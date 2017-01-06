ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: January 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

COMEDY

The Maydays: Confessions! & Guest Improv Superstars, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook: Friday, January 6, 7.30pm, £22.50, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A celebration of one of Britain’s finest singer-songwriters. Starring Katie Markham.

EXHIBITION

Twinkle Toes: Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, 9 Causeway, Horsham, 01403 254959. Until summer. Spanning a hundred years, this is an exhibition that celebrates the 20th century dance dress.

STAGE

Alice In Wonderland: Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, until January 7, 01273 834506. A grown-up Alice goes on an adventure. This show features all your favourite Alice in Wonderland characters.

Holiday On Ice – Believe: January 4-8, Brighton Centre, King’s Road, 0844 8471515. A fast paced production that tells the modern day story of the traditional Shakespeare classic, Romeo and Juliet.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

CONCERT

Elkie Brooks: January 7, 7.30pm, £25-£36, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. One of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced, Elkie is now in the fifth decade of her career,

GIGS

A Pinch of Soul: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.

Classix: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Trevor Clawson, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

Joe Jammer: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

Suspiciously Elvis: Birthday Celebration Show, 7.45pm, £21.50, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. All the classic Elvis hits, plus classic album tracks, along with a DJ playing all Elvis tunes.

STAGE

Dick Whittington and His Cat: January 7, 8, 14, 15, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. COS Musical Theatre. You’ve heard of Dick Whittington, but you’ve never heard the secret tale of his cat Sampson.

Family Magic Show: 7.30pm, £8 (£28 family of four), Ropetackle Arts Centre, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea, 01273 464440. Abracadabra, Hocus-Pocus, and Izzy-Wizzy are just a few of the words you may hear when the South Downs Magicians return for their fourth annual visit to Ropetackle.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

COMEDY

Bent Double: Sunday, January 8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy. Headliner Felicity Ward, Asher Treleaven, Catherine Bohart and MC Zoe Lyons.

GIGS

Jazz Breakfast With Mike Hatchard: 11am, £7, Ropetackle Arts Centre, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea, 01273 464440.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

STAGE

Vampires Rock: The Ghost Train, 7.30pm, £27.40-£29.40, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock Musical Concert.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

GIGS

Acoustic Open Mic Night: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

Acoustic showcases: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

Blues Workshop: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

Open Mic Night: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

Open Mic Night: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

Moscow City Ballet – Romeo And Juliet: 7.30pm (Jan 2.30pm and 7.30pm), tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, Chichester, 01243 781312.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

GIGS

Electric Jam Night: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

OTHER

Hawth Choir: 6.30pm-8.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Covering a wide range of musical styles, the sessions promise to be lots of fun and a great way to make new friends.

Life Drawing: 10am-12pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. An informal class of drawing the human form. A great way to learn and improve skills in a bright and comfortable setting. Please bring your own drawing materials. Led by Rachel Cowell (Ginger Moo), they offer a new, fresh and personal approach to art. Open to all abilities 16 years plus. Please note: There will be easels, paper and pencils available at the taster session. Limited quantity of easels available for weekly sessions. £60 per term (six weeks) or Pay As You Go (£12 per session).

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

CONCERTS

WSO: Nicola Benedetti, 7.30pm, £19-£28, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. An evening to savour: Dvorak’s ever popular New World Symphony, The Land of the Mountain and the Flood by Hamish MacCunn and Nicola Benedetti returning to play Beethoven’s magisterial Violin Concerto.

GIGS

Tommy Emmanuel: It’s Never Too Late Tour with special guest Clive Carroll. 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tommy Emmanuel has built a global audience that encompasses not only Australia, but the US, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia along the way working with the likes of Eric Clapton, Doc Watson, John Denver and the incomparable Chet Atkins. Tickets: £27.50, tommyemmanuel.com.

STAGE

Swan Lake: 7.30pm, £25.90-£45.40, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Performed by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Take 2 Thursdays: - not available.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): A Monster Calls (12A) Fri 12.30, 6.30; Sat 12.45, 6.45; Sun 12.30, 6.30; Mon 12.30, 6.30; Tue 6.55; Wed 1.20, 6.55; Silver Screen: Tue 1.20; Thu 1.15. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck January 2017 (U) Fri 11.00. Silence (15) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat 3.15, 9.15; Sun 3.00; Mon 3.00, 9.00; Tue 9.20; Wed 3.40, 9.20; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.40. Kids’ Club: Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Sat 10.30. La La Land (12A) Sun & Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30. Love Actually (15) Silver Screen: Tue 10.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.30, 8.00. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 4.45. RSC Live: The Tempest (12A) Wed 7.00. Passengers (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.15; Wed 5.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Moana (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.40; Wed 4.10.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Fri 1.30, 6.15; Sat 1.15, 8.45; Sun 3.30, 8.30; Mon 1.30, 6.15; Tue 1.30, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 5.00; Thu 3.45, 6.00. Starfish (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 6.30; Mon 4.00; Tue 6.15; Thu 1.30. After Love (12A) Fri 8.30; Sun 1.00; Mon 8.30. No Man’s Land (PG) Sat 3.30. Paths Of The Soul (12A) Sun 6.00; Wed 2.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The BFG (PG) Sat 2.00. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Live: The Tempest (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Passengers (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.05. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Collateral Beauty (12A) 2.20 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.10. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 2.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Grandma (15) 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. La La Land (12A) Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Rogue One; A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 8.25; Sat 5.15, 8.25; Sun 7.45. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri-Sun 2.20, 5.00, 7.45. Moana (PG) Sat 11.45, 3.10; Sun 11.45, 3.05. Ballerina (U) Sat & Sun 1.00. Collateral Beauty (12A) Fri 3.45, 6.00; Sat 3.00; Sun 2.25. Assassin’s Creed (12A) Fri 3.05, 5.50, 8.35; Sat 5.50, 8.35; Sun 5.35, 8.10. Kids’’ Club: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.20. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sat 12.00; Sun 11.25. Life, Animated (PG) Sun 10.00, 5.00. RSC: The Tempest (12A) Wed 6.45. La La Land (12A) Thu 3.00, 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Arrival (12A) Fri & Sat 7.45. K4AE: Trolls (U) Sat 2.15. Trolls (U) Sun 2.15. A United Kingdom (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45. RSC Live: The Tempest (12A) Wed 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film January 26.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Collateral Beauty (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.14, 5.15, 8.00; Sun, Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.00. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco (Verdi) (tbc) Sat 5.55. Horsham Film Society: The Two Faces Of January (12A) Mon 8.00. RSC Live: The Tempest (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Rams (PG) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film January 28.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Allied (15) Fri 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Thu 8.15; Sun 6.30; Mon 3.00, 7.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 8.30. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sat 5.30. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Mon 5.30; Thu 6.00. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Tue 8.30; Wed 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 28.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 11.15, 2.00, 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 11.35, 2.00, 3.00, 5.15, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 5.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.45. Silence (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.15, 4.50, 8.00; Sat, Sun & Tue 4.50, 8.00; Thu 2.15, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri 2.00, 8.30; Sat 3.05; Sun 11.45, 2.30; Mon 2.00, 5.20; Tue 2.00, 4.15; Wed 2.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Moana (PG) Sat 12.45; Sun 11.25. La La Land (12A) Sun 6.00; Thu 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Singalong Frozen (PG) Sat 10.30. Singalong Frozen + Themed After Show Cocktails (PG) Fri 6.15. Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco (tbc) Sat 5.55; Tue 7.30. Jet Trash (15) Mon 8.00. Royal Shakespeare Company: The Tempest (12A) Wed 6.55. National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land Encore (tbc) Thu 2.00, 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Assassin’s Creed (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 3.05, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 5.15, 8.20; Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00. Ballerina (U) Sat 10.15, 1.00. Moana (PG) Sat 12.45; Sun 10.40. La La Land (12A) Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Monster Trucks (PG) Sat 10.30; Sun 11.15. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat 12.10, 5.40, 8.15; Sun 2.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 11.45; Parent & Baby Screening: 12.00; 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Thu 12.10.

Connaught (01903 206206): Silence (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 1.45, 5.15, 8.00; Sun 2.30, 8.15; Mon 2.30, 5.15; Wed 11.45, 3.00, 5.30; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 8.30. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 12.03, 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 11.45, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 8.45; Thu 3.15, 6.15, 8.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Trolls (U) Sat 10.15. La La Land (12A) Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30; Thu 12.15, 5.45. Silver Screen: Silence (15) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Mustang (15) Mon 8.15. RSC Live: The Tempest (12A) Wed 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

