ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, November 17-23

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

COMEDY

BEN WATSON: £11, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The History of Everything in 60 Minutes (More or Less).

HENNING WEHN: £18.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Westphalia Is Not An Option.

JIM DAVIDSON – 40 YEARS ON: £22.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: £17, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

DEAD 70’S: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

FAITH: £19.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The George Michael Legacy.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN: £14, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A genuine folk music legend.

MY PET SHARK: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. My Pet Shark vs SouthWestsiide.

NATHAN CARTER: £27.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

SLADE AND MUD 2: £33.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

TOTAL 80’S: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE CAROL KING AND JAMES TAYLOR STORY: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

STAGE

CHARITY CONCERT: £15-£18, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Aled Jones. In aid of Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice.

DAD’S ARMY RADIO HOUR: £19.50, 7.45 and Nov 18 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK (HAODS): Until November 18, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Kelly Convey, Jen Brister and Andrew Maxwell.

ED BYRNE: Spoiler Alert. £25.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 16yrs plus.

KATHERINE RYAN: £18.50, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Brand new show, Glitter Room.

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: 10am to 12.30pm, foyer of Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Enquiries to Judith Redd, 01444 248595.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Friston and Belle Tout, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at NT car park, Crowlink, 10am.

WALK: A 5-mile HDC Health walk via Rapkyns and Theales Farm. Meet 10:30am Red Lyon PH car park, The Street, Slinfold, RH12 0RR. Sorry no dogs. 2¼ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

BOURNEMOUTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £10-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Kirill Karabits conductor, David Fray piano.

ESTERHAZY CHAMBER CHOIR: £10-£12, 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes (01273) 474723. Miserere Choral Masterpiece of the Renaissance.

THE SECRET LIFE OF LUTHERAN CHORALES: Fee with retiring collection, 7pm St Laurence church, Falmer. Highlighting the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

EXHIBITION

CHAILEY & NEWICK PAINTING GROUP: Annual exhibition and sale, November 18-19, 10am-5pm, Chailey village hall (on A275, next to Five Bells). New framed paintings, unframed work, artists’ greetings cards, demonstrations and home-made cakes to go with your tea or coffee. Win a painting in the tombola supporting St Peter & St James hospice. Every ticket wins an original work of art. Admission is free, disabled access, easy parking and always a warm welcome. Info: www.chaileyandnewickpaintinggroup.org.uk.

GIGS

HELEN WARD-JACKSON AND FRIENDS: £10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Fundraiser in aid of Women V Cancer.

HOSPITAL RADIO CRAWLEY LIVE MUSIC EVENT: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 12pm-11.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Christmas Starts Here with Mailman, Ukes Away, Singergy and Dead 70’s, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 3pm-7pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jody Kruskal.

MITCHELL & VINCENT FOLK-DUO: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

NOTHING IS REAL: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE MEN THEY CAN’T HANG: From £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

THE STYLISTICS: £27.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

STAGE

21ST BIRTHDAY GALA: £15-£16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

CIRQUE ENCHANTMENT: £19-£24, 2.30pm/7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES: From £15.40, 7.45pm until Nov 25 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An Alan Ayckbourne comedy.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £26, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Christmas Show.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS BIG SUNDAE: Sunday, November 19, 7.30pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The Barnstormers Big Sundae is the comedy club’s annual sojourn into the main house of The Capitol to present a show of higher profile comedy stars than usual. This year the stand-ups include Tanyalee Davis, Paul Tonkinson and Geoff Norcott.

SIMON AMSTELL: What Is This. £24, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Cooksbridge to Plumpton Plain and Buckland Bank, 10 miles with Emma T 07864 587043. Meet at Cooksbridge Railway Station, 10am.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am, Whiteways car park (roundabout at the junction of the B2139 / A29). 4½ mile HDC Health walk, some hills and two stiles, providing some of the best views in Sussex. Dogs welcome. 2¼ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

ALEKSANDER SZRAM: £10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Playing piano.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE; £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309.

DOCTORS OF NEPAL: £15-£17, 6.30pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes (01273) 474723. Charity concert.

WURLITZER: £12-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Richard Hills.

GIGS

CHARLIE MOSS: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Singer/songwriter.

CHRISTELLE: £3-£5, 2pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Phily K.

JAZZ LUNCH: £19.95, noon The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Javajam.

ROACHFORD: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

FLAMENCO SIN FRONTERAS: £15-£17, 7.15pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Presented by Flamenco Productions.

OTHELLOS SHOWCASE: £12, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy.

PINEAPPLE POLL: £10-£16, 5pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Southern Youth Ballet.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at West Chiltington Recreation Ground car park Mill Road, RH20 2PZ, 5 miles HDC Health walk, mostly flat (some stiles), with some interesting views. Dogs on leads. 2 hours. Irene 07790 420752 / 01403 783637.

GIGS

WOLF ALICE: £20.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

STAGE

JOSS ARNOTT: £14-£16.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dance triple bill.

OUT-SPOKEN PRESS: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An independent publisher of poetry.

THE SPACE: £15, 7.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Interviews with Scissor Sisters’ Ana Matronic and film art director Terry Ackland-Snow.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk on ‘Who Am I and Who Am I Not?’ by Hilary Franklin, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hainaker’s Windmill and Tunnel of Trees, 10.2 miles with Paul J 07711 772853. Meet at car park on road to Great Ballar School and Eartham, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Quakers and Chocolate by Dr Sally White, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

CONCERTS

VIENNESE STRAUSS CHRISTMAS GALA: £21-£23, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WINTER CONCERT: £19-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. SSAFA presents.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BONOBO: £30.65, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support George Fitzgerald.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

ELEPHANT SESSIONS: £8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JOE BROWN SOLO: £30, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

KIRRI WATT: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

AS YOU LIKE IT: £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm and Nov 22 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

MY FAIR LADY: From £18, 7.30pm until Nov 25 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. TWODS presentation.

SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL 2017: £7-£9.50, 7pm and Nov 22, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

SILENT SISTERS: Brothers Unhinged. £8, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

VOICES 2017: £6.50-£8.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Blatchington Mill School.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Saltdean Saunter, 11 miles with Bob B 07808 290538. Meet at Saltdean Village Lido car park, 10am.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2 -3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

BAD SOUNDS: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Kyko.

ENTER SHIKARI: From £30.65, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

GOLDIE: £27-£37, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Goldie and The Heritage Orchestra Ensemble.

JAKE BUGG: £22.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Solo Acoustic.

JOE BROWN: £24.50-£28.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

STAGE

GET THERAPY: £6-£8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Cabaret-style show.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: £18.50-£19.50, 5pm/8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Vienna Festival Ballet.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

COMEDY

MARK THOMAS: £16-£17, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A Show That Gambles on The Future.

NATHAN CATON: Pursuit of Happiness. £11.50-£13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Bells and Gun, A Children in Need charity walk, 5 miles with Judy 486756. Or, East Dean Circular, 10 miles with Liz 01424 732242. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am West Chiltington Village Hall car park, Mill Road, RH20 2PZ. 4-5 mile HDC Health walk, some stiles and moderate slopes. May see windmills, vineyards llamas and views of the South Downs. No dogs. 2 hours. Sue 01403 255710.

CONCERTS

MUSIC FROM THE HEART: £5-£8, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. East Sussex Music students.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £4, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. RPO – Dvorak Symphony No 8.

GIGS

CAMERON MOBB: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Underground Acoustic Sessions.

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART’S THE MAGIC BAND: £20, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fronted by John ‘Drumbo’ French.

FAUST: 7.30pm and Nov 24, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STEPS: From £44.60, 7pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guests Vengaboys.

TANKUS THE HENGE: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Five-piece band.

STAGE

GANG SHOW: £10-£14, 7pm until Nov 25 (Sat mat 2pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hastings, Rye and District Scouts.

TAMED: £17-£19, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. With Professor Alice Roberts.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Square (18) Fri 6.30. Journeyman (18) Sat 6.30. Kids’ Club: Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (PG) Sat 10.30. In Search Of Colour (18) Sat 2.00. The Breadwinner (12A) Sun 2.00. You Want Me To Say I Love You & Brighton Rock (PG) Sun 8.45. La Belle Et La Bete (PG) Sun 6.30. Faces, Places (18) Mon 6.30. The Rider (18) Tue 6.30. Dark River (18) Wed 6.30. Sicilian Ghost Story (18) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.35, 8.15. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 7.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): A Woman’s Life (15) Fri 12.15. Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri 2.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 12.00; Mon 6.00; Tue 12.15; Wed 4.30; Thu 8.15. Jean De Florette (PG) Fri 5.45; Thu 12.00. Talk: Dustin At 80 (PG) Fri 6.30. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 2.30; Tue 8.00. Talk: Magician: The Many Lives, Mysterie’s And Films Of Orson Welles (PG) Sat 10.00. Ismael’s Ghosts (15) Sat 12.15; Mon 3.15. Manon Des Sources (PG) Sat 6.00. Un Ballo In Maschera (PG) Sun 2.30. Golden Years (15) Sun 6.15. Insyriated (15) Sun 8.45; Wed 12.00. Marjorie Prime (12A) Mon 1.00; Thu 2.30. School Of Life (PG) Mon 8.45. David Hockney At The Royal Academy Of Arts (12A) Tue 3.15. Mr & Mrs Adelman (15) Tue 5.15. This Is Our Land (18) Wed 2.00. 150 Milligrams (15) Thu 5.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Family Film: Frozen Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 1.30. National Theatre Live: Follies (12A) Tue 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Encore: Follies (12A) Mon 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: David Hockney (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Justice League (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.05; Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.50, 6.00, 8.05. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) 2.15, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.05, 4.50, 7.35; Sat 6.00; Sun 5.45; Wed & Thu 2.05, 5.45. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.50, 5.25, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 12.20, 2.50, 5.25, 8.00. Justice League (12A) 2.35, 5.25, 8.15 (not Sat); Sat 3.10, 8.40. Kids Crew: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat 10.10. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Sat 12.45, 9.00; Sun 12.10, 8.20; Wed & Thu 8.20. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Sat & Sun 2.00. Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel (12A) Sat 5.55. Silver Screen: Lion (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Limehouse (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 7.45. K4AQ: The Emoji Movie – Express Yourself (U) Sat 11.00. Borg vs McEnroe (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Their Finest (12A) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 13.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sun 4.45, 7.15; Tue 1.45, 4.45. Family Film Fun: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: The Exterminating Angel (12A) Sat 5.55. Exhibition On Screen: David Hockney (12A) Tue 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): 20th Century Women (15) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 5.30, 8.00; Sun 2.30, 5.30, 7.45; Tue 12.00, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Thu 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 3.25, 4.30, 6.30, 8.30; Sun 12.15, 1.00, 3.15, 8.00; Mon 1.00, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Tue 12.45, 3.45, 6.15, 8.15; Wed 12.15, 2.30, 5.00, 8.15. Gauguin - Voyage To Tahiti (15) Fri 2.15, 8.30; Sat 3.45, 6.00; Sun 1.15, 5.45; Mon 1.30; Tue 1.45, 4.00; Wed 1.30, 6.00; Thu 1.45, 6.15. 78/52 (15) Fri 4.30, 6.30; Sat 1.30, 8.45; Sun 3.30, 8.15; Mon 3.45, 6.00; Tue 8.30; Wed 3.45; Thu 4.00, 8.30. Nick Collins (12A) Sat 2.00. Her (15) Sun 5.00. The Nile Incident (12A) Mon 8.15. Makala (PG) Tue 6.00. We Are Family (n/a) Wed 7.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 8.20; Sat 3.45. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri & Sat 6.10. Blade Runner (2049) (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 8.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): My Life As A Courgette (PG) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Justice League (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.30, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 3.00, 6.10, 8.35; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.15, 1.45, 4.00, 6.20, 8.25; Sat 10.40, 11.30, 12.50, 1.30, 2.00, 4.10, 6.20, 8.55; Sun 11.00, 11.30, 1.45, 2.00, 4.00, 4.10, 6.20, 8.25; Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.20, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 11.00, 2.15, 4.00, 6.10, 8.30; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Sun 1.10, 6.10, 8.30; Tue 11.00, 2.15, 4.00; Thu 2.15, 4.00, 6.10, 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Exterminating Angel (12A) Sat 5.55. Exhibition On Screen: David Hockney (12A) Tue 6.30, 8.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Justice League (12A) Fri 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 10.15, 3.25, 6.05, 8.30; Sun 10.15, 3.25, 5.40; Mon 2.40, 5.25, 8.30; Tue & Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 5.30. Justice League – 3D (12A) Sun & Thu 8.30. Murder On The Orient Express (2017) (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.00; Sat & Sun 12.50; Mon 12.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.35, 6.00, 8.10; Sat 10.00, 12.30, 3.15, 5.50, 8.45; Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.05; 6.05, 8.25; Mon 2.30, 5.30, 8.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Paddington 2 (PG) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.30, 5.15; Sat 10.45, 12.30, 3.00, 5.25, 7.45; Sun 10.15, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 1.20, 3.45, 6.10, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 2.30, 8.30; Wed 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Thu 12.30, 3.00, 6.10, 8.45. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 12.15, 2.45; Sat 3.45; Sun 12.45, 6.00; Wed 10.15; Thu 3.30. Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes + Q&A (18) Fri 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Breathe (12A) Sat 1.10; Sun 3.20; Thu 12.45. The Party (15) Sat 6.15; Sun & Thu 8.30; Tue 4.45. Brawl In Cell Block 99 (18) Sat 8.00. Silver Screen: Paddington 2 (PG) Mon 11.00. Exhibition On Screen: David Hockney (12A) Tue 6.30. Tawai + Q&A With Bruce Parry (U) Thu 6.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

