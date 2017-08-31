ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, September 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Something In The Night by Michael Blencowe, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 3, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! And Guest Improv Superstars.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield is the venue for a lunchtime recital by King Henry’s Consort recorder ensemble on Friday, September 1 at 1pm. Entrance free. Tea and coffee available.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Star, Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.

BLOODY MARY: The Potters , Burgess Hill, 9pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

MIKE NEWSHAM: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION: Burgess Hill Girls School, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, 10am-5pm, adults £5, children £3, family (two adults and two children) £13. Parking and refreshments available. The venue is access friendly for persons of limited mobility. Some 15 layouts, including a hands-on shunting layout, which children can use to try out their skills. One exhibit is being brought from Kent, based on a locomotive depot in the transition period from the end of steam to diesel. Other exhibits cover the London-Brighton and South Coast Railway in the early 1900s, Southern Region in the third rail electrification period plus some America, Norwegian and Swiss themes. Scales modelled and on display range from N gauge (2mm/1ft) to 0 gauge (7mm/1ft). Info: www.burgesshillmrc.org.uk.

CHARITY FAMILY FUN DAY: In aid of Headway, 1pm-5pm, United Services Club, Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. All welcome. Food and drink, face-painting, competitions, penny farthing, tombola, raffle, games, magician, licenced bar, live music, nearly new.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. 10am-12pm, in the foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. Enquiries to Judy Redd 01444 248595.

EXHIBITION: Art and Soul, from 11am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday at Falmer Village Hall and St Laurence Church, Church Street, Falmer. Art and Soul at Falmer Artwave exhibition.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Wolstonbury Hill Climb, 4.3 miles with Frances 01273 842628. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmills car park, 10am.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Late Summer Show. Flowers, fruit, vegetables, children’s classes, cookery. Big Kids Class (for grown ups who just want to play). The Great Disaster (vote for the biggest flop). 2pm, Village Hall, Church Lane, admission 50pm (children free). Info: 01403 710266, southwaterhs@yahoo.co.uk.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: Summer Show from 2pm-4pm at St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

CONCERTS

JOHN BRUZON: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. John Bruzon, playing piano compositions from Bach and Liszt.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 8pm.

BAD BOY BOOGIE: Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7pm.

FREDFEST: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 2pm-8pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Live Music At The Big Nibble, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 12pm-5pm.

JOE JAMMER: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Watergrain Band.

MILTON HIDE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

REPLICA RADIO: The Six Bells, Chiddingly, 9pm.

SOUTHERN SPIRIT CHARITY FUNDRAISER: £10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Rock Against Prostate Cancer.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS: £10-£15, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW 2017: £20-£22, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A celebration of Johnny Cash fronted by Clive John.

THE KILLERZ: £17, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Killers tribute band.

STAGE

PLUNDERED: £6.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Show for primary school-aged children.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

ABC ANIMAL SANCTUARY: Summer opening. Meet all the animals at the sanctuary. Pet and groom the ponies and donkeys. Tea and home made cakes, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Entry £2 per person, accompanied children under 14 free. Free parking, Juggs Lane, West Chiltington. Info: abcanimalsanctuary.co.uk.

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna, Chichester, 10.30am-4pm, £1.50. A wide variety of antiques and collectables including china, glass, gold and silver, Art Deco, jewellery, small furniture, dolls, linen and lace, military badges, plus coins, stamps and postcards. Buying and selling. Info: Emmott Promotions, 07747 604541, 01243 788596, www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

Ardingly Fun Run: 12pm. Now in its second year the Ardingly Fun Run welcomes all runners to enjoy the beautiful 5-mile cross country loop around the village and reservoir with great views and a couple of challenging hills. Unique bespoke medal for all finishers, water stop, online results, race photos and a village fete, which takes place all afternoon. Trophies for male and female winners and veteran winners, Prizes for new course records. Well marshalled and very friendly. Online entries £10. On the Day Entries £15 (if limit not reached). Children’s race 12pm (£2 entries on the day). All race profits go to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance. Also at Ardingly Recreation Ground (12pm-4pm): Dog show, crazy golf, bouncy castle, games and stalls, bar and sausage baps. All welcome. Free entry. If you’d like to have a stand, it is free so email asap – willmeldrum@yahoo.com.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Downlands and Forest Trail with Coastal Views, 14 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

Divine service: With medium Mike Williamson, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Brightling, undulating 5.5 miles with Wolfgang 470285. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: 4 Counties, 10 miles with David and Sue 01403 255654. Meet at Three Crowns Pub, Ashurst Wood, 10am.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

THE BIG BUSK: Horsham Town Centre, 10am-4pm.

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Mrs Barbara Nice, Harriet Dyer, Larry Dean, MC Zoe Lyons.

GIGS

GIGSPANNER AND LIANE CARROLL: £18-£20, 6.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Bexhill Festival of The Sea.

HATFUL OF RAIN: £10, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

KATE BRADLEY AND MATT LONG: 4pm-7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With the Rough House Trio.

WANNABE: £18.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Spice Girls Show.

STAGE

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £18.50-£25, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Rock ‘n’ roll variety show.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAEOLOGY GROUP: 7.30pm, Roffey Millennium Hall, Horsham. A talk by the Sussex Finds Liaison Officer Edwin Wood. Edwin works for the Sussex Archaeological Society under the Portable Antiquities Scheme in partnership with the British Museum. The recording of Archaeological objects found by metal detectorist and members of the public helps us to understand the areas past and record the knowledge for future generations. All welcome, member free, non members £3. Inof: horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk, 01903872309.

HORSHAM SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING CLUB: Meets every Monday (September to May), 8pm-10pm, Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey. Beginners always welcome. £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. New term starts September 4. Info: www.horshamscdc.org.uk, enquiries@horshamscdc.org.uk, 01403 269439.

MEDITATIONS FOR MENTAL FREEDOM: Classes consist of guided stress-reducing meditations, a thought-provoking talk on an aspect of Buddhist philosophy and its relevance to daily life, any questions, tea and biscuits. Classes run Mondays, Room 2, Haywards Heath Town Hall, 7.30pm-9pm, £6 per class. Bodhisattva Kadampa Meditation Centre.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk. Speaker Peter Bates presents ‘Farming in the 1940s and ’50s – Life on a farm without mains water or electricity’. Parish Council Chamber, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

TSB HORSHAM: Meet TSB’s charity partner and enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake. Jane’s Wish is a new charitable organisation with the purpose of organising and funding days out and activities for children affected by cancer in Sussex. 10am, TSB Bank, West Street, Horsham.

GIGS

ALT-J: From £33.45, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from Blaenavon.

BGP: 8.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

GETRZ: £3 on door, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus We Are Parkas, ANKR and The Sulks.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS: £27.50-£32.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support Danni Nicholls.

STAGE

DREAMBOATS AND PETTICOATS: £28-£31.50, 7.30pm until Sept 9 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm, Sat 6pm), The Hawth, Crawley. Some of the greatest hit songs of the rock ‘n’ roll era.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Chichester Harbour, 10 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Bosham car park, 10.30am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BAND OF HEROES: £22.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Why Are You OK Tour.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm, www.horsham-rocks.co.uk.

STAGE

ARLENE!: The Glitz! The Glamour! The Gossip! £26.25, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SO MUCH TO SAY: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Oral History of Bob Marley.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Various Bottoms via Firle Beacon and Bo Peep, 12 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Meet at High and Over car park (south of Alfriston), 10am.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society, My Chelsea Garden by Juliet Sargeant, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: The Birth of the Solar System by James Fradgley (BA, FRAS), 7.30pm at the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non members welcome £3.

WINDMILL OPEN AFTERNOON: 12pm-4pm, Oldland Mill, Oldlands Lane, Keymer, Hassocks. This month’s Special Event Day sees Oldland Mill host a musical medley. Visit the inside of the oldest regularly working windmills in Sussex. A complimentary mini bus runs every 20 minutes from the Eastern end of Grand Ave (no parking at the Mill). BBQ, teas and homemade cakes, beer tent, children’s games and activities. Memorabilia and the mill’s own flour will be on sale. Voluntary donations appreciated.

GIGS

CHARLOTTE ERIKSSON: 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Emma Buckley.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

PAUL STANWORTH: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH BOOKER AND MCGHEE: £9-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tales from the dressing room dugout and managers office of Brighton and Hove Albion.

DERREN BROWN: £38.50-£41.50, 7.30pm and Sept 7, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Underground Tour 2017.

KATIE PRICE: £21.25-£32.25, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An Audience with Katie Price.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING CLUB: Meets every Thursday, September to May, 8pm-10pm, Milton Mount Community Hall, Milton Mount Avenue, Pound Hill. Beginners always welcome. £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. New term starts September 7. Info: www.crawleyscdc.btck.co.uk, 01403 269439.

EAST HOATHLY AND DISTRICT POP IN LUNCH: 12.30pm, East Hoathly Village Hall. Delicious soups and home-made puddings. Everybody welcome, £3. To get involved call Marion Beal on 01825 840097.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Bull, Mockbridge, 7.30pm. Contact Phil 01273 835931 for details.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. From the Tower to The Well, 2.5 miles with Anne 503736 Meet at Polegate taxi rank 9.47am for bus to Eastbourne. Start Lifeboat Museum 10.40am. Up, Down and Round, 4.5 miles with Gary and Brenda 351553. Or, Giant To Well, 8 miles with Jill H 737073. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS: £29.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Vegas.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS: £20-£24 per part, 7.15pm and Sept 8, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. 50 Songs Memoir (songs 1-26 Sept 7, songs 26-50 Sept 8).

THE MIDNIGHT UNION BAND: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Caburn.

WAXAHATCHEE: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

STAGE

HI-DE-HI!: £11-£13, 7.30pm until Sept 9 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Hello Campers, Hi-de-Hi!

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): God’s Own Country (15) Fri 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 2.00, 4.30, 7.00, 9.30; Sun 3.20, 5.40; Mon 1.30, 4.00, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.45. Lost Highway (18) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: NT Live: Peter Pan (Encore) (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Cheesetastic (U) Mon 11.00. Colin Stetson (PG) Sun 8.00. Vintage Sundays: Singin’ In The Rain (U) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: Singin’ In The Rain (U) Mon 10.30. Fear Eats The Soul (12A) Mon 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) 8.00. American Made (15) 5.00, 7.45. Dunkirk (12A) 5.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri-Tue 2.30. Cars 3 (U) Fri-Tue 3.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Dunkirk (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 12.30, 4.30; Sun 12.45, 3.15, 8.15; Mon 1.15, 6.15; Tue 2.30, 5.00; Wed 1.15, 8.45; Thu 12.00, 5.00. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Mon 3.45; Sun 5.45; Thu 2.30. Baby Driver (15) Fri 8.45; Wed 3.45. My Life As A Courgette (PG) Sat 2.45; Tue 12.30. Angels In America (Part 1) (15) Sat 7.00. The Beguiled (15) Mon 8.45; Wed 6.15. Titus Andronicus (PG) Tue 7.30. John Le Carré: An Evening With George Smiley (12A) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Sense Of An Ending (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley. The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 25.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Detroit (15) 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. Logan Lucky (12A) 2.05, 5.10, 8.05. American Made (15) 5.00, 8.10. Dunkirk (12A) 2.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri-Mon 12.00. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Fri, Sat & Mon 3.15; Sun 10.30, 3.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri-Mon 3.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri-Mon 1.15. American Made (15) 2.40, 5.20. Annabelle: Creation (15) 8.10. Cars 3 (U) Fri-Mon 12.45. Logan Lucky (12A) Fri-Mon 5.30, 8.20; Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Thu 2.40, 5.30. The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri-Mon 5.45, 8.30; Tue & Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.00, 4.45, 8.20. Kids’ Crew: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.10. John Le Carré: An Evening With George Smiley (12A) Thu 7.45.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Emoji Movie (U) Fri-Mon 2.15. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri-Mon 7.45. The Shack (12A) Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 13.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri & Sat 10.30, 1.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 10.30; Tue 1.15. The Limehouse Golem (15) 2.15 (not Sun & Tue); 5.15; 7.45 (not Thu). The Dark Tower (12A) 1.45 (Mon & Wed only); 4.45, 8.15. John Le Carré: An Evening With George Smiley (12A) Thu 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue 12.15, 2.30, 5.15; Sun, Wed, Thu 2.30, 5.15. London Symphony (PG) Fri & Sat 3.00; Sun 2.45, 6.00; Mon 3.45; Tue & Wed 6.00. Detroit (15) 5.00, 7.45. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri, Sun & Mon 12.30; Sat 11.00; Tue-Thu 4.00. Back To Burgundy (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.45, 5.30; Sun 2.45; Tue 12.00 2.45; Wed & Thu 1.30 2.45. Atomic Blonde (15) 8.15. Tom of Finland (18) 8.00. A Single Man (12A) Thu 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film September 11.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Exhibition On Screen: Painting The Modern Garden: Monet To Matisse (U) Sat 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri-Mon 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Tue & Wed 11.00, 2.00, 6.30, 8.45; Thu 2.00, 6.30, 8.45. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) Fri-Mon 6.00; Tue & Wed 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Logan Lucky (12A) Fri-Mon 3.30, 8.25; Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.10, 6.00; Thu 2.10, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Dunkirk (12A) Fri-Mon 4.00, 6.20, 8.35; Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 6.20, 8.35; Thu 2.20, 4.30, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri, Sun & Mon 2.15; Sat 12.15, 2.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Sun & Mon 2.00; Sat 11.15, 2.00. Cars 3 (U) Fri-Mon 1.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. John Le Carré: An Evening With George Smiley (12A) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon 10.40, 12.45; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.25. Detroit (15) Fri 5.00, 8.00; Sat 12.00, 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45; Mon 5.00, 8.00; Tue-Thu 2.40, 8.00. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 12.35; Sat 2.30; Sun 5.15; Mon 12.35; Wed & Thu 2.55. Logan Lucky (12A) Fri & Tue 3.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.00; Mon 3.00, 8.25; Wed & Thu 5.20, 8.20. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri & Mon 10.45, 2.50; Sat 10.15, 3.10; Sun 10.15, 12.00; Tue 5.45. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.40; Sat 5.00; Sun 2.30; Mon 5.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Detroit (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.15; Mon 2.30, 5.30; Tue 12.15, 5.30. The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Sun & Wed 3.15, 8.30; Sat & Tue 12.45, 6.00; Mon 5.45; Thu 12.00, 5.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.15. Wonder Woman (12A) Sun 12.15. Silver Screen: Logan Lucky (12A) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: My Life As A Courgette (PG) Mon 8.15. John Le Carré: An Evening With George Smiley (12A) Thu 7.45.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

