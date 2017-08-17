ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 18-24

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 20/24, 7pm/ 8pm/ 10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Musical Surprise with Ian Gledhill, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10am in the new car park, Muntham Drive, Barns Green, past the Village Hall. New 7 mile HDC Health walk, fairly flat, a few stiles. South-west towards Coneyhurst, then north via the outskirts of Billingshurst. May be muddy. No dogs. 3 hours. David 01483 279713.

CONCERTS

BALLADS AND BLUES: £5, 7.30pm, Anne of Cleves’ House, Southover High Street, Lewes. Music from the Constance Owen Trio. Contact annacrabtree1@hotmail.com.

GIGS

HORSHAM BATTLE OF THE BANDS: Heat 2, Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 7pm.

LAMBCHOP: £20, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. plus support Roxanne De Bastion.

MOTOWN’S GREATEST HITS: £21-£24.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. How Sweet it is.

NICKY MITCHELL: Free, 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Professional guitarist, singer and performer.

TONIGHT MATTHEW: £8, 8.15pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Classic rock and soul tunes.

STAGE

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£260, 4.45pm (and Aug 22) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE TWITS: £5, 4pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Play in a week performance.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

COMMUNITY

ANNUAL SHOW: Newhaven Gardening Society Annual Show, 2pm-4pm, Meeching Hall, Fort Road, Newhaven. Display of flowers, garden produce, domestic items, photography, handicraft and children’s classes. There will be various stalls including raffle, tombola and plants. Refreshments will be available with home-made cakes. Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

BEETLE DRIVE: RNLI Newhaven Beetle Drive at Newahven Lifeboat House, Riverside, West Quay. 6.30pm. Adults £6, children £4, includes a ploughman’s supper. Advance booking is essential. Contact Brian or Linda 01273 516458 or email: rnlinewhaven.society@hotmail.co.uk to reserve your place or for more details.

CHAGOSSIAN SEGA: Song, music and dance performance, 1pm-6pm, Lakeside, Tilgate Park. Learn about and celebrate the traditional song, music and dance of the Chagos Islanders. All are welcome. The event will be filmed for a Crawley Museum exhibition and a Chagossian heritage website. This event is part of the project CHAGOS: Cultural Heritage Across Generations. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

FUNDRAISER: Newhaven Bonfire Society Fundraiser from 9.30am-1.30pm at Riverside Hall, West Quay. Jumble Sale, Teddy Tombola, tea, coffee and cakes.

FUN DAY: Waifs and Strays Fun Day and Dog Show, 10am-4pm at Martello Fields, Seaford. Free entry. Lots of stalls and attractions, fun for all the family.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Hunters Wood, 5.5 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at West Gate, Plumpton, 10am.

SOUTH STREET BONFIRE SOCIETY: Sports Day and Dog Show at the Snowdrop Inn, Lewes, 2pm.

TRAINS: Beech Hurst Park Miniature Railway, Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath. Double Heading afternoon with all trains hauled by two steam locomotives on the front. Trains will run between 2pm and 5pm and a special ticket allowing unlimited rides will be available for £3. The event is weather permitting. Info: www.beechhurst-railway.org.uk or search for Beech Hurst Park Miniature Railway on Facebook.

WALK: Meet and park 10.30am, Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road, Horsham. Please drive down to the bottom of the car park and park on the gravel area there. 6-mile HDC Health walk to the south. Lovely views across Horsham. No dogs. May be muddy in places. 2½ hours, Douglas 01403 268807 or Jill 07780 701184.

EXHIBITIONS

ROBERT HARBER: Artwave 2017, August 19 to September 3. As part of the Artists and Makers Trails, Robert Harber is opening his studio/gallery at North Northlands Farm, Church Lane, Danehill. Why not come along and see many interesting and original paintings, influenced by his life experiences of travel, memories, culture and languages? Opening times are 11am-5pm on August 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and September 1, 2 and 3.

SEAFORD ART CLUB: 10.30am-5pm until Aug 24, Arts@TheCrypt Gallery, Seaford. Annual exhibition.

GIGS

BRIAN COPE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Then Stuart Bligh.

FAITH: The George Michael Legacy. Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

FORMERLY OF BUCKS FIZZ: £23.50-£25, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

HAZE: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

HORSHAM BATTLE OF THE BANDS FESTIVAL WEEKEND 2017: August 19-20, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park. The weekend kicks off with the Covers final on Saturday from 1pm with the final of the Originals contest at 5pm. The event finishes on Sunday afternoon with the Acoustic Originals competition from 1pm. Last year’s winners – The Farmboys, Flying Low, and Hollie Rogers – will perform headline sets while the judges deliberate in each competition. The weekend will have professional circus performers on site, circus workshops for kids and face-painting. Hot food will be supplied courtesy of Apple & Cor and Horsham market traders DJ’s Spot. Hepworth’s bar will provide beverages and will have an extensive wine selection as well as beers and ciders. People can bring picnics but camping stoves, BBQs and alcohol are prohibited. Visit www.horshambotb.co.uk to buy tickets or find out more.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Rhythmic (The Hat Man), Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Come All Ye with the theme Water, Water Everywhere.

NO MUSTANG: The Cherry Tree, Copothorne, 8pm.

THE FIRM: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BOUNCING CATS AND BOOM BOOM PUPS: £12, 11am/2pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. A fun, interactive show. Grown-ups go free.

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT OPEN AUDITIONS: Noon-4pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO: £100-£260, 4.50pm and Aug 21/24, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MADAGASCAR JR: £11-£13, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Bullfrog Productions.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over Ancient Fields, Five Sisters and a Golf Course, 10 miles with Reg and Gill H 07743 337176. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

bible talk: Ardingly Christadelphians. ‘Peace on Earth - Only when Jesus comes again’, 2pm, Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly. Info: Gary Holman, 01444 892697.

BI-MONTHLY WORK PARTIES: 10am-2pm, Bedelands Farm Nature Reserve, meet in car park off Maple Dr. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, no experience needed, tools provided. Info: Mary Smith (secretary), 01444 242667.

EVENT in PETWORT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285, 1½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Washington Circular, 7.5 miles with Gary and Sarah, 07714 161512 Meet at Washington Recreation Ground, London Road, 10.30am.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. 1½ hours. Supported by The Horsham Society. Ring for more information: Jill 07780 701184.

70TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Sunday, August 20, 6.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Saathi Granny Respite Club, with Councillors Raj Sharma and Tahira Rana, invite people to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the independence of India and Pakistan along with the 70th anniversary of Crawley New Town (top circular picture). This will be an evening of family entertainment, with traditional, Indian, Pakistani, Geet, Punjabi, folk and Bollywood music performances. Tickets (£5) from your local temple, mosque, gurudwara, from Raj.sharma@crawley.gov.uk (07788 335604, 01293 550010) or from Tahira.rana@crawley.gov.uk

CONCERTS

GLEN MILLER ORCHESTRA: £20.50-£22.50, 3pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Directed by Ray McVay.

GIGS

70TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: £5, 6.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. 70th anniversary of the Independence of India and Pakistan and 70th anniversary of Crawley New Town.

LAWRENCE GILLIANS AND FRIENDS: £7.50, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Four young bands on stage raising money for a local charity.

STAGE

DON PASQUALE: £100-£200, 4.35pm (4.50pm Aug 23) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

EVENING OF QUESTIONS & ANSWERS WITH MEDIUMSHIP: 7.30pm refreshments and raffle, £5 on the door, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ meeting in a pub in Horsham on the fourth Monday evening of every month. Not a dating agency but an opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk, then give The Group a call.

WALK: Meet 10am at Starveall Corner car park on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road. New 5½ mile HDC Health walk, includes the mill pond at Friday Street and the waterfall on the Wotton Estate. Some inclines. May be muddy in places. 2¼ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Seaford Head Circular and Classic Views, 7.5 miles with Peter R 01444 233952. Meet at Exceat Seven Sisters car park in forest, 10.30am.

GIGS

ACOUSTICA: Free, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Underground acoustic sessions.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

FAITH – GEORGE MICHAEL LEGACY: £17.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Featuring George Michael tribute Wayne Dilks and his band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE SEARCHERS IN CONCERT: £20.50-£22.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: High Weald Panorama 11.5 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at Mayfield Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hurstpierpoint Circular to the South, 2.5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 7pm.

PEPPA PIG & GEORGE: Join in the excitement and snorts of laughter as the lovable Peppa Pig embarks on a Drusillas Park adventure, with her brother George. The cheeky pair will be making appearances at various intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

WALK: Please park at far end of car park and meet at 10am at the car park entrance to Rookwood Golf Course, Horsham. 4½ mile flat circular HDC Health walk to Warnham and across the Deer Park. No dogs. 2 hours. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

BLACK MAGIC – THE LITTLE MIX SHOW: £12-£15, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Tribute show.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Sunset/ 3rd Time Lucky, 5 miles with Lucie T 01825 840779. Meet at Glynde Village car park, 6.30pm.

HELLO KITTY: Hello Kitty will return to her home at Drusillas. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. Out in The Country, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet at the Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Hellingly Village Hall. Over The Hills and Dales, 5 miles with Chris 890258. Or, A New Start, 10 miles with Lucy C 07817 279241. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE: £17, 6pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAGE

HAIRY MACLARY AND FRIENDS 2017: £9, 2pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A show for the whole family.

HI-DE-HI: £8-£10, 7.45 until Aug 26, The Hawaiian Ballroom, Newhaven Fort (01273) 517622. Meeching Amateur Dramatics Presentation.

HIGH SCHOOL ROCKS: £13-£15, 3pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Featuring all the very best hits from High School Musicals 1, 2 and 3.

THE DREAMBOYS 2017 UK TOUR: 8pm, £20.50-£27.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

WAIT UNTIL DARK: £18-£25.50, 7.45pm, until Sept 2 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Edge of your seat thriller.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: The Jungle Book (1967) (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Up (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: 42nd Street (U) Sun 3.30. Detroit (15) Sun 9.00. Autism Friendly: Up (U) Sun 10.30. The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant (15) Mon 6.30. Dispossession Plus Director Q&A (PG) Wed 8.30. Suffragette (12A) Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Atomic Blonde (15) 7.35. Dunkirk (12A) 7.00 (not Sun); Sun 6.30. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 12.30, 5.10. The Emoji Movie (U) 2.50. Cars 3 (U) 4.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) 2.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Tree Of Wooden Clogs (12A) Fri 10.30. Welcome Aboard (15) Fri 11.00. Tales From The Golden Age (12A) Fri 3.45. Loving Vincent (PG) Fri 2.00; Sat 4.00. Exhibition On Screen: Vincent Van Gogh (U) Fri 2.00. Short Distance (tbc) Fri 2.15. Souvenir (12A) Fri 4.00. David Lynch: The Art Life (15) Fri 4.15. Interlude In Prague (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.30. The End Of St Petersburg (PG) Fri 6.15. Africa Live: The Roll Back Malaria Concert (tbc) Fri 8.30. Nocturama (18) Fri 8.45. The Graduate (12A) Sat 11.00. 7 Days (15) Sat 11.15. Arsenal (PG) Sat 1.00. A Mindful Choice (PG) Sat 1.15. The Field (tbc) Sat 3.30. Land Of Mine (tbc) Sat 4.00. A Bigger Splash (15) Sat 5.45; Sun 11.00. Alone In Berlin (12A) Sat 6.15, Sun 9.00; Tue 4.15. Beyond The Hills (12A) Sat 8.15. The Odyssey (15) Sat 8.45. Le Doulos (12A) Sun 10.30. Forgive – Don’t Forget (15) Sun 11.30. La Bohème – Teatro Antico (PG) Sun 1.00. Graduation (15) Sun 1.30. Daphne (tbc) Sun 4.00. The Romanians In Britain (PG) Sun 4.15. Delirium (PG) Sun 6.15. An Englishman In New York (15) Sun 6.30. 7 Days (15) Sun 8.45. Whitney: Can I Be Me? (15) Sun 9.00, 9.05. My Journey Through French Cinema (12A) Mon 10.30. Death On A Rock (15) Mon 11.00. The Seasons In Quincy (U) Mon 2.00. A Wedding (15) Mon 2.15. Doing Nothing All Day (15) Mon 2.30. Botticelli Inferno (tbc) Mon 4.15. Innocent Sorcerers (12A) Mon 4.30. The Square (15) Mon 6.15. The Hit (18) Mon 6.30. We Need To Talk About Kevin (15) Mon 8.30. Chasing Trane (tbc) Mon 9.00. The Square (15) Tue 11.00. Kamper (15) Tue 11.15. East Of Elephant Rock (15) Tue 1.45. Water And Sugar: Carlo Di Palma, The Colours Of Life (PG) Tue 2.00. Outcaste (15) Tue 2.15, 4.15. The Naked Sir John Hurt (PG) Tue 4.00. Sherlock: The Final Problem (15) Tue 6.00. The Death Of Louis XIV (12A) Tue 6.30; Wed 2.45. Katyn (15) Tue 8.30. Lift To The Scaffold (12A) Tue 9.00. The Red Turtle (PG) Wed 10.30, 1.00; Thu 10.30. A Wedding (15) Wed 11.00. City Of Ghosts (18) Wed 1.15. Amun (15) Wed 1.30. Andrzej Wajda: Man Of History (PG) Wed 3.15. My Blind Date With Life (15) Wed 5.15. How We Watch (PG) Wed 5.30. Man Of Marble (U) Wed 7.45. A Tribute: Life And Work Of Bobby Wellins 1936-2016 (PG) Wed 8.00. The Minister (15) Thu 11.00. Insyriated (15) Thu 12.15. Stanley: Man Of Variety (15) Thu 2.00. Inversion (12A) Thu 2.15. Storage (15) Thu 2.30. The Tell Tale Heart (15) Thu 4.00. From The Land Of The Moon (15) Thu 4.15. The Music Of Strangers (12A) Thu 6.00. That Good Night (15) Thu 6.30. Irréprochable (15) Thu 8.30. Patti Cake$ (15) Thu 9.00. The Lodger (PG) Thu 9.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 7.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film August 31.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) 2.15, 5.00, 8.00. The Dark Tower (12A) 2.10, 5.05, 8.05. Atomic Blonde (15) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 8.10. Dunkirk (12A) 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Emoji Movie (U) 1.25. Cars 3 (U) 11.00 (not Sat). Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.35. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 11.10. Atomic Blonde (15) 8.30. Dunkirk (12A) 2.50, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 2.50, 5.40. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 1.15, 3.35 (not Sun); Sun 1.15, 3.30. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) 5.25, 8.15. Kids Crew: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 10.15, 12.45, 2.45 (not Sun); Sun 2.15, 4.45. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 10.30, 1.00, 3.15 (not Sun); Sun 2.30, 5.00. Tommy’s Honour (PG) 5.15 (not Sun); 7.45. Maudie (12A) 5.45, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 8.00. NT Encore: Angels In America – Part 2 Perestroika (12A) Sun 2.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Final Portrait (15) Fri & Sun 3.00, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 8.00; Mon 3.00, 8.15; Tue 11.00, 5.45, 8.00; Wed 5.45, 8.15. The Big Sick (15) Fri-Sun 3.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 8.00. An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri & Sun 8.00; Sat & Mon 5.45; Tue & Wed 2.45; Thu 8.15. Cars 3 (U) Fri, Mon-Thu 12.00; Sat 11.00; Sun 12.30. Valerian (12A) Fri-Thu 2.30, 19.45. Step (PG) 5.30. City of Ghosts (18) Fri-Mon 6.00. It Comes At Night (15) Fri-Sun & Tues 8.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Dunkirk (12A) 7.00. The Emoji Movie (U) 10.00, 11.40. Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 1.20, 3.00. Cars 2 (U) 4.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 2.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sundays Present: All That Jazz (15) Sun 8.00. The Dark Tower (12A) 6.40, 8.45. Atomic Blonde (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.30. Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.50; Tue 4.15. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 12.20, 2.10. Dunkirk (12A) 4.00, 6.10, 8.25 (not Sun); Sun 3.30, 5.45. The Emoji Movie (U) 12.10, 2.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.00, 2.00, 4.15; Sat 2.00, 4.15; Sun 1.35, 4.15. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: The Pearlfishers (tbc) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Atomic Blonde (15) 8.35. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 10.0 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 4.20. Cars 3 (U) 11.50. Despicable Me 3 (U) 2.00 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 12.15. Dunkirk (12A) 4.05, 6.10 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 4.05, 6.25. The Dark Tower (12A) 6.25, 8.35 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 6.25, 8.45. The Emoji Movie (U) 11.55, 4.05 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 10.00, 2.20. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 10.00, 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); Sat & Sun 10.15, 2.05.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sun 10.15, Tue 10.30; Wed 12.10; Thu 11.15. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri 10.45; Sat 11.15; Sun 12.20; Mon 10.40; Tue 12.45; Wed 10.00, 2.15; Thu 3.30. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 12.45, 3.15; Sat, Sun & Tue 3.45, 8.15; Mon 3.45; Wed 3.45, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 5.45. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri 1.00; Sat & Sun 2.45; Mon 3.00; Tue 5.15; Wed 10.45; 12.40. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Thu 10.30; Sat 12.30; Sun 11.15; Mon 12.50; Tue 11.15, 3.00; Wed 4.20. Everything, Everything (12A) Fri 4.00, 6.15; Sat-Thu 1.30, 6.15. Annabelle: Creation (15) Fri-Sun 5.45, 8.30; Mon 8.40; Tue & Thu 8.30; Wed 8.50. The Big Sick (15) Fri & Thu 8.15; Mon 5.50. Saturday Morning Pictures: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Tommy’s Honour (PG) Mon 11.00. The Virgin Suicides (15) Mon 8.30. Your Name (12A) Wed 6.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

