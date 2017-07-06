ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: July 7 to 13

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 9/13, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Behind the Scenes of the Musicals by Richard Radcliffe, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hll, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular, HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50p. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 7.30pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes (01273) 472545. French song recital, Banalites.

EXHIBITIONS

SOCIETY OF EASTBOURNE ARTISTS 3 OF 4: Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until July 29, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Art Under Ground.

GIGS

FIST: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm.

LIVE AT CRANLEIGH: Megan O’Neill, Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

THE BEE GEES STORY: £23, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Nights on Broadway.

STAGE

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS: £90-£200, 5.50pm (4.45pm July 9)Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

GLYNDEBOURNE 2017 – HAMLET: £9.50, 6pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT: £13-£16, 7.30pm, until July 9 (Sat/Sun mat) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

COMEDY

EDDIE IZZARD: Believe Me. £29, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A memoir of love, death and jazz chickens.

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Erich McElroy and Joey Page.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: 10am-12.30pm. In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. Enquiries: Judith Redd 01444 248595.

Horsham Thursday Morning Art Group: Annual art exhibition, Unitarian Church hall, Worthing Road, Horsham, 10am-4.30pm. Original works for sale at reasonable prices. The Group meets every Thursday morning at the Unitarian Church Hall, 10am-12.30pm. Anybody can come along to have a look and a chat and perhaps have a go in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The annual exhibition uses the opportunity to raise money for Breast Cancer Care with the sale of refreshments, the charity’s raffle tickets and a percentage of any sales. Info: Carol Chambers, 01403 218670.

Parish Summer Fair: Noon-3pm, St. Barnabas, Worth Road, Pound Hill. Lots of stalls, books, children’s games, cup cake competition, home produce, Knit n Natter, lunches, nearly new, raffles, refreshments, tombolas. Free entry, all welcome.

SUMMER EXTRAVAGANZA: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society Summer Fayre, noon-4.30pm, Nevill Green. Stalls, games, arena events, model railway and live music from Starfish bands. Part 2 with open air music from 6pm on Nevill Green. Evening £4 in advance, £5 on day.

Summer Show: Ellens Green, Rudgwick. The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association is holding its annual Summer Show at Sansome’s Farm. Gates open 1pm and the fun lasts until 5pm. Flower Show Marquee, children’s sports, donkey rides, Punch and Judy, the Crawley Millennium Concert Band, stalls, grand raffle, Tombola, tug-of-war and a companion dog show. Refreshments include a beer and wine stall, a tea tent with delicious homemade cakes and hot and cold soft drinks on offer. Entry £2 per car, pedestrians free.

WALK: Meet 8.30am, Georges Lane National Trust Car Park, Washington. 6-mile HDC Health walk, exploring the woodland and countryside around Ashington and Warren Hill. Some stiles and undulations. Dogs welcome. 2½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

AN EVENING OF SONG WITH DAME FELICITY LOTT: Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm, £29.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 1pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes (01273) 472545. An English Garland; 7.30pm Nordic Noir – Scandinavian songs.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: Sussex alive. £9-£12, 7.45pm, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391.

GIGS

BLACK STRAP MOLASSES: Free, 10am-noon, regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

BURNERFEST 17: noon-11pm. 11 hours of live music from Willie Austin, Snakes & Ladders, Livi In The Middle, Jodie Munday, Orange, Cause For Concern, Ian Roland, Harvey Kimber, Anouska, The Farm Boys and Throbbin’ Hood. All donating their time to raise funds for QE11 Horsham school. BBQ, stalls, ice cream, charity draw. All welcome and remember to bring the garden chair and picnic blanket. Cash donation on entry.

CATFISH: £5, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. British Blues Award winners.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mike and the Criminals, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jim Glover and Chris Skinner.

SENT HER MENTAL: The swan, Crawley, 9pm.

STAGE

HIPERMESTRA: £100-£230, 5.10pm, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

ONCE UPON A TIME: £12-£14, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Bullfrog Productions. Youth production.

STEEL THE SHOW: £6-£8, 6.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. An evening of steel-pan music.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Robert White: Instrumental and Rachel Fairburn: Her Majesty.

JIMMY CARR: £28.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ditchling Beacon to Wolstonbury Hill, 10.5 miles with Gavin and Doris 07552 763683. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmill car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ploughman’s Lunch in Felbridge, 9 miles with Ray and Alison 01342 311632. Meet at The Pines, No 121 Crawley Down Road, 10.15am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Optional, easy under foot, 30 minute walk available. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 1pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes (01273) 472545. Schubert’s Die Schone Mullerin; 7.30pm, songs by Mahler and Janacek.

GIGS

AN EVENING WITH THE NOBLE JACKS! Sunday, July 9, 7.30pm, £12, The Capitol Studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Noble Jacks are a rip-roaring alt-folk band. Their energetic style fuses warm electro-acoustic interactions with a mixture of upbeat folk rhythms and engaging lyricism.

BEYOND THE BARRICADE: £26.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Popular songs from West End shows.

FUNDAY SUNDAY (HORSHAM ARTS FESTIVAL): Carfax Bandstand & Horsham Park, 12pm-4.30pm.

LIVE AT YOUR LOCAL FINAL: Hydrocele, Ichiro, Taygan Paxton And The Farmboys, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

STAGE

LES MISERABLES SCHOOLS EDITION: £16-£18, 6.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth production.

MUSICALS IN MOTION: £12.50-£15, 5.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Cheneler School of Dance.

MONDAY, JULY 10

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Joseph Morpurgo and Kiri Pritchard McLean.

COMMUNITY

Burgess Hill: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+, meeting in a pub in Burgess Hill on the second Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Not a dating agency. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

Evening of mediumship: With Lesley Baddery and Malcolm Putland, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5. All Welcome. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Thomas Paine in Lewes by Mary Burke, 7pm for 7.30pm, King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes. All welcome. Members £2, non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Heir Hunters by Lady Teviot, 7.30pm, Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

CONCERTS

WSO: Nicola Benedetti (violin). £19-£28, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206

GIGS

MAL WEBB AND KYLE MORRIGAN: £6-£8, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Johnny Acecraft.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

ALL OR NOTHING: £20-£38, 7.45pm, until July 15 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Mod Musical.

DRUNK WITH MY FRIENDS: £6, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A gentle evening of music and poetry.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 10 to September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk. Visit www.cft.org.uk to find out more.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £10, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. John Hastings, MC Jen Brister, Laura Lex.

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Daniel Simonsen and Goodbear.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Coach Trip to Scotney Castle. Meet at 9.30am in lay-by between Cuilfail tunnel and Tesco garage. Organiser Robert 474357.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Cuckmere to Eastbourne, 10 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Exceat Seven Sisters car park (in forest), 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Royal Oak car park, Wineham. Five-mile, HDC Health walk with some stiles, can be muddy in places. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

EXHIBITIONS

A BRIEF ENCOUNTER: Until July 15, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Artists Jeremy Court, Andy Acason, Reem Acason, Nic Ramsden, Barbara Darington and Jonny Marsh.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

RECKLESS INTENTIONS: Doors tbc, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Witterquick and support.

SPEAKEASY REVIVAL ORCHESTRA: Tuesday, June 11, £12, 7.45pm, The Capitol Studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Drawing on influences as diverse as Spike Jones and his City Slickers, Mnozil Brass, and the Post Modern Jukebox, these experienced musicians (right) perform classic and original music.

STAGE

MATT CHARMAN: From Horsham To Hollywood. Tuesday, July 11, £7, 7.30pm, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Matt is an Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter whose credits include the film Bridge of Spies, a Cold War thriller directed by Steven Spielberg; Suite Francaise and Amazon Video’s sci-fi drama Oasis. Former Collyer’s student Matt joins the Horsham Festival to talk about his life writing for stage and screen and what it’s like to work with one of the world’s leading directors.

SLEUTH: £13-£15, 7.30pm until July 15 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A murder mystery.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £20.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Projection photos, original film footage and live band.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. John Kearns and Pat Cahill.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over the Levels, 10.5 miles with Murray F 07940 176660. Met at Sharnfold PYO Farm, 10am.

FINE ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society, Punch and Judy by Bertie Pearce, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk, Uckfield Civic Centre. This is a free lecture as part of the Uckfield Festival. The society always welcomes visitors and new members. Visit www.uckfielddfas.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: East Dean Circular, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 7pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: English Folklore by Heather Sheeley, 7.30pm, Vintnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

WALK: Meet 10am, car park, Surrey Oaks public house, Parkgate Road, Newdigate. Flat, 6-mile HDC Health walk, with numerous stiles, through woods and farmland. Views of the North Downs. No dogs please. 2¾ hours. Mike 01403 242564.

CONCERTS

CHOIRPOWER SUMMER CONCERT: £10-£11, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

Purely Acapella: 8pm, St Mark’s Church, Horsham. A “feast of singing, stunning harmonies and eye-catching moves” from the award-winning ladies of Spinnaker Chorus, male-voice group Thames Valley Chorus, the Octet Masterclef and the Vocal Fusion Acapella based in Steyning. A wonderful evening of music of gospel, American songbook, jazz and pop. Tickets £8 from Waterstones, The Causeway, Horsham, or on the door.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free (donations appreciated) 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE: £12-£15, 7.15pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Illyria production.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

COMEDY

COMEDY AT THE CON: £12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. George Egg and special guest. Warm up for Edinburgh Fringe.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Firle Beacon and The South Downs Way, 5.5 miles with Gill I 07505 087193. Meet at Firle Beacon car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. A Walk Around Horam, 2.5 miles with John 489228 Meet at the Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Horam. Greens From The Green, 4.5 miles with Olive and Jeremy 504653 (meet at rec 9.30am); Or, Fish in Small Ponds, 11 miles with Patience 01424 813106 (leave rec at 9.15am). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground.

TILGATE COMMUNITY FORUM: 7.30pm-9.15pm, Community Centre, Shackleton Road, Tilgate. A chance to have your say. Open to all Tilgate residents and workers. Recycling and Waste Prevention: Rachel Carruthers WSCC. Debt problems: Norman Page. Christians against Poverty. Parking committee: feedback. Updates from Councillors. Update on Tilgate Park: Nick Hagon, Park Manager. Raffle. Info: John Dale on 01293 438412 or email tilgateforum@gmail.com. Next date September 14 (AGM). Visit www.tilgateforum.co.uk.

GIGS

DUB ORGANISER: £5, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAGE

DON PASQUALE: £100-£230, 5.50pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PIRATES VERSUS MERMAIDS: £6, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Crockham Hill School production.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £25.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rock and Roll variety show.

TJ HIGGS: £21.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An evening of Mediumship.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Baby Driver (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Mon 3.30, 6.15; Tue & Thu 6.15, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.30. Kids’ Club: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: The Graduate: 50th Anniversary (12A) Sun 1.00. Nighthawks (15) Mon 9.00. Toddler Time: Sarah And The Duck July 2017 (U) Mon 11.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Cinema closed for refurbishment until August 9.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Salomé (15) Tue 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Glyndebourne Encore: Hamlet (15) Fri 6.00. La Bohème Live From Taormina (tbc) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.00, 4.00, 6.00, 8.15. The Mummy (15) 2.05, 5.00, 8.05. Their Finest (12A) 2.10. My Cousin Rachel (12A) 5.05. Wonder Woman (12A) 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Book Of Henry (12A) 8.00. Baby Driver (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.05; Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.05. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.25, 5.50; Sat 12.10, 1.00, 2.30, 3.25, 5.50; Sun 10.30, 12.10, 1.00, 2.30, 3.25, 5.50. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) 2.10, 5.15, 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Kids Crew: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 7.45; Sun & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Wed 2.15. K4AQ: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 10.45, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & Mon 1.45, 7.45; Sat & Thu 4.45, 7.45; Sun 10.15, 4.15; Tue 4.45; Wed 4.45, 7.45. Spider-Man: Homecoming – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon 4.45; Sat & Wed 1.45; Sun 1.15; Tue 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Cavalleria Rusticana & Pagliacci – Salzburg Festival (tbc) Sun 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 27.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film July 16.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sun 7.15; Mon & Wed 6.00; Tue 8.30. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Sat 6.00. Glyndebourne: Hamlet (12A) Thu 6.00. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 8.15; Sun 4.30; Tue 5.45. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Sat 3.15; Sun 2.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.15, 1.10, 3.50, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 11.00, 12.45, 3.30, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon 2.15, 4.30, 6.30, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 2.15, 3.45, 4.20, 6.30, 8.30; Sun 10.45, 11.20, 1.45, 3.45, 6.50, 8.45; Tue 2.15, 4.30, 6.30; Wed 4.30, 6.30; Thu 1.15, 4.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Baby Driver (15) Fri & Mon 2.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sat & Sun 6.15, 8.35; Tue & Wed 2.00, 8.35; Thu 2.00, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. War Of The Planet Of The Apes – 3D (12A) Thu 3.15, 8.20. Saturday Morning Movie: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. Glyndebourne Festival Encore: Hamlet (12A) Sun 2.00. National Theatre Live Encore: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (tbc) Tue 7.00. Salzburg Festival: Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci (tbc) Wed 7.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (tbc) Wed 2.00; Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 12.15, 3.55, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 6.35, 8.40; Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 6.50, 9.00; Mon 12.15, 3.45, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 2.15, 4.20, 6.25, 8.30; Wed 12.35, 4.00, 6.10, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 3.45, 5.50. Autistic Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri 1.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 12.10, 3.40, 5.25, 8.25; Sun 10.15, 1.00, 3.55, 5.25; Mon 12.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Tue 2.25, 8.15; Wed 2.40, 5.35, 8.20; Thu 12.45, 2.25, 5.20, 8.15. Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (12A) Sun 8.25; Tue 5.20. War For The Planet Of The Apes 3D (12A) Wed 1.00; Thu 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Baby Driver (15) Fri 12.45, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 8.10; Mon 1.15, 6.00, 8.20; Tue 6.00, 8.20; Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon 1.30, 4.00, 6.15; Sat 10.30, 12.30, 2.45, 5.00; Sun 10.45, 12.30, 2.45, 6.00; Mon 1.30, 4.00, 6.15; Tue 1.15, 4.00, 6.15; Wed & Thu 3.15, 6.00. Alone In Berlin (12A) Fri 3.15, 5.45; Sat 3.15, 7.15; Sun 3.30, 8.20; Mon 3.40, 8.30; Tue 1.30, 3.30; Wed & Thu 12.30. The Princess Bride (PG) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Princess Bride (PG) Sat 10.15. Teatro Dell’Opera: La Traviata (12A) Sun 5.00. Silver Screen: Alone In Berlin (12A) Mon 11.00. War For The Planet Of The Apes 3D (12A) Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.15, 5.30, 8.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

