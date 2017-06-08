ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FESTIVAL

BURGESS HILL SUMMER FESTIVAL 2017: Until June 11. Events are either free-of-charge or generally cost no more that £5. June 8: Writing A Murderer, 7pm, Burgess Hill Library. Join top crime fiction writers William Shaw and P.D. Viner, plus true crime writer Graham Bartlett, to look at the criminal mind in fact and fiction, £4. June 8: Dominic Kirwan in concert with Lisa Stanley, 7.30pm, Martlets Hall, £22. June 9: Flamenco Dance Taster. 7.30pm, The Atrium, Market Place Shopping Centre. £5 adults, £2 children. June 10: Bumper Bunny Bonanza, 2pm-3pm, Burgess Hill Library. Bring your bunnies to the library for a bumper session of rabbit tales followed by craft activities, for ages 4-7 years. June 10: Party in The Park: 12pm-8pm, St John’s Park. A free afternoon of live rock, pop and Brit pop. Showcasing Sussex bands and raising money for local charities. Visit www.facebook.com/partyintheparkpage. June 11: Summer Fayre, 11am-4pm, St John’s Park. Entertainment, music, dancing, displays, children’s activities, rides and more. Full programme: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/summerfestival.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

COMEDY

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: £24, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Sound of Mucus show.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 11, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER; £18-£19, 6.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Live transmission.

THE BIG CHRIS BARBER BAND: June 9, 7.30pm, £20, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. A legend of the jazz world since the early 1950s, playing the best in trad jazz, swing, blues and big band sounds.

GIGS

DOMINIC KIRWAN: £22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Dominic Kirwan in concert with Lisa Stanley.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

GET YOUR SPARKLE ON: £10-£42, 7.30pm and June 10 (Sat mat 2pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Barbie tribute concert. All proceeds to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

MURDOCHS CRAZY EYES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

OYE SANTANA: £16.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

SOUL LEGENDS: £24-£26, 7.45pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

STEVE WINCHESTER: 8pm, The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath.

THE CAPTAIN’S BEARD: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Pirate folk band.

STAGE

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE: Soul Sessions. £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Written and performed by Apphia Campbell.

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: The Sound of Mucus. June 9, 8pm, £24, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend, pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember.

HIPERMESTRA: £100-£200, 5.10pm and June 15, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SHELL SHOCK: June 8-10, £12, 2pm Thursday, 7.45pm Fri & Sat, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A stunning personal realisation of one soldier’s experience of learning to cope with PTSD.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

CONCERTS

PHILIP WILLATT: Free with retiring collection, 11am St Thomas a Becket, Lewes. Fundraising organ recital.

RPO – MOZART; £31.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

GIGS

BIG TIME CHARLIES: Plus Shotgun 21, The Jubliee Club, Three Bridges, 8pm.

DYLAN T ROCKS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Steve Winchester, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Cloudstreet. Australian songs and tunes.

MEL’S ALL GIRL SPECIAL: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Mel Hayes and Friends.

LOKI: 8pm, The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath. Duo singing all types of music.

MOOT: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 9pm.

NATIVE TONGUE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

REELSTRINGS: Irish Folk and Country Music 8.30pm – 11.30pm, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks.

STEVE WINCHESTER: George and Dragon, Horsham, 9pm.

THE ELVIS YEARS: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Celebrating 10 years on the road.

STAGE

DISCOVERY: £15, 2pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. TED x Royal Tunbridge Wells.

LA TRIVIATA: £90-£200, 4.45pm and June 12, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

LEAVE THEM LAUGHING AS YOU GO: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Musical and comedy benefit for Recovery Partners and Brighton Bipolar Group.

MILKSHAKE! LIVE: The Magic Story Book. June 10, 12pm and 4pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Starring Milkshake! favourites like Bob the Builder, Little Princess and Fireman Sam.

PETER PAN: £12-£14, 2pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A recorded performance.

STRAIGHT UP ‘17: £12-£15, 6pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Streetdance show with performances from Streetfunk students.

THE REMAINS OF TOM LEHRER: £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Performed by Adam Kay.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

CONCERTS

SUSSEX FLUTES: £9-£12, 6pm Hamsey Church. Hamsey Old Church Chamber Music Festival.

THE LEN PHILLIPS BIG BAND: £18-£20, 3pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. With Len Goodman. Singers Matthew Ford and Eleanor Keenan.

WPO SUMMER CONCERT: £9-£16, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra.

GIGS

ANASTACIA: £40-£52.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER: £3-£4, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Pretty Game EP Launch.

THE CONTENDERS: Free, 3pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Acoustic session.

THE GREAT AMERICAN SONG BOOK: £12-£14, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Con Chord Big Band.

STAGE

HAMLET: £80-£165, 4.45pm (5.40pm June 13) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PAM ANN: £23.25-£29.25, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Touch Trolley Run to Galley.

TEDDY BEAR’S PICNIC: £7.50-£8.50, 11am/1pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Let’s All Dance production.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

COMEDY

CARERS CENTRE COMEDY CARAAN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fundraiser.

CONCERTS

VOYAGES OF DISCOVERY: 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Choirs from the Weald Locality Schools.

EXHIBITIONS

PEOPLE OBJECT PLACE: Free until June 18, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A display from a project exploring the heritage of migration.

GIGS

AMBER BURGOYNE: £3, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Elliot Falla, Shannon St Clare and Kage.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

VIEUX FARKA TOURE: £17, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Showcasing his new album, Samba.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

FROM THE JAM AND SECRET AFFAIR – MOD SPECIAL: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Featuring Bruce Foxton.

JOOLS HOLLAND: £37.50-£47.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

NASHVILLE IN CONCERT; £35-£57.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. UK Tour.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

THE MIKADO: £14-£32, 7.45 until June 17 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TONY STOCKWELL: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An evening of Mediumship.

TRESPASS: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm until June 17 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A ghost story by Emlyn Williams.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE ALL-STAR STAND-UP TOUR 2017: £21.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

BETH AND ROWLEY: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Katey Brooks.

ELECTRIC JAM NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

FLIIIS: £5-£6, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Ichiro, Luna Blue and Levity.

KOOL & THE GANG: £37-£40, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Thrill Syndicate.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £21.50-£22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Rod Stewart Story.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE DREAM BOYS: £22.50-£24.50, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Male glamour show.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

GIGS

BARRY STEELE AND FRIENDS: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Roy Orbison Story.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

GILES HEDLEY AND THE AVIATORS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

LISA O’NEILL: £9, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STEVE MORRISON: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

THINK FLOYD: £23.50, 8pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s first release.

STAGE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND (BALLET THEATRE UK): June 15, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £19, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A captivating piece that’s brimming with wit, humour and charm.

DAVID WALLIAMS’ BILLIONAIRE BOY: £9-£15, 5pm (10am/7pm June 16) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Recommended for 7yrs plus.

KEVIN AND KAREN: £31-£41, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Kilimanjaro. The live UK tour.

00 AND HIS 7: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The London Ballet Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Berlin Syndrome (15) Fri 12.30, 6.15; Sat 6.40; Sun 3.45; Mon 12.45; Tue 6.15; Wed 3.30; Thu 1.00, 6.15; Silver Screen: Tue 12.45. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri, Mon, 3.30, 9.00; Sat 4.15, 9.15; Sun 1.30, 6.10; Tue & Thu 9.00; Wed 1.00, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30; Thu 10.30, 3.45; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 1.00. Kids’ Club: Zip And Zap The Marble Gang (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Hey Duggee June 2017 (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: La Strada (Re: 2017) (PG) Sun 8.30. Silver Screen: La Strada (Re: 2017) (PG) Tue 10.00. The Red Turtle (PG) Mon 6.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Mummy – 3D (15) 8.20. The Mummy (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20; Sat 1.45, 5.20; Sun 2.20, 5.20. NT Live Recorded: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 4.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.05; Sat 2.10, 8.05; Sun 1.30, 5.00, 8.05. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 12.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Whisky Galore (PG) Fri 1.15; Mon 5.00; Tue 8.45; Wed 3.15; Thu 5.00. Watching The Detectives (PG) Fri 1.30. Miss Sloane (15) Fri 3.30; Mon 2.30; Wed 8.15. Berlin Philharmonic Live (Dudamel) (U) Fri 6.30. Mindhorn (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 12.00; Thu 2.45. British Museum Presents: Hokusai (U) Sat 12.15. National Theatre Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.30. Suntan (18) Sat 8.30; Tue 1.30. Triple Ballet Bill ROH (PG) Sun 2.00. Rules Don’t Apply (12A) Sun 5.45; Wed 12.30. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Sun 8.30; Tue 6.15; Thu 12.15. Their Finest (12A) Mon 12.15; Wed 5.30. Michelangelo: Love And Death (PG) Tue 4.00. Antony And Cleopatra (PG) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.00. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (tbc) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo (12A) Tue 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Wonder Woman (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.00. Baywatch (15) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) 2.00; 5.00 (not Wed); 8.05. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Wonder Woman (12A) 2.35, 8.05. Baywatch (15) 5.35. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 1.15, 3.30; Sun 10.30, 1.15, 3.30. The Mummy (15) Fri 2.20, 5.00; Sat 5.30, 8.10; Sun-Thu 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.45, 8.20. Take That: Wonderland Live From The O2 (tbc) Fri 8.00. Kids’ Club: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Club: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Sat 11.50; Sun 1.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. National Theatre Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (12A) Fri 11.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 7.45. The Sense Of And Ending (15) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Lion (PG) Wed 5.00, 7.45.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Baywatch (15) Fri 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5,15, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 5.15, 8.15. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 5.30, 8.00; Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.45, 5.00, 7.30, 7.45; Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 4.45, 7.45. Take That: Wonderland Live From The 02 (tbc) Fri 8.00. Family Film Fun Screening: The Lego Batman Movie (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.00. NT Encore: Obsession (15) Sun 2.30. Horsham Film Society: Timbuktu (12) Mon 8.00. Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo – Love And Death (12A) Tue 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Take That Wonderland Live From The O2 (tbc) Fri 8.00. NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 3.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film June 16.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Berliner Philharmoniker – Dvorák (tbc) Fri 6.30. NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.30. Alien: Covenant (15) Sat 7.30; Mon 8.15; Tue 6.00; Wed & Thu 8.15. Whisky Galore! (PG) Mon 3.45, 6.00; Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film June 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 7.30. NT Encore: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (12A) Sat 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 2.15, 5.15, 8.35; Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.20, 8.35; Mon-Wed 2.15, 6.20, 8.35; Thu 2.15, 6.20, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.45; Sat 1.10, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 1.10, 3.00, 8.20; Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri 2.00, 4.45; Sat 11.00, 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 5.45; Mon 2.00, 5.45, 8.25; Tue 2.00, 8.25; Wed 2.00, 5.30; Thu 2.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 11.00, 1.00; Sun 1.00. Members Only Screening: Churchill (12A) Thu 6.15. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.30. That That Wonderland Live From The 02 (tbc) Fri 8.00. National Theatre Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 2.00. The Glyndebourne Festival: La Traviata (tbc) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo – Love And Death (tbc) Tue 6.30. The British Museum Presents: Hokusai (tbc) Wed 8.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.20; Sun 10.20, 3.20. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.00; Sat 2.30; Sun 12.40; Mon 2.45. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 12.25, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 10.00, 12.25, 5.20, 8.15; Mon 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. The Mummy (15) Fri 12.30, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 6.00; Mon 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 12.30, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30;Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.45. The Mummy – 3D (15) Sun & Thu 8.30; Tue 3.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.45, 8.40; Sat 12.10, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 2.50, 5.45, 8.40; Mon 12.00, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Tue 12.15, 3.15, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 12.00, 2.45, 5.45. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri & Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.15; Sun & Mon 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 12.30, 3.00, 8.30; Wed 12.15, 3.00, 8.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Smurfs – The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.15. NT Live: Peter Pan (PG) Sat 1.30. Calamity Jane (U) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: My Cousin Rachel (15) Mon 11.00. Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo – Love And Death (12A) Tue 6.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

