Crawley panto proves a record-breaker

Peter Pan proved a record-breaker for The Hawth, Crawley, as the biggest audience ever, 30,000 people, watched the theatre’s pantomime during its three-week run.

Based upon J. M. Barrie’s original play, the story of the boy who refuses to grow up, was given plenty of pantomime magic and boasted an all-star cast led by EastEnders’ Emma Barton as Tinkerbell and Shaun Williamson as the villainous Captain Hook.

Richard David-Caine and Joseph Elliott, the pirate duo from CBeebies’ Swashbuckle and Michael J. Batchelor playing the hilarious Mrs Smee made sure the journey to Neverland was full of fun.

Crawley favourite Hilary O’Neil also made a return visit to The Hawth to play multiple roles this year as Mrs Darling, Big Chief Squatting Cow and Myrtle the mermaid.

Sam Lupton as Peter Pan held the audience spellbound as he flew high above their heads.

Peter Pan was produced by Evolution Pantomimes whose previous successes at the Hawth have included Sleeping Beauty and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Next year’s pantomime Snow White is already on sale and you can book your tickets now by calling 01293 553636 or visiting www.hawth.co.uk.