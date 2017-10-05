ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, October 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 8, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

MATT LUCAS: £13.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Matt Lucas: Little Me. My Life From A-Z.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tonight’s Top Story and Guest Improv Superstars.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am, new car park above Village Hall, Barns Green. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

BARBARA DICKSON: £19.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. With Nick Holland.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: £20, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works.

POPPEL DIETRICH: £10, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Patricia Hartshorne with songs of this Hollywood legend.

THE HOLLIES: From £31, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE HONEYSLIDES: £8, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support by The Killer B’s.

TOWN OF CATS: £5-£7, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Meow Meows and Gorilla Sounds DJs.

STAGE

ANTIGONE: £8-£9, 7.45pm, until Oct 14 (Sat mat 2.30pm, Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By Sophokles.

MI FLAMENCO: Incognito. £17-£18, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

TAP FACTORY: £23.50-£25.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dance Spectacular.

THE BIG CHARITY CONCERT: £15-£17, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Headline act is Ashleigh and Pudsey. In aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

WISDOM OF A FOOL: £19.50, 7.45pm (Oct 7, 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Written and performed by Jack Lane.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

COMEDY

ELEANOR CONWAY: Walk of Shame. £14.50, 8pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

TOM STADE: I Swear. 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

COMMUNITY

CHEEKY: Music and Dance at Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes, 8pm. All proceeds to The Oyster Project. Entry £5.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, in the foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Green, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Plumpton Station north side, 10am.

PLANT HERITAGE SUSSEX GROUP: 2pm, Haywards Heath Town Hall. Tom Hart Dyke – a modern-day plant hunter and explorer. In 2000 while studying rare orchids in Colombia he was captured by guerrilla forces and held captive for nine months. During this period he designed the shape of a ‘World Garden’ which he has developed at Luuingstone Castle in Kent. This contains 8,000 plant species and holds the national Collection of Eucalyptus. Plant sales and raffle. Admission £4.

STEYNING FARMS MARKET: Marking the close of this year’s Food and Drink Festival. Great discounts and offers at the market and throughout the town. Info: www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk. This market is hosting the weigh-in of the 2017 Pumpkin Competition. Malcom Atterbury brings his beautiful old tractor and scales to weigh the big ones. Steyning High Street Car Park, 9am-1pm. Fresh, local produce including meat, fish, yoghurt, milk, cakes, vegetables, wine, beer, plants and much more. Lots of parking space in Newmans Gardens Car Park off Tanyard Lane.

CONCERTS

WPO RULE BRITANNIA!: £9-£16, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206.

EXHIBITIONS

SOUTHWATER ART CLUB: ‘Experience Art’ Exhibition, October 7-8, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 10am-5pm on Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. Featuring a variety of pictures, prints, cards, pottery, wood turned items, jewellery and other hand crafted items, all produced by club members. Children’s activities. Free entry, ample parking. Info: southwaterartclub.co.uk.

GIGS

AN EVENING OF SWINGING JAZZ: Presented by St Mary’s Church, Horsham. Starts 7.45pm (doors 7pm) at The Barn, Church Centre, Causeway, Horsham. Featuring Andy Walker (alto saxophone) and friends. Tickets £15 in advance only, to include fish and chip supper. Tickets from Waterstone’s Bookshop, West Street, Horsham, and St. Mary’s Church Office, Church Centre, Causeway. Call 01403 253762, Monday to Friday, 10am–2pm. Licensed bar for beer and wine. Visit www.stmaryshorsham.org.uk.

BEVERLEY CRAVEN: £22.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Live in concert.

Black Heart Angel: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

GET READY: From £22.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, (01892) 530613. Forty No 1s from the Temps, Tops, Supremes and more.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Society, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

IAN ISSETT AND STEVE EDWARDS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Popular Heathfield duo.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Songs of The Sea.

NO JACKET REQUIRED: The Phil Collins Tribute. A Trick Of The Light UK Tour 2017. Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SAMBA DO MAR: £6, 9pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL THROUGH THE YEARS: £25, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

THE CAVERN BEATLES: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute band.

THE FARJMBOYS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

COSI FAN TUTTE: £10-£70, 4pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

HANCOCK’S HALF HOUR: Saturday, October 7, 7.45pm, £14, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Celebrating over 60 years of Hancock’s Half Hour.

MISS POLE DANCE UK CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017: £25.50-£55.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

SHARK IN THE PARK: £12-£15, 2pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. See all three of Nick Sharratt’s Shark in the Park books live on stage.

SISTER ACT LIVE CHOIR: £13-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Feel good musical Sister Act on a huge screen.

TIMESHARE: 7.45pm until Oct 14 (Sat Oct 13 mat 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes 9012730 474826. By Philip Ayckbourn.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

COMEDY

ELLIE TAYLOR: This Guy. £11-£13, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MILTON JONES IS OUT THERE: From £26, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: The Seasons Are Changing, 10 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet outside the school in North Street, Alfriston, 10am.

CLASSIC UNITED CAR SHOW: At Newhaven Fort from 10am-4pm. Set inside Newhaven Fort, the show brings classic and retro vehicles together. As well as the show itself, exhibitors and general visitors can also enjoy the Fort’s exhibitions and attractions. Normal Fort charges apply for general visitors.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Berwick Circular, 5.5 miles with Peter 01323 485145. met at Lewes Railway Station for 9.23am train to Berwick. Return on 12.40pm or 1.40pm train.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Steyning-Washington, 10 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet in large car park south of Steyning Parish Church, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

Walking tour through Steyning: Starts 11am by the statue opposite St. Andrew’s and St. Cuthman’s church, Vicarage Lane, Steyning. On a Sunday parking is free at the nearby car park and High Street car park (5 minute walk). Walk finishes on High Street. Tour lasts 1hr 40mins. Gentle walking, slightly undulating route, covers roughly 2K. Cost £8 per person (£5 concessions). Reserve your place in advance on 07414 681197 or sussextours@sky.com. Places are limited. Founded by the Saxon saint, St. Cuthman, Steyning was once an economic powerhouse of the early Middle Ages. Walkers will hear about the town’s significance, and what role it played in William the Conqueror’s decision to invade England in 1066.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Barry Wordsworth conductor, Alexandra Dariescu piano.

GIGS

DR HOOK: From £33, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Dennis Locorriere.

MY BABY: £11, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com.

SINATRA, SEQUINS AND SWING: £22.50-£23.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Capitol Years Live!

STAGE

IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA: £10-£70, 4pm (Wed 6.30pm) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE STERN HEAD MYSTERY: £12, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A Bentley/Breeze Adventure (steam radio version).

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

COMMUNITY

AIR ACES: Arun & Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society, www.airaces.org.uk. Info: David Batcock 01243 823007, david.airaces@hotmail.com. 7pm for 7.30pm start. The History of the Royal Navy Historic Flight is fascinating. Lt. Cmdr. Chris Gotke will explain the different aspects of this Historic Flight – its aircraft, training and the flying of the vintage planes. Chris Gotke is a top class jet pilot, having flown the Sea Harrier, and having seen service in Kosova and Iraq. Thereafter, Chris undertook various Royal Navy roles, until he was appointed as the Commanding Officer of the RNHF in 2013. He has flown and does fly all of the aircraft in the RNHF. Members £3, guests £5, under 16s free. Tickets at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking.

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With mediums Andrea Nicholls and Emma Crossley, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Remembering the Lewes Floods 2000. Talk and film from Christine Hall and Mick Hawksworth of Artemis Arts. 7pm, Kings Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. Members £2, non-members £3.

Open Mic Night: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Medieval Housewives by Toni Mount, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Bax Castle pub car park, Two Mile Ash Road. Flat 5¼ mile HDC Health walk, (some stiles) over farmland, through woods and along the Downs Link. No dogs. 2½ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

DUNGA FREE: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Freshers special.

THERAPY ‘WOOD & WIRE’: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Acoustic Tour plus guests.

STAGE

WILKIE COLLINS: £20-£22.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Ghost’s Touch. A haunting play.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: Noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Susan Murray, Josh Pugh, MC Jen Brister.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Around the Railway, 9.9 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Horsted Keynes Village car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Peggys Cove to Niagra Falls by Peter Hill, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

GRIZZLY BEAR: £25, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support Liima.

LULU – ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC: £38, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

THE ELEVATOR BLUES ORCHESTRA: £7-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Farewell Tour.

THE PRETENDERS: £42.50-£47.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL PARKINSON: £26.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

PRIVATE LIVES: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm, until Oct 14 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Noel Coward.

RICHARD ALSTON: From £16.90, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Richard Alston Dance Company.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

COMEDY

MICKY FLANAGAN: From £36.25, 8pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. With his brand new show ‘An’ Another Fing...’

MILTON JONES IS OUT THERE: From £30.15, 8pm and Oct 12, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN: £11, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

ARTS SOCIETY: The Arts Society, Uckfield and Lewes (formerly Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society) next meet at 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm talk entitled Lee Miller, Roland Penrose and Farley Farm by Antony Penrose, Uckfield Civic Centre.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Viaduct and Gardens, 10 miles with Ian W 07875 128230. Meet at Ardingly Reservoir car park, 10am.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: The Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Gales, Greenhouses and Global Warming’. Talk by TV Weatherman Ian Currie. Visitors £2. Info: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Researching 2nd World War Records by Ken Divall, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

THE MID-SUSSEX FRANCO BRITISH SOCIETY: 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. Illustrated talk in French: ‘La République d’Emmanuel Macron’ by author and historian, Jonathan Fenby CBE, Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite et de la Légion d’Honneur. Members and visitors are welcome. Info: Secretary, Mrs. Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385, dandbstevens@btopenworld.com, www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. Annual society membership fee £20, payable in September. Visitor’s fee £4 per evening, payable at meetings.

WALK: Park at far end of Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham and meet at 10am in the car park entrance. 4½ mile HDC Health walk to Broadbridge Heath, via the “Riverside Walk”. One stile. Can be muddy. 2 hours. No dogs. Michael 07719 467861.

WEALD ART EXHIBITION: Until Oct 14 at The Martlets Hall, Civic Way, Burgess Hill. Wed 1pm-8.30pm, refreshments available 5pm-8.30pm; Thurs/Fri 10am-5pm, Sat Oct 14 10am-4.30pm. Admission free but voluntary contributions to the Alzheimer’s Society.

GIGS

10CC’s GRAHAM GOULDMAN: And Heart Full Of Songs. Wednesday, October 11, 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

KING NO ONE: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

LULU – ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC: £38-£40, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet.

Open Mic Night: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

RICHARD THOMPSON: £27.50-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. A platform for local poets.

THE FOUR MEN: £20-£21, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Featuring five actors and live music.

WARM SPOTS: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. How About Love.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

COMEDY

STEVE BUGEJA: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Summer Camp.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk on ‘Burleigh, The Making of a Modern Pottery’ by Jemma Baskeyfield. Jemma is Retail Manager and Company Historian at Burleigh Pottery and was formerly Archivist at Denby Pottery. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am, coffee until 10.20am. Non-members welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

NEW ABSOLUTE BEGINNER LINE-DANCING CLASS: Starting October 12, Roffey Sports Club, Spooners Road, 5.45pm-6.30pm. Info: 07984 757311, bessle@sky.com.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Snake, Nettle and Roll, 5.5 miles with Vic 412554. Or, A Walk in The Weald, 9.5 miles with Aled 484723. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

JULIE HOLLAND AND SAMANTHA PARTON: £16.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Founding members of the Be Good Tanyas.

MARK CHADWICK: £11, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Mark Chadwick of The Levellers. Tickets at www.ents24.com

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

SQUEEZE: £35-£50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests 9 Below Zero.

SWING TIME: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With Five Star Swing.

THE BILLY JOEL SONGBOOK: Prformed by Elio Pace and his band. Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

T J HIGGS: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The UK’s foremost Psychic Medium.

W.A.S.P: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. 25th anniversary of The Crimson Idol.

STAGE

TW PUPPETRY FESTIVAL: £6, 10am/11.30am/2.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Twinkle Twinkle. Suitable for 18 months-3yrs old.

VICTORIA HISLOP IN CONVERSATION: 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

WORKSHOPS

REVOLUTIONARY MINDS WORKSHOP: What does it mean to be a revolutionary mind today? Amy True and Logic will be holding four free workshops for young people aged 15-25 in Crawley, starting October 10. There are only ten spaces available for those who are interested in researching what it means to be a revolutionary mind today and then writing a piece of spoken-word, poetry or rap, which they will perform on October 20. The main event, Revolutionary Minds, is at The Hawth, Crawley, 7pm-11pm, on Friday, October 20. Tickets £6 from 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk. Starring: Benjamin Zephaniah, Mic Righteous, Raspect Fyabinghi, Logic, Amy True and Peoples Army. To save a space please contact Amy True – 07450 971512, amytruemusic@gmail.com.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Sun 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 4.30, 8.00; Mon-Thu 8.00. Kids’ Club: Aladdin (U) Sat 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.20, 7.50; Sat & Sun 2.15, 8.15; Wed 4.15. The Lego Ninjago Movie – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 5.30. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00. RSC Live: Coriolanus (12A) Wed 7.00. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 1.00, 5.45; Sat 1.00, 6.15; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.00, 3.30; Tue 1.15, 3.45, 8.45; Wed 12.15, 4.45; Thu 1.15, 6.15. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 12.30; Tue 6.15; Wed 2.30; Thu 3.45, 8.45. Britain On Film: Black Britain (PG) Sat 3.30. La Bohème (2017) (PG) Sun 3.00. Loving Vincent – Live From The National Gallery (12A) Mon 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Letters From Baghdad (PG) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Encore: Coriolanus (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Blade Runner 2049 (15) 1.30, 4.40, 7.50. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) 2.30, 5.25. Victoria And Abdul (PG) 2.15. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 8.00. It (15) 5.00, 8.15. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.50, 8.20; Sat 12.25; Sun 2.00, 7.40; Wed 3.35. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.10. Home Again (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 6.00; Sat 3.35; Sun 5.15; Wed 1.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) 12.45, 4.20, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 12.30, 4.00, 7.30. Kids’ Crew: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.10. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.10. Metropolitan Opera: Norma (12A) Sat 5.55. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sun 10.30. Silver Screen: The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Wed 10.30. Royal Shakespeare Company: Coriolanus (12A) Wed 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): American Made (15) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat 2.15; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Dunkirk (12A) Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): La La Land (12A) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Their Finest (12A) Wed 5.15, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 12.30, 3.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.15; Wed 11.30, 2.00, 4.30. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.00, 4.30, 7.55; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.30, 7.55. Family Film Fun Screening: The Angry Birds Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Norma (Bellini) (tbc) Sat 5.55. Toni Erdmann (15) Mon 8.00. RSC Live: Coriolanus (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Lady Macbeth (15) Wed 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 1.45, 5.30, 8.00; Sun & Wed 2.15, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 3.45, 8.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 3.00; Sun 12.45, 6.15; Mon 1.15; Wed 2.00. Daphne (15) Fri 3.15, 6.00; Sat 4.30, 8.45; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 12.00, 6.00; Wed 9.00; Thu 3.45, 6.00. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri & Wed 5.15; Sat 1.30, 5.00; Sun 3.30; Mon & Thu 7.45; Tue 5.45. The Villainess (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 8.30; Mon 5.15; Wed 4.30. Insyriated (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 8.45; Sat 6.30; Sun 8.40; Mon 5.45. Metropolis (PG) Sun 3.00. Hamlet Encore (12A) Mon 7.00. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 1.15. The Wicker Man (15) Wed 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (No films this week.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film October 21.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Hidden Figures (PG) Fri 7.30. Their Finest (12A) Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri-Sun 5.30, 8.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 1.00, 3.10; Sun 1.30, 3.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Norma (tbc) Sat 5.55. Loving Vincent + Live Via Satellite Q&A (tbc) Mon 7.00. Royal Opera House Encore: La Bohème (PG) Tue 7.45. Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Coriolanus (12A) Wed 6.55.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 12.30, 4.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.30, 4.00, 7.45; Mon 1.50, 5.10, 7.45; Wed 12.00, 4.00, 7.45. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Thu 3.00; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.20; Mon 11.40, 2.05; Tue 12.30, 6.00; Wed 12.00, 3.20. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri & Thu 8.00; Sat, Sun & Wed 8.15; Mon 4.30; Tue 3.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Mountain Between Us (12A) Mon 12.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.00. The Mountain Between Us (12A) Fri & Thu 12.30, 5.30; Sat & Sun 5.50; Mon & Tue 8.30; Wed 5.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 6.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 2.00, 4.20; Tue 3.00; Wed 12.00; Thu 12.30, 5.45. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 11.15; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 11.15; Tue 12.30, 5.45; Wed 3.45; Thu 3.00. Mother! (18) Tue 8.15; Wed 2.30; Thu 8.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.50, 5.10, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.30, 2.45, 5.00, 8.20; Wed 12.15, 5.10, 8.30. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.00, 12.20; Sun 10.15, 12.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Beauty And The Beast (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Detroit (15) Mon 11.00. Loving Vincent + Satellite Q&A (12A) Mon 7.00. RSC: Coriolanus (12A) Wed 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

