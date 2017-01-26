Comedy Beats presents first show of 2017 near Rusper

Comedy Beats offers its first show of the New Year at The Lamb Inn in Lambs Green near Rusper on Thursday, February 2.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “It is our second show at this venue. The first one back in October last year was a great success and we are hoping for an even better one this time.

“Hosting the show is Roger Monkhouse, a regular at the Comedy Store in London. I have been compering gigs myself for the past twenty years and I really like the way Roger works. He is intelligent, articulate and very interactive.

“He has a really gentle style and is happy for the laughs to be at his own expense rather than mercilessly picking on people in the audience. I have a feeling he was voted compere of the year in 2015 in a poll of all the comics on the circuit, which just goes to show ow valued he is by all of us who work with him.

“First up is Stefano Paolini. He is a south Londoner of Italian extraction. I remember watching him coming through about 15 years ago and thinking straightaway this guy has got it. He has to be one of the best acts on the circuit for his voices/characterisations. He was in Dead Ringers on Radio 4 and Gary Burke, who I run Comedy Beats with is always on at me to get him back to do another one of our shows. He is instantly likeable and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a bad gig.

“After the first interval, it’s the turn of Mark Simmons. His style of comedy is very much one-liners, quick-fire gags along the lines of Tim Vine or Gary Delaney. I don’t think there are enough comedians on the circuit who just do jokes. Mark supported Sean Walsh on his national tour about a year ago. They got on so well they ended up, as well as doing their own shows, doing a two-hander together at last year’s Edinburgh festival.

“Closing the show is Addy van der Borg, another regular at the Comedy Store I’ve worked with for years. He successfully manages to blend observational material with storytelling, physicality and downright silliness. I am really pleased we have got him to come down. He does this great routine about the differences between men and women in a relationship. I really hope he does that one, but he is so creative I guess he will just go in the direction he feels as his set unfolds.”

Tickets are £20 and include a fish and chip supper. Food is served from 7pm and the comedy begins at 8.30pm.

You can buy tickets directly from the venue, or online by going to the Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com and clicking on upcoming shows.

