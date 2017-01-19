Colourful costumes and general mayhem at Trinity Church Players’ panto

Trinity Church Players are in action with their annual pantomime at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road, Horsham, this month.

The show takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, January 27, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 28.

Alassin (Kate Hampshire-Jones), Widow Twanky, (Frances Douglas) and Aladin (Rebecca Andrews)

This year’s panto is A Lad In – a Thousand and One Horsham Nights, written by TCP members ‘The Brothers Dimm’.

“It will have all the usual elements: a large cast, great songs, sweet-throwing, colourful costumes and general mayhem,” says leader Jane O’Sullivan.

“Lynn Andrews and I have been putting on Trinity Church Players pantomimes for 24 years.

“We are delighted this year that writer Tom has also directed the panto with Lynn’s assistance, and co-writer Amy has helped with the musical numbers and choreography. It’s good to have some of our youngsters influencing the show.

Cops and robbers from left: Leigh Trimmer, Michael Hammond, Oliver Hammond, Jenny Walker, Penny Maynard and Paul Milwright

“We have included a good mix of songs for everyone to enjoy.

“Also this year we have been delighted to welcome some new cast members. About a third of our membership are regular worshippers at Holy Trinity, but we have an open membership, so anyone over the age of 15 can join us. It is a very friendly group.

“The players will, as always, build the stage and scenery the weekend before. It is a real team effort, with construction, painting, sound systems and lighting all to be set up. Then it all comes down again the day after the panto finishes.

“As well as entertaining their local community, TCP give away as much money as possible to the church and charities. In the past ten years alone they are proud to have raised over £23,000 for good causes. This year the proceeds of the panto will be split between Holy Trinity Church and The Multiple Sclerosis Society. Every year we vote on which charities to support. We try to choose one that has a personal significance to our members.”

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for children, available from 01403 268035.

“They tend to sell quickly and must be pre-booked. There will be a bar selling wine and soft drinks before each performance and at the interval. At the matinee, light refreshments, including cakes kindly donated by Catherine Mitchell, of Wishcakes, will also be on sale.”

Rehearsals for TCP’s summer concert start on Monday, March 6, at 9pm, (after the AGM).

Rehearsals are on Mondays 8-10pm at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road. There are no auditions or membership fees, and there is no need to commit until the end of the second rehearsal. The concert will be held on Saturday, June 24.

Trinity Church Players was formed by members of Holy Trinity Church in 1982 and the group currently has more than 50 members.

To find out more visit www.holytrinityhorsham.co.uk.

