number of vocal items.

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: Free with retiring collection, 1.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Violin and piano.

Music at St John’s: Gossops Green Primary School. 12.30pm, St John’s Church, Crawley. Part of Crawley festival, crawleyfestival.co.uk.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

REVERENT SKY: 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus AMBR, Daniel Adam and The Propolis.

THE FLAMING LIPS: £32, 8.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN: £25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

AN EVENING OF STREET FOLK: 6.30pm-9pm, Crawley High Street. A street folk night featuring 6 bands playing 30 minute sets. Part of Crawley festival, crawleyfestival.co.uk.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS: £19-£26.50, 7.45pm until July 22 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A comedy by Richard Bean.

SINCERELY YOURS: £12, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Dame Vera Lynn Story.

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS: £5, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Sway street dance.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Hampstead (12A) Fri 4.15, 9.10; Sat & Wed 3.30, 8.30; Sun & Thu 8.30; Mon 3.00, 5.30; Tue 3.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30; Silver Screen: Thu 3.30. Churchill (PG) Fri 1.45; Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00; Sun 3.30; Mon 12.30. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 6.40; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 6.00; Tue 9.00; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30. Dementia-Friendly Screening: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Paddington (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Britain On Film: Black Britain (12A) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: Britain On Film: Black Britain (12A) Tue 10.30. Toddler Time: Timmy Time: Timmy Plays Ball And Other Adventures (U) Mon 11.00. Edgar Wright Presents: Heat (15) Mon 8.00. Daughters Of The Dust (12A) Tue 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Transformers: The Last Knight – 3D (12A) Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 7.50; Mon 8.10. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.20. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sat & Sun 4.50. The Mummy (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 2.00; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 7.20.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): I, Claude Monet (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 3.45. La Belle Et La Bête (PG) Fri 3.00. The Blue Lamp (PG) Fri 5.00. After The Storm (PG) Fri 6.45. Chichester Players: Twelfth Night (PG) Fri 7.30; Sat 2.30, 7.30. Ossessione (PG) Sat 1.00. The Man Between (PG) Sat 5.45. Clash (15) Sat 7.45. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sun 3.30, 8.30; Mon 1.15, 6.15; Tue 3.45, 8.45; Wed 12.15, 4.45; Thu 3.45, 8.45. Churchill (PG) Sun 6.00; Mon 3.35, 8.45; Tue & Thu 1.15, 6.15; Wed 2.30. Royal Opera House: Otello (PG) Wed 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film July 2.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Encore: Take That: Wonderland Live From The O2 (U) Fri 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Gifted (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Churchill (PG) 2.10, 5.10. My Cousin Rachel (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.10. Wonder Woman (12A) 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Churchill (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.25, 8.20; Sat & Sun 8.20; Tue 2.25. My Cousin Rachel (12A) 5.30 (not Sun); Sun 5.00. Hampstead (12A) 2.50, 5.40, 8.30 (not Sun & Wed); Sun 2.50, 5.40, 8.25; Wed 2.50, 8.30. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Wed 2.10, 5.00; Sun 1.40, 5.00. Kids’ Crew: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Sing (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 12.40, 2.50; Sun 2.50.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Dementia-Friendly Screening: High Society (U) Fri 1.30. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Kids For A Quid: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sun 10.30. The Handmaiden (18) Tue 7.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Wed & Thu 2.15. Royal Opera House: The Magic Flute (tbc) Wed 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Churchill (PG) 2.15, 5.15, 8.15 (not Mon); Mon 2.15, 5.15, 7.30. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.55; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 8.00; Sun & Mon 4.55, 8.00; Tue 8.00; Wed 4.55, 7.30; Thu 1.45, 4.55; 7.30. Transformers: The Last Knight – 3D (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 8.00; Sat & Tue 4.55; Sun & Mon 1.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.30. Alone In Berlin: Live From The Imperial War Museum (12A) Mon 7.30. British Museum Presents Hokusai (PG) Tue 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 27.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film July 1.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Churchill (PG) Sat 3.15; Sat, Mon & Thu 6.00; Sun 6.30; Tue 8.15; Wed 2.45. Hampstead (12A) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 4.15; Mon 3.45, 8.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 5.00; Thu 3.45, 8.15. Take That: Wonderland Live From The O2 (Encore) (U) Fri 8.00. Royal Opera House: Otello (tbc) Wed 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 30.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri & Thu 5.45, 8.10; Sat 12.30, 5.15, 8.10; Sun 3.45, 8.10; Mon 4.10, 8.05; Tue 5.45, 8.05; Wed 3.30, 8.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Transformers: The Last Knight – 3D (12A) Sat 2.15; Sun 12.45. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Thu 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 2.20, 6.20, 8.30; Sun 1.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 2.15, 6.20, 8.30; Tue 2.15, 5.55, 7.45; Wed 2.15, 3.50, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Churchill (PG) Fri & Thu 2.00, 6.25, 8.40; Sat 6.35, 8.40; Sun 1.30, 6.25; Mon 2.00, 6.00; Tue 1.40, 5.00, 8.40; Wed 1.45, 4.30. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 2.30, 4.15; Sat 4.20; Sun 3.40; Mon 2.00, 4.05; Tue 2.30, 3.45; Wed 1.20; Thu 4.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Sat 11.20, 3.35; Sun 3.35. Saturday Morning Movie: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. Cinephile Sundays: Elle (18) Sun 7.00. Alone In Berlin Première Live From The Imperial War Museum (15) Mon 7.30. Screening Plus Post Show Q&A With The Director: Hampstead (12A) Tue 7.45. Royal Opera House: Otello (tbc) Wed 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Churchill (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.55; Sat 3.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.00; Tue 12.00, 5.40; Wed 12.00, 2.55, 5.40; Thu 2.40. Parent & Baby Screening: Churchill (PG) Mon 12.00. Rock Dog (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. The Mummy (15) Fri & Mon 5.30; Sat 5.45; Sun 3.30; Tue 2.50. The Shack (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.00; Mon 12.10; Thu 2.20. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri & Wed 2.20, 5.15, 8.00; Sat 10.00, 1.300, 4.30, 8.00; Sun 10.00, 1.00, 4.30; Mon 2.20, 5.15, 8.00; Tue 2.20, 5.15; Thu 5.00, 8.00. Transformers: The Last Knight – 3D (12A) Sun & Tue 8.00; Thu 1.40. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.30, 8.15; Thu 5.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Wonder Woman (12A) Sun 8.10; Mon 5.30; Tue 8.20; Thu 5.45. Churchill (PG) Fri & Sat 5.30; Sun 5.50; Mon 3.00; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.30. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sun & Mon 12.30; Tue 1.00. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Sat 12.30, 3.00, 8.00; Sun 12.50, 6.00, 8.20; Mon 1.15, 3.40, 6.00; Tue 12.45, 3.15, 6.00; Wed 12.45, 3.15, 8.15; Thu 12.45, 3.15, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Spark – A Space Tail (U) Sat 10.15. The Shack (12A) Sun 3.00; Mon 8.20; Tue 5.45. Live And Let Die (PG) Sun 3.15. Silver Screen: Churchill (PG) Mon 11.00. The Man Who Fell To Earth (18) Mon 8.30. Baby Driver (15) Wed 3.00, 5.45; Thu 3.00, 6.00, 8.40. Royal Opera House: Otello (12A) Wed 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.