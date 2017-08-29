Comedian Simon Evans at Balcombe

Comedy Beats features Simon Evans in its next show – at Highley Manor, Crawley Lane, Balcombe on Thursday, September 14.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We are really looking forward to this one. It is our first time at this venue and we are really pleased with the line-up. When we first talk to a venue, normally the person in charge of approving the gig doesn't know a great deal about the acts or the comedy scene in general. When we met with Karen at Highley Manor, it was totally different. She had seen loads of the comedians we work with and had a really good idea of what she wanted us to supply.

“The star of the show is undoubtedly Simon Evans. When I told her that we had managed to secure him for this gig she was over the moon. I have known him for years and he has been really supportive of what we are trying to achieve with Comedy Beats. He is a brilliant comedian who tours his own show in theatres all over the country. We had him down to do our first show at The Grasshopper in Crawley and he absolutely stormed it.

“Whenever we can, we put an act on the bill with a TV credit but a far as Simon is concerned his comedy CV is amazing. As well as multiple appearances on Mock the Week, he has performed on Live at the Apollo and The Michael McIntyre Roadshow.

“Also on the bill is the wonderful Australian comedian Colin Cole. I have gigged with him regularly for the last fifteen years, and I have honestly never seen him have a bad show. I was talking to him about this a couple of weeks ago and he was saying that when you start out as a comic in Australia you have to play to some really tough audiences. He thought that it was helpful and made him stronger when he was coming through. I know it is going to be a great night especially as both acts are doing extended sets.

“The compere for the night will be Sally Ann Hayward. She has hosted more shows for Comedy Beats than anyone else since we started the company. She is regarded as one of the best MCs on the circuit, regularly performing at all the top comedy clubs in the country. She sets up a room perfectly. Her style is a blend of gentle audience interaction and great material.

“The show is on September 14 at Highley Manor, Crawley Lane, Balcombe, RH17 6LA. Doors open at 6.30pm, and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are available by contacting the venue on 01444 811711 or online by visiting the Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com. They are priced at £20 which includes chicken and chips. A vegetarian option is available by contacting the venue in advance.”

